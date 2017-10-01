Please select your home edition
JPWatersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Largs Sailing Club

by Bob Yeamans today at 10:05 am 30 September - 1 October 2017
JPWatersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Largs © Largs SC

Ten visiting boats joined the local fleet on the 30th of September for the 7th and final round of the JP Watersports RS400 Scottish Tour. With the weather forecast looking grim for the Sunday, the correct decision was made to run 4 races on the Saturday, and see what could be done the following day.

Race 1 started a little late with the inevitable wait for Angus Marshall to make his way to the course. With a good breeze, the decision to be fashionably late seemed to pay off for Angus and Imogen Barnett who led round the windward mark, with the perennial favourites Stewart and Sarah Robertson in pursuit. Bob and Nadia Yeamans had a significant moment whilst attempting a gybe hoist, but the split from the fleet paid to go left and promoted them to 3rd, and kept the position to the end. The Robertsons managed to overhaul Angus, and kept ahead for the win.

Race 2 commenced with next to no space available on the start line, as the whole fleet aimed to be on the front row of the tight line. John McKenzie and Ali Laver took advantage of this, and pulled away through the race to take the win ahead of Stewart & Sarah. Matt Toynbee and Kiki Papapanagioutou sailed well to keep ahead of the chasing pack and claim the last podium spot.

JPWatersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Largs - photo © Largs SC
JPWatersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Largs - photo © Largs SC

Race 3 started in similar fashion to the previous one, with the fleet tightly bunched heading round the windward mark. Unfortunately there was a significant wind shift as the leaders rounded the leeward mark which led to a processional race to the finish. John and Ali again leading home Stewart and Sarah. Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson showing the rest how much life is left in the demo boat, finishing 3rd.

A re-lay of the course for race 4, which started in the least amount of wind of the weekend. With the wind down, the tide became more influential and led to the port end of the line becoming favoured. Bob and Nadia took advantage of this, and raced into a lead by the windward mark. Stewart and Sarah misjudged the layline at the windward mark, which allowed Peter Taylor and Brian Greer to round in second place, followed by a cluster of boats. At the end, of the first lap, a shortened course was signalled with the same order being maintained at the front, and John and Ali sneeking into 3rd.

JPWatersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Largs - photo © Largs SC
JPWatersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Largs - photo © Largs SC

Saturday evening, and the Scottish AGM convened to discuss the past season, and to start planning for the next. This was followed by a trip into Largs to sample the delights of the town, and celebrate a few sailors birthdays.

Sunday dawned with the usual heavy heads, and a building breeze as per the forecast. Many hoping for a postponement that wasn't forthcoming. The fleet arrived at the course to find a stiff breeze blowing down the channel.

Race 5 again showed Angus and Imogen to be the masters of the first race of the day again, leading round the windward mark again, with Stewart and Sarah in hot pursuit. The Robertsons made good progress down the run to take the lead to the finish. Angus and Imogen held onto the 2nd place until the last gybe, where the inevitable happened, splash. John and Ali snuck through to take 2nd followed by Bob and Nadia.

Once the fleet had finished, the decision was taken to send the fleet ashore with 20kts being the norm in between the gusts on the racecourse, and the visibility reducing.

This left the familiar sight of Stewart and Sarah Robertson at the top of the leaderboard to take the event, but only one point ahead of close challengers John MacKenzie and Ali Laver. Bob and Nadia Yeamans rounded out the podium positions.

The now traditional whisky presentations were made to Kiki and Imogen for being press ganged into sailing on their birthday weekends.

With the end of the season, the final traveller series was also completed, with the same three crews filling out the top 3 positions.

The season north of the border being viewed as successful again with a total of 35 different crews taking part over the 7 event series. The draw for the new jib was carried out during the prizegiving, with regular participants in the series being in the hat. Angus and Imogen were picked as the lucky winners, amongst groans from the crowd. He was unable to accept his prize in person, as he had decided to go for a blast on his windsurfer in the now fully built breeze.

From all the tour competitors our thanks go to all the tour sponsors, JP Watersports, Stewart Brewing and Benromach Whisky, for their support over the season.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st1463Stewart RobertsonSarah RobertsonRoyal Forth YC122‑516
2nd1455John MacKenzieAli LaverDalgety Bay SC‑411327
3rd1124Bob YeamansNadia YeamansAberdeen and Stonehaven YC35‑81312
4th1096Peter TaylorBrian GreerDalgety Bay SC5652‑818
5th1117Matt ToynbeeKiki PapapanagiovtovDalgety Bay SC‑7374620
6th768Angus MarshallImogen BarnettDalgety Bay SC2412‑13725
7th612Jon GayAmanda HendersonLochaber Yacht Club‑9736925
8th691Martin FaulknerBill ForsythLargs SC1084‑11527
9th1073James RogersNeil McLaren 896‑12427
10th476Martin BoothAlan McLeanDalgety Bay SC6101110(DNC)37
11th844Colin DaviesTBAAberdeen and Stonehaven YC111198(DNC)39
12th738Murray McLarenColin McLarenLargs SC12‑131371042
13th1294Mike GrantAlan BirseLargs SC1312109(DNC)44
