Laser Thames Valley Series Open at Welsh Harp Sailing Club

Thames Valley Laser Open at Welsh Harp © Luke Howard Thames Valley Laser Open at Welsh Harp © Luke Howard

by Steve Cooper today at 6:45 am

A gentle 9 knot breeze was forecast. The swans sat in the mirror patches around the marks and the aroma of bacon butties rose undisturbed into the atmosphere. With one competitor confessing that he'd, "taken to greasing his blocks off", there was a sense that such preparations were worthy of better conditions.

By 11am the wind had arrived and from a favourable South Westerly direction. A long beat up the lake towards the Wembley arch, windward mark, a starboard rounding, short reach across towards the clubhouse then round on starboard again for the downwind legs. A mark on the south shore converted a reach into an awkward run before the relief of getting back onto the beat.

After two rucks at the pin end, the black blag was flown and the fleet got going. Ross Williams took the honours in race one overtaking Marcus Bird on the second lap.

Williams started well in race 2 but was constantly under threat from Peter Austin and Danny Stegmeier. Tentative, defensive, sailing was the order of the day on the run, where sitting still and communicating with your deity of choice seemed as effective as an extravagant gybe to sit somewhere less crowded. The beat was the crux of the race, with boats going too far into the middle missing the favourable shifts along the South Shore. Through some astute tacking Williams shook off the attention of Stegmeier and got the first hoot, with Austin finishing third.

After lunch another black flag, another early lead for Ross Williams, with four boats breaking away from the fleet there was more to occupy the leader over his transom. Wembley sailors Paul Beard, Peter Dann and Julian Bradley harried the leader. Dann stayed with Williams, the lead reduced to a few boat lengths at the last mark. Some diligent covering, a third event winning victory for Williams.

An extra downwind mark was introduced for the last race, this provided two awkward runs separated by a short tight reach.

Alain Renauld of WHSC lead at the end of the first lap. On the short run to the new downwind mark, Renauld was forced to sail high to protect his wind, letting in the boats sailing a lower course. The wind was backing and the reach across the lake was becoming very close, late tacks to lay the mark. Little separation in the fleet throughout. Peter Dann led at the end of lap two. On the final lap Julian Bradley, blocks running freely, gained the inside line and the lead at mark 3. Bradley hangs on until the leeward mark, the backing wind brings longer port tacks to the finish, reducing the options to seek out a favourable shift on starboard. Bradley first, followed by Dann and Beard.

Close competition in the 4.7s and Radials, Ben Salva won the 4.7 class from Jack Graham-Troll. Leila Moore was the first Radial Sailor.

Thanks to all at WHSC for an excellent event.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 4.7 1st 204728 Ben Salva BLYM ‑2 2 1 1 4 2nd 206715 Jack Graham‑Troll Banbury SC 1 1 (BFD) 2 4 Radial 1st 202543 Leila Moore DSWC 1 ‑2 1 2 4 2nd 143568 Magnus Handley QMSC 2 1 2 ‑3 5 3rd 177861 Alison Stevens SESCA ‑3 3 3 1 7 Standard 1st 197369 Ross Williams Grafham SC 1 1 1 (DNF) 3 2nd 130596 Julian Bradley Wembley SC (DNF) 5 4 1 10 3rd 3 Paul Beard Wembley SC 4 ‑7 3 3 10 4th 205771 Peter Dann Wembley SC 9 (DNF) 2 2 13 5th 142800 Danny Stegmeier Wembley SC ‑7 2 6 5 13 6th 176837 Marcus Bird Wembley SC 2 6 5 (DNF) 13 7th WHSC 9 Alain Renaud Welsh Harp SC 6 4 ‑8 7 17 8th 209411 Rob Beere Frensham Pond 3 ‑10 10 6 19 9th 181358 Adam Meekings Maidenhead SC 5 ‑14 12 4 21 10th 210356 Chris Nash Maidenhead SC 8 8 7 ‑9 23 11th 209002 Colin Carver Aldenham SC ‑12 9 9 11 29 12th 194566 Darren Heslin Broxbourne SC 11 13 ‑14 8 32 13th WHSC2 Tom Gee Welsh Harp SC 10 12 11 (DNS) 33 14th 184015 Muffin Green Welsh Harp SC 14 ‑16 16 10 40 15th 7 Peter Austin Wembley SC 13 3 (DNS) DNS 41 16th 181899 Andrew McLeish N/A ‑15 11 15 15 41 17th 139197 Tim De Klerk Wembley SC 17 (DNF) 13 12 42 18th 205121 Tomasz Szakola Welsh Harp SC ‑18 15 18 13 46 19th 186043 Gareth Wilson Welsh Harp SC 16 ‑17 17 14 47 20th 155964 Mike Smith Welsh Harp SC 19 18 19 (DNS) 56 21st WHSC 1 Richard Malden Welsh Harp SC ‑22 20 21 16 57 22nd 193703 Cat Brown Welsh Harp SC 23 (DNF) 20 17 60 23rd 183185 Gerry Woodcock Welsh Harp SC 21 19 (DNS) DNS 65 24th 205122 Mahmood Shamsuddin Welsh Harp SC 20 (DNF) DNS DNS 70