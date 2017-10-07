Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Mirror Cover
Rain and Sun Mirror Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships in Hong Kong - Team Racing

by Christine Lau today at 2:09 pm 30 September - 7 October 2017

The wind came out in force for day 3 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships for the 2017 Team Racing Championships. 16 teams were ranked in terms of points of their top four sailors after two days of racing where 6 races were completed.

After 32 races and seven flights, China was the top performer in a series of tight races, where four straight wins against Japan 2, India, Thailand 1 and Turkey gave them the early card to the finals where they took on Turkey again winning best of two out of three races.

When asked about how they felt about this afternoon's team racing win, CHN 10 Xinru Lin commented "This is our first time in Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships team racing we are really excited and we are very happy with our win because we trained very hard."

2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship team racing - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell
2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship team racing - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell

Turkey had a bit of an upset in the last race of the finals when TUR 151 capsized with around 30 seconds to the gun. TUR 151 bailed with force but was not able to get moving until the rest of the teams were reaching towards mark 4. Team Turkey commented "they felt that their boat speed was in tune to the Chinese, but they would try to push with 4 people next time not 3."

After 16 races during flight A and B the first teams to head back to the Middle Island base were Korea, New Zealand and Japan.

Oman a relatively new Optimist nation qualified on the top 16 and raced their way to the third flight where they lost out to India. India then raced their way to flight E only losing out to second overall winner Turkey.

2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship team racing - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell
2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship team racing - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell

There were some upsets during racing today when USA, typically a strong team lost out to Singapore 2 after Flight C. As well, the host nation Hong Kong 1 and 2 was eliminated after racing against Thailand and Australia in Flight C.

Racing was temporarily delayed in flight C when a storm front came across the race track, with low visibility and gusts up to 33kts.

In flight D, Singapore1 lost out to their teammates Singapore 2 who went on to race against Thailand 1 and Turkey to take third overall.

2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship team racing - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell
2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship team racing - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell

Today's team racing was exciting, face paced, and the sailors thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie.

Day 4 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships starts tomorrow for the Final Series of the Championship. The overall competitors from the qualifying series will be divided into yellow and blue fleets where after 2 more days of racing the 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Champion will be crowned.

Full results showing the teams' progression through the day can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships day 2
Blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze Day 2 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts on the race track positioned off Stanley Bay in Hong Kong. Posted on 3 Oct Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships day 1
Together with Hong Kong's National Day celebrations The 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships opened last night at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in conjunction with Hong Kong's National Day celebrations. Posted on 2 Oct Optimists at Lyme Regis
Strong winds and large waves A typical Lyme course of strong winds and very large waves were the order of the day for the Optimist sailors at Lyme on Saturday, and only the 17-strong Gold Fleet did the full 4 races, as the wind and sea built. Posted on 2 Oct RYA Welsh Zone Championships
Callum in command More than 100 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with a range of winds from high to manageable. Sailors aged 8-16 competed in six fleets. Posted on 1 Oct RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Optimists at Shustoke
A total of 20 helms take part Shustoke Sailing Club welcomed Optimist sailors and parents from across the Midlands to its annual Opi open meeting on 16th September. A total of 20 helms arrived. 16 of whom competed in the main fleet with 4 joining in the regatta fleet. Posted on 26 Sep Scottish Junior Travellers at Annandale
Sailingfast Scottish Travellers' series round 2 Saturday was a light and bright day at Annandale Sailing Club. We had three races in very shifty conditions around fixed buoys on Castle Loch. Posted on 25 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep IOCA Northern Random Pairs Championship
Optimist team racing at West Kirby Sailing Club Bright sunshine welcomed the 21 boats to the first Optimist Team Racing event held in the north of England for some time. The idea for the event was encouraged by Alan Williams and Peter Johnson and what a good idea it was. Posted on 20 Sep Optimists at Burghfield
Rooster Southern Travellers event Bright sunshine and a pleasant westerly breeze greeted the 130 young Optimist sailors to Burghfield Sailing Club for what must surely be the UK's largest single class open meeting. Posted on 12 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy