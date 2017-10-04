Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
Sandiline Winter Hiking Pants
Sandiline Winter Hiking Pants
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Olympic Champions stun competitors at Australian Youth Championships

by David Sygall today at 7:27 am 4 October 2017
Tom Burton visits the NSW Youth Championships © Right On Photography

A surprise appearance by Olympic Gold medallist Tom Burton at the NSW Youth Championships was the icing on the cake of a successful trio of state-based junior events to round out Australian Sailing's youth regattas for 2017.

Burton's attendance followed dual Olympic medallist Mat Belcher's presence at the Queensland Youth Championship, demonstrating our elite sailors' commitment to helping encourage the next generation of sailing stars.

Mat Belcher visits the Queensland Youth Championships - photo © Chris Ison
Mat Belcher visits the Queensland Youth Championships - photo © Chris Ison

Burton, who won the Laser Class in Rio last year, began his career at South Lake Macquarie Sailing Club, which hosted the NSW title for the first time.

Australian Sailing's NSW and ACT Regional Manager Declan Brennan said Burton's attendance "completed the loop" of his rise in the sport and, hopefully, "inspired some of the youth at the event to go on to bigger and better things".

Nearly 400 youngsters in 288 boats competed at the NSW titles, a 20 per cent increase on 2016, including sailors from interstate and from New Zealand.

Brennan said the sailors were thankful to the more than 100 volunteers who helped the event run smoothly.

"We had some amazing statistics coming out, such as the fact we were able to launch a boat every 28 seconds when we were in peak flow, which is a phenomenal outcome," he said.

"It meant we could get the sailors out on the water really quickly. We had also some wonderful rigging areas for them, plenty of space to spread out."

The NSW event followed the Queensland Youth Championships the previous week, which attracted a record attendance of more than 150 competitors.

"We're really happy with the result," Australian Sailing's Queensland Regional Manager Ben Callard said.

"The numbers continued to grow. And the event was really well organised by the Keppel Bay Sailing Club. The team of staff and volunteers did a great job."

Western Australian Youth Championships - photo © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography
Western Australian Youth Championships - photo © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography

The Western Australian Youth Championships were held between the NSW and Queensland titles, and provided another great platform for Australia's fledgling sailing stars to demonstrate their skills.

Open World Championship Bronze medallist Zac Littlewood was an outstanding performer in the west, remaining unbeaten in Laser Radial Class, while North Queensland youngster Kristen Wadley claimed the Laser 4.7 Class at both the Queensland and NSW events.

Zac Littlewood during the Western Australian Youth Championships - photo © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography
Zac Littlewood during the Western Australian Youth Championships - photo © Rick Steuart / Perth Sailing Photography

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

King George Laser First Sunday BST Series
Final Sunday combines with club's President's Trophy Fifteen Lasers took the water on Sunday 1st October for the finale of the summer series of Laser First Sunday, in lively conditions. Posted today at 6:36 am Barcelona beckons
For Laser Europeans contenders The British Sailing Team will be in further major event action next week when the Laser and Laser Radial European Championships kick off in Barcelona (3-8 October). Posted on 30 Sep RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Lasers at Sunderland
An unusually small fleet of 26 The first of the Autumn 2017 Noble Marine Laser Qualifiers got underway this weekend at Sunderland YC. The unusually small fleet of 26 Standard sailors were greeted by sunshine and a nice 15 knots while launching. Posted on 27 Sep Laser Radials at Sunderland
Noble Marine Autumn Qualifier 1 Sunderland YC hosted the first Noble Marine Laser Radial Autumn Qualifier on 23–24 September with 61 Radials entered and a good forecast for the weekend. Posted on 27 Sep Queensland Youth Championships preview
Racing starts Friday at Keppel Bay SC Hailey Lea began her journey sailing Sabots, but was soon captivated by the rush of windsurfing. It was a good decision. The Cootharaba Sailing Club youngster is now one of the rising stars in the Class. Posted on 21 Sep Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds overall
Pavlos Kontides is the new champion The second electrical storm of the week at the Laser Standard Men's World Championships passed by Split today while the fleet were held on shore. Although it was not directly overhead, it was strong enough to destroy the gradient wind. Posted on 19 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds day 5
Pavlos Kontides takes the lead Fears of wind coming from all directions on the second day of 'Finals' at the Laser Standard Men's World Championships were unfounded when a westerly breeze developed just after noon. Posted on 19 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds day 4
High scores on the leaderboard in Croatia The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship in Split, Croatia. The start of racing was delayed to wait for an impressive electric storm with golf ball sized hail to pass over the city. Posted on 18 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy