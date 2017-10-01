Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Harken Cam Flairleads - 424
Harken Cam Flairleads - 424

Crouch Yacht Club Autumn Series - Race 1

by Phillip Harbott today at 6:19 am 1 October 2017
Crouch Yacht Club Autumn Series Race 1 © Phillip Harbott

The first race in the CYC Autumn Series started on Sunday with a good breeze and the rain clearing. The fleet started together, with an IRC division and local handicap.

Mantra, Phillip Harbott's Aphrodite 101 got a great start, bang on the line on the gun heading down to Number 3 with the tide. Digger Harden and Pete Jackson's Glorious Fools were also powered up for the start, with the Corby 29 owned by Duncan and Beccy Haley sailing through Mantra to leeward. The local handicap division, also with three starters today saw John Saunders in his Elan 31 Jeannie get the best start, followed by the SJ27 Grace and Danger helmed by George Clarke and Alan Hannah's Jaguar 21, Thistle.

After rounding Number 3 the fleet headed up river to Cliff and Canewdon before heading back down to Number 9. At Number 15 on the way up river, Double Trouble leading, hoisted her spinnaker first, followed by Mantra who were second on the water. Glorious Fools, the J80, managed to get through Mantra just before Cliff and the positions didn't change in IRC until Glorious Fools sailed to the wrong mark on the second up river leg, rounding Number 13 instead of Cliff Reach-, subsequently retiring on realising their error.

Double Trouble finished first followed closely by Mantra, with Mantra saving her time on the Corby, winning by over 3 minutes on handicap. In the Local Handicap fleet John Saunders was well ahead of the two smaller boats and won on corrected time from Grace and Danger, with Thistle in third.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep 125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted on 29 Aug 125th Burnham Week just around the corner
Time to get your entry in! All the organising has now been completed and the 125th Burnham Week is just around the corner. Whether you sail a state of the art racing machine, a classic cruiser or a modern dinghy, there is a place for you at Burnham Week. Posted on 18 Aug Crouch Yacht Club Lodestar Trophy
Mantra wins on handicap Three yachts started on Sunday in the Lodestar Trophy, with a long foul tide run down to Inner Crouch. Posted on 27 Jun 125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Crouch Yacht Club Harry Croker Trophy
Start delayed by a thunderstorm A thunderstorm delayed the start to the Crouch Yacht Club's local handicap regatta, and when it cleared, the race officer got the boats away, twenty minutes later. Posted on 2 Jun Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration
Of competitive sailing in Burnham Week Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year. Posted on 24 Feb Crouch YC Nutcracker Series Race 3
A light westerly and welcome sunshine A light westerly and welcome sunshine greeted the CYC fleet in the final race for the Nutcracker trophy. The young ebb tide made for a slow start as the yachts beat up river to No. 13. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 Crouch YC Nutcracker Series Race 2
A chilly start, but with less wind than forecast The forecast for strong winds did not materialise for the Crouch Yacht Club fleet but, none the less, a brisk easterly certainly made for a chilly start to racing. Posted on 6 Dec 2016 Crouch YC Nutcracker Series Race 1
Glorious Fools win Five boats started in the first race in the Nutcracker Series on Sunday. The wind was light and due to drop, with the flood turning to ebb late morning. The start was exciting, with all boats close to the line approaching the gun. Posted on 29 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy