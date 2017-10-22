Please select your home edition
Questions Answered at Discover Sailing Day

by David Sygall on 6 Oct 22 October 2017
Discover Sailing Day in Australia © Australian Sailing

More than quarter of a million Australians take part in organised sailing each year. However, for some others, concerns about logistics, costs and safety prevent them from ever getting out on the water.

Discover Sailing Day, on October 22, is the chance to have questions addressed by the right people in a free and welcoming environment at your local Club. It's the best way to learn how you, your family or friends can join in one of Australia's great sports and pastimes.

"This is one of the really important days on our calendar because it's our time to showcase the sport to a broad range of people, some of whom may have been interested in sailing but haven't been sure how to go about it," Australian Sailing Chief Executive John Lee said.

"We encourage people to get along and check out Club facilities, find out about the different courses and programs that are available through our Clubs and, probably most excitingly, get out on the water for a sail with an experienced Club sailor.

"By the end of Discover Sailing Day I think newcomers will have a better understanding of how enjoyable, safe and accessible sailing really is."

Discover Sailing Day is part of Australian Sailing's Discover Sailing program, which was launched in 2012.

Registrations can be made on the day, but booking ahead is recommended. To find a Club, find a course and find out more about Discover Sailing, head to www.discoversailing.org.au

Who sails?

  • Over 275,000 people took part in organised sailing activities in 2016 and more than 31,000 sailors competed in Club racing.

  • Over 100,000 people participated in Discover Sailing Day events, school activities and corporate days.

  • There are 350 Clubs nationally, 79,000 Members and more than 10,000 volunteers, including Committee and Board members, race officials, measurers, judges and umpires.
