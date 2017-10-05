Please select your home edition
Volvo Cars and RYA partnership drives on to surpass 20 year milestone

by Anisha Walkerley today at 9:00 am 5 October 2017
British Sailing Team and Volvo Car UK © onEdition

Volvo Car UK's backing of British sailing is set to reach a major milestone with the announcement that its long-standing partnership with the British Sailing Team and the RYA is to continue through until 2021.

Volvo has been a long-term supporter of the RYA's Racing programmes since 1998 when it first backed the RYA Keelboat Programme, thereafter extending its support to youth sailing in 1999 and having been the vehicle partner to the British Sailing Team since 2009.

Volvo will retain its role as Official Car Partner, providing investment and support across the RYA's Junior, Youth and Olympic Classes Programmes through until March 2021, and marking the 20th anniversary of support for RYA activity in the year that the iconic Volvo Ocean Race returns to British shores.

The continued support to the RYA includes 40 cars which will assist with the perennial logistical challenges of sail training and campaigning, and the need to transport personnel, boats and equipment in comfort, safety and with minimal environmental impact to numerous training and event locations, both in the UK and abroad.

Some 110,000 RYA personal members will also be able to continue to access fantastic offers on brand new cars across the whole Volvo range through the Volvo Car UK Affinity Programme.

"We're delighted to be extending our relationship with Volvo Car UK through to and beyond its 20 year milestone, and are hugely grateful to Volvo for its backing over such a prolonged period," said RYA Director of Racing John Derbyshire.

"There's no doubt that Volvo's support has had a tangible impact on our programmes, with its cars ensuring countless sailors, coaches, staff and supporters have been able to depend on a premium quality vehicle to get them and their equipment to their destinations safely, reliably and in style.

"We look forward to working alongside Volvo over the next four-year cycle, and to supporting a special year for Volvo's sailing association in the UK when the Volvo Ocean Race returns to the UK at its Cardiff stopover in May."

Commenting on the renewed agreement, Volvo Car UK's Head of Sponsorship Nikki Rooke said: "There is a natural affinity between sailing and Volvo Cars that is brought to life through our partnership with the British Sailing Team and the broader work of the RYA, building on a 20 year heritage with the sport.

"Our grassroots to glory approach, working with sailors of all ages and at all levels of the sport, has allowed us to see young stars rise through the competitive ranks. We're delighted to continue that support for the next four years and very much look forward to working with the RYA and members of the Team in their forthcoming campaigns."

For all the latest news from the British Sailing Team, follow us at www.britishsailingteam.com

