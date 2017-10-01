King George Sailing Club Laser First Sunday BST Series concludes

Fifteen Lasers took the water on Sunday 1st October for the finale of the summer series of Laser First Sunday, in lively conditions.

The event was combined with the club's President's Trophy, which made for an exciting and crowded start line as we were joined by the fast handicap fleet.

All three races were won by Tony Cooper, who took overall victory, followed closely by newcomer Peter Edel and Leo Bridger.

The racing was followed by the prize giving and a well-received fleet lunch.

Laser First Sunday goes from strength to strength; we can't all sail every week, so we all make an effort to attend on the first Sunday of every month, knowing that there will be plenty of competition.

The winter GMT series starts on 05-Nov-17 on the best sailing in North London. www.kgsc.org.uk Come and take a look.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 R15 R16 Pts 1st Tony Cooper (DNC) (DNC) 1 2 2 1 (RET) 3 RET (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 1 1 1 22 2nd Peter Edel 3 (DNS) ‑9 ‑6 1 6 4 1 1 5 3 1 (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 25 3rd Leo Bridger 2 (DNS) 5 3 ‑8 ‑8 1 2 2 ‑7 4 (DNC) (DNC) 3 ‑8 3 25 4th Charlie Shearn OOD OOD 2 1 7 (DNF) (RET) (DNS) (DNS) (DNC) (DNC) 3 3 4 ‑10 2 28.2 5th Mo Allen 4 DNS (DNC) (DNC) 6 3 2 4 (DNS) 10 (DNF) (DNC) (DNC) 5 4 (DNC) 47 6th Tim French 6 (DNS) 4 ‑9 (DNC) (DNC) 6 ‑9 3 ‑11 8 6 2 ‑10 7 6 48 7th Nathan Allen 7 DNS 6 4 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 4 2 (DNC) (DNC) 6 6 4 48 8th Tom Screene (DNC) (DNC) 10 5 5 5 3 5 DNS 9 (RET) 2 (DNS) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 54 9th Marcus White (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 3 2 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 6 7 4 1 2 2 DNC 57 10th Andy Baccas 9 DNS 3 ‑11 ‑10 ‑10 8 8 4 ‑14 ‑11 10 5 ‑12 ‑12 5 61 11th Nick Roe (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 12 11 7 7 DNS ‑15 12 DNF 8 ‑13 13 (DNC) 92 12th Mike Stoddart (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 9 9 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 8 9 5 4 9 11 DNC 94 13th Seb Stansfield (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 4 4 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 3 5 DNC DNC 8 3 DNF 97 14th Andy Byrne 1 DNS (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 1 1 DNC DNC OOD OOD OOD 108 15th Simon Ash 5 DNS 7 8 (DNC) (DNC) 5 6 DNS (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 110 16th Gary Bennett (DNC) (DNC) 11 7 11 7 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 11 9 7 123 17th Andrew Farrow (DNC) (DNC) 12 12 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 13 10 7 7 DNC DNC DNC 151 18th Bilaal Auleear (DNC) (DNC) 8 10 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 12 6 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 186 19th John Lane (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 14 RET DNF 219 20th Sofia Steffenoni (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 15 DNF DNS 220 21st Omer Knaz (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 7 5 DNC 222 22nd Matt Baker (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 8 6 DNC DNC DNC 224 23rd Naimish Baxi (DNC) (DNC) DNS DNF (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) OOD OOD DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 226.2 24th Stuart Philbey 8 DNS (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 227 25th Stephen Eggleston (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 2 DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 228 26th Martin Clack (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 9 DNF DNC DNC DNC 231 27th Joe Cramer (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 234 28th Jane Doe (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNS DNF (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 236 29th Tommy Magill (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 16 DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 242