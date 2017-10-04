Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Dinghy Wetsuits
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane
Gul Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

A fresh start for the HP30 Class

by HP30 Class today at 9:10 am 4 October 2017
A fresh start for the HP30 Class © HP30

The RORC Rating Office has offered to give the HP30 Class professional, independent technical support, with the class rule and other technical class management. The Rating Office team supporting the class includes the Rating Office Director Jason Smithwick, Carole Abbott and Andrew Yates.

Originally setup in 2016, by Joe Hall and Jochem Visser, the class was defined for boats with certain performance characteristics, including a displacement of less than 2,200Kgs and fixed centre-line bowsprits, with asymmetric spinnakers and a minimum TCC of 1.050. In the first season, the fleet comprising FarEast28s, Farr280s, Farr30s, Open 7.5 and Seascape27s, achieved up to nine boats on the water at a number of events. Despite there not being any HP30 racing this season, the same boats came together once more at Cowes Week, racing in the mixed sportsboat IRC fleet and enjoyed some close competition and it is with this in mind and with demand from existing owners to find a way to kickstart the programme and get HP30 Racing back on the water for next year.

HP30 Class 2017 Programme announced - photo © HP30
HP30 Class 2017 Programme announced - photo © HP30

"We are delighted to be able support the owners and crews who race on these exciting boats," comments Jason Smithwick, Director of Rating. "With effective management, a well-represented owner's association and good technical support the HP30 Class has the potential to provide high performance mixed fleet racing underpinned by the IRC rating rule. The rating office has many years of expertise in technical class management and we would be pleased to provide this service."

In addition to the technical support provided by the RORC Rating Office, the class will be run by the owners association, which is in the process of being formed. Joe and Jochem will continue to providing marketing and administrative support and are in the process of pulling the committee together.

"It was tough starting this class," says Joe Hall, "but maintaining it is the key and hopefully, RORC Rating's professional support and expertise, will make a big difference for everyone: owners, organisers and administrators. I am looking forward to the future and to seeing some exciting racing on the water."

A fresh start for the HP30 Class - photo © HP30
A fresh start for the HP30 Class - photo © HP30

Currently, 2018 HP30 Class starts have been offered at RORC's Easter Challenge and Vice Admiral's Cup events, as well as at Poole International Paints Regatta and Lendy Cowes Week. In addition, the HP30 Class is seeking interest from yacht clubs interested in providing starts, for these types of boats. Over the course of the next month, the rule will be finalised and the committee setup and a programme of racing put in place. Further information for ones and competitors will be available on the HP30Class website and social media pages in the near future.

www.hp30class.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship
2017 Hamble Winter Series kicks off The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series kicked off on Saturday 30 September, and included the inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship, organised by the Hamble River Sailing Club. Posted on 2 Oct Royal Southern YC September Regatta
Including the Contessa 26 Nationals The Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series came to a conclusion with the September Regatta, incorporating the Contessa 26 National Championship. Posted on 11 Sep Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 2
Gusts top 25 knots in the Solent Today competitors at Lendy Cowes Week enjoyed a bright and sunny day with challenging, but exhilarating, racing in a gusty west south-westerly wind in which the gusts topped 25 knots. Posted on 30 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy