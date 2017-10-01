Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Parkstone Yacht Club

Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Parkstone © David Harding / Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Parkstone © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

by Richard Whitworth today at 6:31 am

Parkstone Yacht Club was host for the Craftinsure Silver Tiller on Saturday 30 September to Sunday 1 October, and Taxi and Alex smashed it!

For the first three races it was all over before the first mark, Alex and Taxi shot up the first beats with the rest of the fleet vying for the minor places. Very impressive.

The sausage/triangle courses in the 'top triangle' were fought out in 10-15kts with a few heavier squalls coming through making for a great sail in such a pretty location. We ventured past Brownsea Island (however not as close as Duncan and Harriet at the Inlands!) with a few locals taking a wide berth to gain a few places.

We even bribed James the lead rib driver to take Taxi 'n Alex to the old position of a leeward mark by Sandbanks however they were so far in front that they were able to gybe round and reach/beat back and still lead the fleet. Very impressive.

We played follow my leader with the OD and had a few postponement/cancellations/course resets to ensure some good courses.

A couple of boats had come in with damage, some venturing back out, some with broken helms, some more fundamental transom problemettes.

The free tea and donuts were much appreciated upon coming ashore.

The inclusive 'Sailors Supper' in the club hit the spot with a little light entertainment and the usual lucky Tequila Slammers made an appearance. Some were delighted with their locally sought accommodation with members and the view from the mega bucks house on Sandbanks was spectacular.

Roll on Sunday morning. Several helms (obviously not the crews) were the worse for wear and even sought the company of their pregnant wives early and returned after the first race.

The harbour tour again called by Brownsea followed by a couple of visits to South Deep across the main harbour entrance which made for fascinating racing with tricky snakes and ladders.

Some people knew about Stoney Island, some didn't, some soon found out. I know it's not everyone's cup of tea but a proper tour (without two sail fetches) is a special thing at Parkstone and we had a fun time negotiating the race track with close battles throughout the fleet.

The wind was forecast to build and we weren't disappointed. The chilly final race with a depleted fleet was a great high speed chase, full rake, blast round. Everyone was on the edge with Christian and Sam taking line honours and finishing close to the clubhouse to minimise the yot home.

Thanks go to Parkstone for a well organised event which next year will be in the new clubhouse so one to put in the diary early.

Congrats to Taxi and Alex, smashed it, with Sam and Megs edging second followed by Christian and Sam with the Calverts and Willy plus Mary on the same points for 4th & 5th.

The ST is building to a climax with the Dinner at Hollingworth 28th/29th Oct, another great yot. Book your tickets now to ensure you get a seat at the notorious Felucca evening meal. See you there.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 3684 Andy Daves Alex Warren Bartley SC 1 1 1 1 1 ‑2 5 2nd 3759 Sam Pascoe Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC 5 ‑6 2 2 3 5 17 3rd 3788 Christs Birrell Sam Breary Hurn Bay SC 4 4 6 3 ‑7 1 18 4th 3691 Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Ax YC 2 5 5 4 ‑6 4 20 5th 3756 Will Warren Mary Henderson Shoreham SC 3 3 3 ‑9 8 3 20 6th 3763 Mark Barnes Alex Horlock Whitstable YC 6 2 ‑7 5 2 6 21 7th 3726 Will Henderson Rob Henderson Salcombe YC 7 7 ‑10 7 5 9 35 8th 3703 Richard Whitworth Jemima Scroggie Parkstone YC 10 10 8 ‑11 4 7 39 9th 3539 Dan Alsop Jennie King Lyme Regis 11 14 (DNS) 8 9 8 50 10th 3729 Andy Brewer Denis Brophy Parkstone YC ‑13 9 9 10 12 11 51 11th 3694 Steve Tyler Ali Tyler Parkstone YC 8 13 ‑14 14 10 10 55 12th 3685 Sophie Mackly Tom Ballentine Shoreham SC 16 11 13 6 13 (DNC) 59 13th 3789 Nick Scroggie Claire Johnstone Parkstone YC 17 12 11 13 11 (DNC) 64 14th 3777 Simon Potts Ian Martin Burfield SC 14 (RAF) 4 12 DNC DNC 78 15th 3767 Ben Archer Andy Currell Parkstone YC 15 16 15 (DNS) DNC DNC 94 16th 3724 Jo Mclaughlin Sean Roberts Temesis 18 15 (DNS) 15 DNC DNC 96 17th 3791 Jon Gorringe Nicki Bass Parkstone YC (DNS) 8 RET DNS DNC DNC 104 18th 3774 John Turner Katie Cross LRSC 9 (UFD) DNC DNS DNC DNC 105 19th 3740 Pat Blake Jilly Blake Cookham Reach SC (DNC) DNC 12 RET DNC DNC 108 20th 3761 David Bursey Francis Bursey Parkstone YC 12 (DNS) DNC DNS DNC DNC 108 21st 3734 Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth Weymouth 19 (DNS) DNC DNS DNC DNC 115 22nd 3695 Pete Slack Amy Hazlehurst Blithfield SC 20 (DNF) RET DNS DNC DNC 116 23rd 3585 John Fildes Charlotte Fildes Oldborough YC (RET) DNF DNC DNS DNC DNC 120