Dubrovnik or Marina Agana is a convenient gateway to thousands of islands of the Adriatic. Dubrovnik serves up its stunning medieval fortress and inviting bustle. Cast off to find quiet villages and pine-clad bays on neighbouring islands. To charter a yacht from either our base inor Marina Agana , you'll need an RYA Day Skipper or ICC qualification. Picturesque and ancient, the terracotta-roofed town ofis a convenient gateway to thousands of islands of theserves up its stunning medieval fortress and inviting bustle. Cast off to find quiet villages and pine-clad bays on neighbouring islands.

Explore Croatia Choose from 7 flotilla routes in Croatia



Korcula island and the salt flats of Ston. Others highlight breathtaking national parks, karstic canyons, waterfalls, lakes, seaside restaurants and tiny uninhabited islands. We even have two dedicated Food & Wine Flotillas. Enjoy support from the Sunsail lead crew while enjoying the freedom sailing brings. In the evenings, sit back and socialise with your new flotilla friends. Our newest route takes inisland and the salt flats of. Others highlight breathtaking national parks, karstic canyons, waterfalls, lakes, seaside restaurants and tiny uninhabited islands. We even have two dedicated Food & Wine Flotillas. Enjoy support from the Sunsail lead crew while enjoying the freedom sailing brings. In the evenings, sit back and socialise with your new flotilla friends.

