Marine Resources job updates

This week's hot jobs!

Watersports Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West

Watersports Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland. We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games.

Senior Dingy Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West

Senior Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland. We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games.

Marine Engineer/Porject Manager - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South

We're seeking a driven and ambitious degree qualified Marine Engineer keen to complete their chartered status whilst working with some of the most ambitious international marine projects. Following a strong period of growth, the luxury

Naval Architect/Project Manager - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South

Are you a skilled Naval Architect with experience working to design and approve craft in excess of 50m in length? We're working with a market leader in the world of luxury yacht projects that is currently seeking a driver naval architect

Design Engineer - Production Yachts, £29k, Midlands

Fairline Yachts are currently one of the hottest names in production boatbuilding. Following the launch of the 63 GTO earlier this summer and a recent annoucement surrounding expansion, the business is growing at a rate of knots, with a fantastic

Used Boat & Brokerage Marketing Administrator, £22k, South

Princess Motor Yacht Sales is one of the largest and most well established names in the leisure marine industry with offices and operations across Europe. In recent years we have greatly expanded our pre-owned yacht activities and are looking to recruit a Used Boat & Brokerage Marketing Administrator to work at our main UK sales office.

Project Manager - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, Europe

The international Superyacht refit and repair market is booming! With the Mediterranean refit yards running into overdrive to maintain and improve large yachts, many of the yards are currently expanding their workforces to cope with demand.

Dinghy Instructors Required For Immediate Start, Dependent on Experience, International

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is recruiting RYA qualified Dinghy Instructors. Successful candidates will receive generous salary package as well as onsite accommodation.

Cruising Instructor, Dependent on Experience, International

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is recruiting RYA qualified Cruising Instructors. Successful candidates will receive generous salary package including a housing allowance.

Rigger/Deck fitter, Dependent on Experience, Europe

A great opportunity for yacht riggers and deck fitters who are familiar with the marine industry. We are looking for suitable candidates for 2 contracts in europe totaling 3 months work. With contracts on offer in some of the major marine

Technical Account Manager, £30k, South

A Technical Account Manager is required to join our client, one of the World’s leading marine manufacturers of equipment found on sailing boats from 8ft up to 82ft. Ranging from Olympic medal winning dinghies to the world’s best-known production

Charter Manager - Monaco - Competitive salary + Commission, Dependent on Experience,

Charter Manager – Monaco – Competitive salary + commission An international leader in the yachting industry is looking for a Charter Manager with a minimum of 2 years’ experience. The ideal candidate will be a confident, motivated person

Composites and Mouldings Manager, Dependent on Experience, UK wide

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Composites and Mouldings manager to join a longstanding and successful British Boatbuilder With a heritage of building high class composite craft, this brand is known for its quality and finish,

Draughtsperson - Special Projects, £28k, Midlands

Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show? Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for this

Mechanical Draughtsperson, £28k, Midlands

Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show? Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for this

2D CAD Operator, £24k, South

We're seeking an experienced Autocad draughtsperson to join one of our great clients based on the central South Coast. Known for their work with high quality onboard systems for the large yacht industry, this brand has experienced a fantastic

Charter Broker, Dependent on Experience, South West

Sunseeker Charters are currently seeking a dynamic and target-driven Charter Broker to join their growing team. We offer charter packages to high-end and discerning clients on board Sunseeker Motor Yacht based around the world.

Project Manager/Assistant Project Manager - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the Superaycht industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talente team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the

Senior Interior Designer - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the Superaycht industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talente team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the

Senior Exterior Designer - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the Superaycht industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talente team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the

Product Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East

An exciting opportunity to join our expanding and multifaceted operations team based in London. You will be an integral member of the sailing operations team, managing the delivery of our products across Europe and Caribbean.

Recruitment Coordinator, Dependent on Experience, South East

We have an exciting opportunity for a Recruitment Coordinator working in our London head office. As a small company, you will take a leading role in the recruitment and logistics support of our seasonal staff.

Retro Fit Marine Technician, Dependent on Experience, South West

Princess Motor Yacht sales are the World's leading distributor of Princess Motor Yachts and due to the growth of the aftersales department, we now have a vacancy for a Retro Fit Marine Technician.

Joinery Design Engineer, £30k, South

One of the UKs' foremost boatbuilders is currently looking to expand its team with the addition of a Junior Joinery Design Engineer. With a full order book and some exciting new releases to come in 2017/18/19. the design office needs to

Marine Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West

Marine Engineer required to fit systems to new, high quality, bespoke sailing yachts in Falmouth, Cornwall

Chartered Marine Engineer - Superyachts, £60k, UK wide

The superyacht industry is currently flying, with an international new-build order book that is filled to the brim at shipyards across Europe. Customers are spending more and more on bigger and bigger boats, with management firms running the

Senior Brokers (Motoryacht) Hong Kong - **MULTIPLE CLIENTS**, Dependent on Experience, International

The Asia Motoryacht Market is currently experiencing incredible growth and multiple market leading Asian Yacht Brokers and New Boat Sales brands are reaching out to the International Yacht Broker market through Marine Resources to recruit a

Membership Executive (maternity cover - 12 months), Dependent on Experience, South

Membership Executive (maternity cover – 12 months) A membership executive is required to support our client - a large membership organisation for the leisure, superyacht and small commercial marine industry across the UK - to promote membership

Technical Support Engineer, £30k, South

An exciting role has arisen for a skilled Field Engineer to join one of the leaders in Marine hardware solutions. Boasting an international portfolio that includes both production-level and custom products, the brand has long been a major

Recruitment Consultant - South East, Dependent on Experience, South

There has never been a more exciting time to join Marine Resources.....

Naval Architect - Production, £35k, South

Are you a Junior Naval Architect looking to make a step up in your career, joining a well established leisure marine brand that is known for being one of the best? We're working with one of the best brands in the UK, keen to add to their

Water Sports Instructors, Dependent on Experience, International

Are you a sailing and or watersports Instructor looking for your next overseas challenge? Aquasail is looking for capable and passionate qualified instructors to teach at their various locations using world class and state of the art boats and equipment.

Operations Supervisor - Middle East, £80k, International

A once in a lifetime opportunitY has arisen to join one of the leading powers in shipbuilding on an exciting and high profile project. With an extensive order for multiple craft, our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Operations Supervisor

Marketing Communications Assistant, £28k, South

A Marketing Assistant is required to join one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious yachting business brands. Our client specialises in luxury marina management and waterfront development worldwide. Their Communications and Marketing

Operations Manager - Leisure Marine - South Coast, UK, £35k,

Operations Manager required to join this leisure marine company functioning in the boat sales, marina and boat storage, marine engineering services and facilities operations, starting immediately. The role will require you to be highly experienced

GERMAN Yacht Broker Manager- Luxury Motor Yachts - Majorca, €30k,

Yacht Broker Manager, German Speaking, required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Majorca. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager with experience selling large, luxury power boats and sailing

GRP Laminator Poole Dorset, £33k, South

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. We are looking for a number of GRP Laminators to play a pivotal role in the production of the world’s finest

Fabricator, Dependent on Experience, South West

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. We are looking for a number of Fabricators with a general fitting background for permanent roles is Poole.

Carpenter, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated

Night GRP Laminator, £40k, South

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. They currently have an opportunity for a GRP Laminator (Night Shift) on a permanent basis in Poole, Dorset.

Lead Rigger/Rigging Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

**CALLING ALL RIGGERS** We are working with one of the leading Rigging Businesses on the South Coast to recruit an experienced Rigging Manager to help run a busy team as well as continue to grow this already well respected company. **EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY**

Fabricator, £19.00ph, South West

Are you an immediately Fabricator interested in apermanent role in Plymouth? If the answer is Yes, please contact Zoe Callard asap on 02380633399

Project Manager, £28k, South West

Are you experienced in design office project management within the marine sector, or have a background in project management and an interest in the marine sector? Keen to manage a busy office on highly complex tasks? We're working with a

Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South

An exciting role for a Business Development Manager to grow the client base of this established marine coatings business servicing the Superyacht market. If you have excellent interpersonal skills and can network with the best of them this is the perfect role for you.

Design Engineer, £40k, South

A major brand within the world of marine OEM supply is currently seeking to expand its workforce with the addition of a skilled Design Engineer. With one of the largest ranges of products aimed at catering to the wide leisure and light

GRP Finisher, £19.00ph, South West

We're currently working with one of the leaders in luxury yachting, based in the South West. With a huge order book stretching to 2019, this exciting brand is currently looking to expand its workforce to cope with demand. One key area

Project Manager, £35k, South

Are you a meticulous planner, always ensuring that that your work runs on time and to the highest of standards?# Due to continued growth, a diverse marine industry brand is currently looking at expanding its project management team. With

E-Commerce Executive, £20k, South West

An experienced Product Marketing Manager is required to join an established marine distribution brand.

Sales Co-ordinator, £20k, South

Sales co-ordinator required to join a busy marina in the heart of the UK's Yachting Capital - Hamble. If you have a flair for sales and relish the challenge of earning commission through meeting targets this could be just the role for you. The

Sales & Operations Assistant, £26k, South

Sales & Operations Assistant required to join a busy global transport logistics business.

Deck Fitter, £33k, South West

Our client - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. We are currently looking for a number of Deck Fitters for an immediate start - typical duties will include:- • Working

Mechanical Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West

Are you a Mechanical Engineer interested in joing an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole? Call Zoe Callard for more details on 02380633399

Carpet Fitter, Dependent on Experience, South West

We are looking for Immediately available Carpet Fitters to join an establised team with an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole. Please call Zoe on 02380633399 for further details.

Technical Project Manager, €45k, Europe

Are you a highly experienced Boatbuilder or Project Manager, with experience working on either high performance or Superyacht applications? We're working with a fantastic brand based in Southern Europe that is currently seeking a skilled

Upholsterer, £33k,

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at

Laminators/Finishers, £14.50ph, South

Based in the heart of the Solent, a composites specilaist is currently seeking to recruit skilled and experienced laminators and finishers to join them on long term contract (6+ months) As a preferred supplier to a number of local brands,

Finisher, £33k,

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated

Laminators and Finishers, £18.00ph, South

A busy Composites specialist on the South Coast is looking to recruit skilled Laminators and Finishers on long term contract. With projects including marine, automotive, defence and more, the company is experience a strong period of sustained

Senior Naval Architect - Superyacht Tenders, £60k, Europe

A long established Superyacht Tender builder based in Northern Europe is seeking a Senior Naval Architect with extensive Solidworks experience! With a brand reputation that has seen tenders supplied to some of the highest profile yachts,

Senior CAD Designer, £70k, South

We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design. With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems

Graduate Developer - HTML, WebUI, Support, Apps Dev, £28k, South East

Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East. Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic, commited to quality and providing a high level of support to the business. apply now for immediate review

Plug Maker, £33k, South West

One of our clients - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement,