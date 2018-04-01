2018 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival WILL go ahead

Enter now for the BVI Spring Regatta 2018 © Ingrid Abery / Enter now for the BVI Spring Regatta 2018 © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

by BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival today at 2:01 pm

With most of the Caribbean islands caught in the wrath of hurricane Irma and then Maria - two category five hurricanes that hit land and made history - the message from the organisers of the BVI Spring Regatta is strong and clear:

"We will be racing again! We want sailors to know to plan to come back and race in 2018," says Regatta Director, Judy Petz who has been helping coordinate immediate supplies and fund raisers since disaster struck the beautiful islands just weeks ago.

Visiting yachtsmen will make an important contribution towards the recovery of tourism and the economy in the region, so let it be known the British Virgin Islands will be open for business. Please don't put off your plans. It is intended that the BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival, located at Nanny Cay Marina, will run from 26th March to 1st of April 2018. It might not be in exactly the same format, but the organizers are focused on continuing with their plans.

"We are determined that in six months time, the 47th BVI Spring Regatta will go ahead. It might look a little different, but we'll still be putting on a great regatta," continues Petz, who has been overwhelmed by the offers of help and support from the event's 'regatta family' and followers around the world.

It may seem a little premature to start reaching out to sailors and to talk of planning events when the daily lives of so many are still in turmoil, but one of the best ways to support and help rebuild the islands is for sailors, who have been welcomed here so warmly, continue with their plans to join the regatta as part of their Caribbean racing circuit. This will help rebuild the country, restore tourism and the future of these wonderful islands.

Nanny Cay has supported and hosted the BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival for many years and has been badly affected like the rest of Tortola and its neighbouring islands. Progress is happening daily and the Nanny Cay team and community have been working tirelessly since the disaster. The Dunkirk-like and Caribbean spirit prevails and has seen everyone working together: staff, residents and the local community to start rebuilding in order to continue to host events and support the marine industry on which so many rely.

"It's all about people coming together in order to win. That's our message. Together we will come through this. Just like crew on a boat have to pull together to win a regatta," says Petz. "Working together we are all winners and as we know, it takes a lot of hard work, preparation and determination in order to compete. Racing a boat requires a strong team, all working together as one, and that's just what we are seeing on the ground on all the islands. That's why the BVI Spring Regatta will come together and we will have a regatta this season. For those who want to come back to race or cruise the BVIs, we welcome you. The community needs your support."

We will be posting further updates on the progress and details about the 2018 BVI Spring Regatta, including the new 165 nautical mile Full Moon Race on March 27th which will have an even greater significance in its inaugural year, please make your commitment to join at: www.bvispringregatta.com

Help to support the recovery of the BVIs is welcomed through the following funds:

Virgin Unite - www.virgin.com/unite/bvi-community-support-appeal

BVI Relief - www.bviirmarelief.org/donate

BVI Rotary - www.dna-rag.com/d7020_irma-relief-fund

www.sailorshelping.org

BVI Relief - onelovebvi.org

Thank you for your support and we hope to see you next March at the BVI Spring Regatta.

Enter today at yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=4419

For more Information on the BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival visit www.bvispringregatta.org