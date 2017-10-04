Please select your home edition
The 1851 Trust: A Growing Impact

by 1851 Trust today at 2:21 pm 4 October 2017
The 1851 Trust impact 2016/17 © The 1851 Trust

The 1851 Trust aims to inspire and engage young people to better futures by providing the education and opportunities for them to become innovators of the future and stewards of the environment.

Since the Trust launched in 2014, we have refined and developed our programmes based on feedback from pupils, stakeholders and educators. We are now proud to provide an impressive range of activities to inspire young people including our three flagship initiatives: BT STEM Crew, the online resource for teachers; hosted school visits to the TECH DECK & Education Centre at Land Rover BAR, and our national multi-activity Roadshow.

We have made significant progress towards achieving our aims over the past academic year; our programmes have engaged with nearly 40,000 pupils and we've built relationships with 663 schools from across the UK. We are pleased with the feedback from teachers and young people on the positive impact that our programmes have on engagement with STEM subjects, enthusiasm for new career opportunities and aspirations for the future.

Download the Trust's 2016/7 Annual Review here to find out more.

Dame Louise Makin appointed
As new Chair of the 1851 Trust The 1851 Trust announces the appointment of Dame Louise Makin as the new Chair and Lady Ainslie as the Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees. Posted on 9 Jul 1851 Trust inspires local students
Through Land Rover BAR Roadshow The 1851 Trust, official charity of Land Rover BAR together with Land Rover, the team's title and exclusive innovation partner, and the Bermuda Tourism Authority have hosted over 500 young people on the schools' day of the Roadshows. Posted on 16 Jun New Chief Executive takes the helm
Ben Cartledge joins the 1851 Trust The 1851 Trust is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Cartledge as the new Chief Executive Officer. Posted on 29 Apr Community sailing projects launched
By 1851 Trust Patron The Duchess of Cambridge On Friday at the Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth, the team challenging for the America's Cup in Bermuda 2017, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge launched the 1851 Trust's 2016 sailing programme. Posted on 22 May 2016 Free sailing sessions
For 1,000 young people aged 9-13 years old The 1851 Trust, the official charity of Land Rover BAR and the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series Portsmouth, in partnership with the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation, will be providing inspiring free sailing taster sessions. Posted on 7 May 2016 Sailing charities come together
To provide an inspirational sailing project in Portsmouth The official charity of the America's Cup World Series Portsmouth, The 1851 Trust is to partner with The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation to deliver inspiring sailing taster sessions to school children in Portsmouth. Posted on 28 Jun 2015 London Marathon for the 1851 Trust
Ben Ainslie Racing set to run Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) team members will spring into action later this month to take part in the first fundraising initiative of 2015; running the London Marathon on behalf of the team's official charity, the 1851 Trust. Posted on 17 Apr 2015 1851 Trust Appoints CEO
Charitable arm of Ben Ainslie Racing will inspire young sailors The 1851 Trust is delighted to be able to announce that after an extensive interview process back in November the first CEO has now been appointed. The job went to Alasdair Akass, a multi-award winning senior manager in the charity sector. Posted on 19 Dec 2014 Duchess of Cambridge Royal Patron
Of new youth sailing and education initiative Today, 13th October 2014, Sir Keith Mills and four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie launched the 1851 Trust, which aims to inspire and engage a new generation through sailing and the marine industry. Posted on 13 Oct 2014

