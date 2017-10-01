King George Sailing Club Laser First Sunday BST Series concludes
by Andy Baccas today at 6:36 am
1 October 2017
First Sunday BST Series at King George SC © Andy Baccas
Fifteen Lasers took the water on Sunday 1st October for the finale of the summer series of Laser First Sunday, in lively conditions.
The event was combined with the club's President's Trophy, which made for an exciting and crowded start line as we were joined by the fast handicap fleet.
All three races were won by Tony Cooper, who took overall victory, followed closely by newcomer Peter Edel and Leo Bridger.
The racing was followed by the prize giving and a well-received fleet lunch.
Laser First Sunday goes from strength to strength; we can't all sail every week, so we all make an effort to attend on the first Sunday of every month, knowing that there will be plenty of competition.
The winter GMT series starts on 05-Nov-17 on the best sailing in North London. www.kgsc.org.uk Come and take a look.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|R13
|R14
|R15
|R16
|Pts
|1st
|Tony Cooper
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|2
|2
|1
|(RET)
|3
|RET
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|1
|1
|22
|2nd
|Peter Edel
|3
|(DNS)
|‑9
|‑6
|1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|3rd
|Leo Bridger
|2
|(DNS)
|5
|3
|‑8
|‑8
|1
|2
|2
|‑7
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|‑8
|3
|25
|4th
|Charlie Shearn
|OOD
|OOD
|2
|1
|7
|(DNF)
|(RET)
|(DNS)
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|3
|4
|‑10
|2
|28.2
|5th
|Mo Allen
|4
|DNS
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|3
|2
|4
|(DNS)
|10
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|4
|(DNC)
|47
|6th
|Tim French
|6
|(DNS)
|4
|‑9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|‑9
|3
|‑11
|8
|6
|2
|‑10
|7
|6
|48
|7th
|Nathan Allen
|7
|DNS
|6
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|4
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|6
|4
|48
|8th
|Tom Screene
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|10
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|DNS
|9
|(RET)
|2
|(DNS)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|54
|9th
|Marcus White
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|6
|7
|4
|1
|2
|2
|DNC
|57
|10th
|Andy Baccas
|9
|DNS
|3
|‑11
|‑10
|‑10
|8
|8
|4
|‑14
|‑11
|10
|5
|‑12
|‑12
|5
|61
|11th
|Nick Roe
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|11
|7
|7
|DNS
|‑15
|12
|DNF
|8
|‑13
|13
|(DNC)
|92
|12th
|Mike Stoddart
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|9
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|9
|5
|4
|9
|11
|DNC
|94
|13th
|Seb Stansfield
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|4
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|3
|DNF
|97
|14th
|Andy Byrne
|1
|DNS
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|1
|DNC
|DNC
|OOD
|OOD
|OOD
|108
|15th
|Simon Ash
|5
|DNS
|7
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|6
|DNS
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|110
|16th
|Gary Bennett
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|11
|7
|11
|7
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|9
|7
|123
|17th
|Andrew Farrow
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|13
|10
|7
|7
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|151
|18th
|Bilaal Auleear
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|8
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|6
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|186
|19th
|John Lane
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|14
|RET
|DNF
|219
|20th
|Sofia Steffenoni
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|15
|DNF
|DNS
|220
|21st
|Omer Knaz
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|7
|5
|DNC
|222
|22nd
|Matt Baker
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|6
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|224
|23rd
|Naimish Baxi
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNS
|DNF
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|OOD
|OOD
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|226.2
|24th
|Stuart Philbey
|8
|DNS
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|227
|25th
|Stephen Eggleston
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|2
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|228
|26th
|Martin Clack
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|9
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|231
|27th
|Joe Cramer
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|234
|28th
|Jane Doe
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNS
|DNF
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|236
|29th
|Tommy Magill
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|16
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|242
