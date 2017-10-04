Please select your home edition
Edition
Fernhurst - Oct2017 - 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Byte Cover
Rain and Sun Byte Cover

Volvo Ocean Race unveils new @RaceExperts Twitter account for 2017-18

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 6:54 pm 4 October 2017
Volvo Ocean Race head quarters in Alicante - Race Control © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

They're the nerds behind the numbers – the people behind the position reports – and now they have their very own official Twitter account.

Introducing the Volvo Ocean Race Experts (or @RaceExperts, as we're calling them now). They're the team of sailing pros who work 24/7 in Race Control during each leg – and when it comes to weather previews, navigational analysis and race data, they've got all the details.

As the fleet racks up 83,000 kilometres around the planet over the next nine months, they're going to be the link between what's happening on the water, and the fans on shore – staying in constant contact with the boats as they conquer the world's most remote oceans.

"I'm delighted with the quality of the Race Experts team we've assembled for this edition of the Race," said Gonzalo Infante, Meteorologist and Race Control Manager.

"We've put together the perfect mix of youth and experience, combining solo sailors with media experts, and all of the guys come from a professional racing background. They've been there and done it – the level of expertise inside Race Control is second to none."

Got a question about the tracker? Want to know more about a certain sail combination, or a split in the fleet? Follow and tweet @RaceExperts – anytime.

So just who are the experts behind the excel sheets? Here's a quick introduction to your new best friends. Be nice – you'll be spending a lot of time together over the coming nine months.

Sam Matson

  • From: Devon, UK
  • Expertise: BSc Navigation & Maritime Science
A graduate of the Artemis Offshore Academy, Sam is a solo sailor who made his debut in the Solitaire du Figaro in 2014, where he took the best British result of the regatta, and has since competed in two additional Solitaire du Figaros and the Transat AG2R, whilst gaining experience in Class 40 and IMOCA 60 racing. He also won his class in the Fastnet Race in 2015 – racing double-handed with his now-boss, Gonzalo!

Will Harris

  • From: Surrey, UK
  • Expertise: BSc Oceanography with Physical Geography
Will has represented Great Britain at World, European and National championships and in 2009 became national champion in the Laser 4.7 class. He moved to offshore sailing when he was selected to join the Artemis Offshore Academy in 2013 and won the rookie division in the 2016 Solitaire du Figaro, Solo Concarneau and Solo Maitre Coq.

Peter Tans

  • From: Groningen, the Netherlands
  • Expertise: Navigator, Electronics Engineer
Peter knows the Volvo Ocean Race very well having competed as a crewmember three times, in 1989-90 onboard Equity & Law II, 1993-94 with Brooksfield and finally in 1997-98 with BrunelSunergy. Since then, he's become an expert in marine, navigation and communication systems, working in three America's Cup campaigns and one Volvo Ocean Race with Green Dragon – the perfect introduction to life in Race Control!

Rick Tomlinson

  • From: Isle of Wight, UK
  • Expertise: Offshore racer & onboard media expert
Rick is one of the sport's most renowned and multi-award winning photographers, having made his name capturing the Southern Ocean at its most treacherous whilst racing as a crewmember in the Whitbread Round the World Race. He has four editions of the race to his name, onboard Drum in 1985-86, The Card in 1989-90, Intrum Justitia in 1993-94 and EF Education/Language in 1997-98 – and is often cited as inspiring the role of the Onboard Reporter in the modern era. More recently, Rick has twice been Official Photographer for the Volvo Ocean Race, and has been commissioned by the likes of National Geographic.

Gonzalo Infante

  • From: Alicante, Spain
  • Expertise: Meteorology & Navigation
Gonzalo is a qualified Meteorologist who has achieved national titles racing professionally in several classes including the America's Cup (Spanish challenge), TP52, IMOCA 60 and in 2015 won the Fastnet Race alongside newest recruit, Sam. In 2017-18, he's leading the Race Experts team and provides weather/navigational support in-house.

Conrad Colman

  • From: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Expertise: Round-the-world racing, weather analysis and performance data
Conrad made global headlines in early 2017 whilst competing in the Vendée Globe. Having dismasted in the middle of the Atlantic, he was forced to complete the solo race under jury rig, making painfully slow progress to the finish line, all at a time when his rations had run out. He became the first Kiwi to finish the event – his never-say-die attitude winning him fans around the world.
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Spinlock expands factory and staffing levels
As demand for innovative products continues Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, are celebrating continued growth in 2017 and the expansion of their Cowes-based factory. Posted today at 12:00 pm Volvo Ocean Race teams up with Virtual Regatta
For 2017-18 race game The Volvo Ocean Race game is back, better than ever, offering up the ultimate virtual sailing challenge. Posted on 2 Oct Landmark sustainability workshop
Held in Lisbon by the Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race's renewed commitment to ocean health for the 2017-18 edition was underlined with a landmark sustainability workshop on Saturday. Posted on 1 Oct Volvo reconsiders schedule
For future Volvo Ocean Races Following discussions with key stakeholders it has been determined that additional planning time is required to implement the recently announced changes to the race schedule. Posted on 26 Sep The World Sailing Show - October 2017
Volvo Ocean Race preview and Gitana 17 flies The next Volvo Ocean Race promises to be one of the closest in the history of the event. So after a four stage offshore practice session, how do the seven teams rate their prospects? Posted on 25 Sep Musto's Lighthouse Store
Located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Every so often, a retail space opens that allows you to immerse yourself in the brand as well as its products. Musto's Lighthouse Store, located in the Gunwharf Quays, is one of these. Posted on 25 Sep Vestas 11th Hour Racing takes break from sailing
To study ocean health and climate change With one month to go to the start of the Volvo Ocean Race, sailors filled the halls of the University of Cambridge in England, one of the world's oldest universities and leading academic centres. Posted on 23 Sep One month to go
The world's toughest sailing race is back It's the toughest test of a team in professional sport. Winning the trophy has been an obsession for the worlds best sailors since 1973. It has been the source of countless news stories for over four decades. And more importantly, it's back... Posted on 22 Sep The Harken Tech Team Story begins...
Volvo Ocean Race Lisbon Assembly Period This year Harken will be telling the untold story of our Tech Team behind the hardware of the Volvo Ocean Race boats. The good, the bad, the tough times and the great, we'll share it all with you, starting right here in Lisbon for the assembly period! Posted on 21 Sep Strömberg joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
Race winner takes up role in Deel Caffari's team Sweden's Martin Strömberg, a three-time race veteran and winner from the 2011-12 edition, is joining skipper Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team for the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 19 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy