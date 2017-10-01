Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Asymmetric Sailing by Andy Rice
Asymmetric Sailing by Andy Rice

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Musto Skiff Open at Stone Sailing Club

by Paul Molesworth today at 7:13 pm 30 September - 1 October 2017
Stone Musto Skiff Open © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

After losing his national championship title, Alex Knight is fighting back and has made it two from the last two open events of the 2017 calendar, with only the Ovington Inlands to go.

Although Alex and some others will be unable to attend, opting to ship their boats to Melbourne for the Worlds in January over a November weekend at Grafham, aka the coldest place on earth.

So, onto the Stone open event, it was a reduced ten boat fleet that made the trip to Essex. With the wind swinging randomly, race one split the fleet into two groups for most of the race, with Dave Poston managing to hold on to take the win. Race two was a bigger battle between the fleet with Richard Smith taking the early advantage leading the way after Dave P took a swim on hoisting his kite. However, midway through the wind swung hard right and the windward mark had to be relocated, this allowed Alex to seize his opportunity as he picked his way upwind to take the lead and race two. After a short delay, the wind strengthened and with a lengthened beat, race three saw Dave P doing a disappearing act over the horizon, with Dave Annan picking up second and Alex third.

With that the fleet returned to shore for an evening curry and drinks, although special mention must first go to Dave Annan for winning the real event of the weekend and being crowned the conker champion, also to Tom Taylor who despite being new to the class had ruffled a few old timer feathers and was sitting happily in third overnight.

Stone Musto Skiff Open - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Stone Musto Skiff Open - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

Sunday dawned, and with a steady breeze and the promise of more to come, it was agreed for the fleet to have a reaching start from the onshore race box. The main reason being stated that the committee boat was taking on water, although coming into Autumn I am sure the cosy start box was an added attraction. Being the designated driver the night before Richard Smith was clearly the most alert and took off like a scolded cat on the reaching start of race four down the estuary, with the rest of the fleet in hot pursuit. By the time the three laps where done Alex emerged victorious reaching back towards the club followed by Dave P. Race 5 saw a closely packed fleet reaching off the start however Dave P had popped his kite early was over the start. A quick U-turn and he set of in hot pursuit, as can be seen from his GoPro footage, managing to fight back into second behind Alex. However, he was soon informed that his attempt to correct his early start had failed, leaving Dave A to take the second.

The final race saw a clear start and with the wind increasing led to a congested first mark with the whole fleet arriving under full power on mass. Richard and Alex came out worst and decided that taking an early swim was better than the inevitable contact. Despite this set back Alex managed to climb back to second on the final reach and with that secure his victory. With Dave Poston taking second overall and a consistent set of results Paul Molesworth took the final podium slot.

Thanks goes to Stone Sailing Slub and the volunteers.

More Tim Olin photos can be found here.

Full results can be found here (PDF format).

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Musto Skiffs at Castle Cove
Punchy forecast... but even more punchy sailors Despite a rather punchy forecast, nine Mustos travelled to join the two locals for round 9 of the UK Series, joined by the 470s for their National Champs. With Sunday turning purple on WindGuru, the PRO wisely scheduled four quick-fire two-lap races Posted on 14 Sep Dalgety Bay SC Annual Regatta
A bumper entry of 95 boats Dalgety Bay Sailing Club hosted its annual regatta on the weekend of 2/3 September and a bumper entry of 95 boats saw the club firmly back at the top of the game for regatta management. Posted on 7 Sep Musto Skiff Scottish Championship
Racing at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club The Scottish Musto Skiff championship was held at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club on the weekend of 2nd/3rd of September. Posted on 6 Sep Musto Skiffs at Derwent Reservoir
13 helms fresh off the back of the nationals Thireeen Mustos gathered at the fantastic venue of Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club. The buzz of the club's 50th Birthday Regatta meant everybody was keen to set sail on the champagne waters of Derwent. Posted on 1 Sep Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals overall
A bright and sunny end in Brightlingsea The final day of racing dawned bright and sunny at Brightlingsea and the fleet promptly launched in the morning breeze of 8-10 knots. With the top 3 split by just a single point it was going to be a battle royal for the title. Posted on 21 Aug Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals day 2
Gulliver's Travels After a day spent bimbling and walking in the beautiful Essex countryside, the fleet were chomping at the bit to get back out on the water. Posted on 19 Aug Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals day 1
Big chop for the fleet at Brightlingsea After negotiating the tricky creek, resulting in a short postponement, the fleet got away with a clean start to see Neil Ashby lead to the top mark with Andy Peake, Dan Trotter and Bruce Keen chasing at his heels. Posted on 18 Aug 54th Medway Marathon
43 boats compete in a building breeze The 54th running of the Medway Marathon was hosted by Medway YC on Sunday 30th July. The inshore forecast during the preceding week had promised a variety of different sailing conditions for race day, but mostly windy. Posted on 2 Aug Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy
Single-hander wins for the first time in 15 years It is only the fifth time that a single-handed boat has won the iconic event which was first raced in 1963 and Ian won the Birkett Silver Salver with a third place on Saturday and a first on Sunday. Posted on 3 Jul A Commitment to the Committed
Introducing Ovington's export manager John McAfee Let me introduce you to John McAfee, Ovington's export manager. John has been with Ovington for barely a year. He came from the marine industry but more from the windsurfing side and his dinghy sailing experience is limited. Posted on 26 Jun

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Musto Skiff Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy