Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Parkstone Yacht Club

by Richard Whitworth today at 6:31 am 30 September - 1 October 2017
Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Parkstone © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

Parkstone Yacht Club was host for the Craftinsure Silver Tiller on Saturday 30 September to Sunday 1 October, and Taxi and Alex smashed it!

For the first three races it was all over before the first mark, Alex and Taxi shot up the first beats with the rest of the fleet vying for the minor places. Very impressive.

The sausage/triangle courses in the 'top triangle' were fought out in 10-15kts with a few heavier squalls coming through making for a great sail in such a pretty location. We ventured past Brownsea Island (however not as close as Duncan and Harriet at the Inlands!) with a few locals taking a wide berth to gain a few places.

We even bribed James the lead rib driver to take Taxi 'n Alex to the old position of a leeward mark by Sandbanks however they were so far in front that they were able to gybe round and reach/beat back and still lead the fleet. Very impressive.

We played follow my leader with the OD and had a few postponement/cancellations/course resets to ensure some good courses.

A couple of boats had come in with damage, some venturing back out, some with broken helms, some more fundamental transom problemettes.

The free tea and donuts were much appreciated upon coming ashore.

The inclusive 'Sailors Supper' in the club hit the spot with a little light entertainment and the usual lucky Tequila Slammers made an appearance. Some were delighted with their locally sought accommodation with members and the view from the mega bucks house on Sandbanks was spectacular.

Roll on Sunday morning. Several helms (obviously not the crews) were the worse for wear and even sought the company of their pregnant wives early and returned after the first race.

The harbour tour again called by Brownsea followed by a couple of visits to South Deep across the main harbour entrance which made for fascinating racing with tricky snakes and ladders.

Some people knew about Stoney Island, some didn't, some soon found out. I know it's not everyone's cup of tea but a proper tour (without two sail fetches) is a special thing at Parkstone and we had a fun time negotiating the race track with close battles throughout the fleet.

The wind was forecast to build and we weren't disappointed. The chilly final race with a depleted fleet was a great high speed chase, full rake, blast round. Everyone was on the edge with Christian and Sam taking line honours and finishing close to the clubhouse to minimise the yot home.

Thanks go to Parkstone for a well organised event which next year will be in the new clubhouse so one to put in the diary early.

Congrats to Taxi and Alex, smashed it, with Sam and Megs edging second followed by Christian and Sam with the Calverts and Willy plus Mary on the same points for 4th & 5th.

The ST is building to a climax with the Dinner at Hollingworth 28th/29th Oct, another great yot. Book your tickets now to ensure you get a seat at the notorious Felucca evening meal. See you there.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st3684Andy DavesAlex WarrenBartley SC11111‑25
2nd3759Sam PascoeMegan PascoeCastle Cove SC5‑6223517
3rd3788Christs BirrellSam BrearyHurn Bay SC4463‑7118
4th3691Mike CalvertJane CalvertAx YC2554‑6420
5th3756Will WarrenMary HendersonShoreham SC333‑98320
6th3763Mark BarnesAlex HorlockWhitstable YC62‑752621
7th3726Will HendersonRob HendersonSalcombe YC77‑1075935
8th3703Richard WhitworthJemima ScroggieParkstone YC10108‑114739
9th3539Dan AlsopJennie KingLyme Regis1114(DNS)89850
10th3729Andy BrewerDenis BrophyParkstone YC‑139910121151
11th3694Steve TylerAli TylerParkstone YC813‑1414101055
12th3685Sophie MacklyTom BallentineShoreham SC161113613(DNC)59
13th3789Nick ScroggieClaire JohnstoneParkstone YC1712111311(DNC)64
14th3777Simon PottsIan MartinBurfield SC14(RAF)412DNCDNC78
15th3767Ben ArcherAndy CurrellParkstone YC151615(DNS)DNCDNC94
16th3724Jo MclaughlinSean RobertsTemesis1815(DNS)15DNCDNC96
17th3791Jon GorringeNicki BassParkstone YC(DNS)8RETDNSDNCDNC104
18th3774John TurnerKatie CrossLRSC9(UFD)DNCDNSDNCDNC105
19th3740Pat BlakeJilly BlakeCookham Reach SC(DNC)DNC12RETDNCDNC108
20th3761David BurseyFrancis BurseyParkstone YC12(DNS)DNCDNSDNCDNC108
21st3734Phil AshworthAli AshworthWeymouth19(DNS)DNCDNSDNCDNC115
22nd3695Pete SlackAmy HazlehurstBlithfield SC20(DNF)RETDNSDNCDNC116
23rd3585John FildesCharlotte FildesOldborough YC(RET)DNFDNCDNSDNCDNC120
