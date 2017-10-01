Please select your home edition
Plas Menai 2015
King George Sailing Club Laser First Sunday BST Series concludes

by Andy Baccas today at 6:36 am 1 October 2017
First Sunday BST Series at King George SC © Andy Baccas

Fifteen Lasers took the water on Sunday 1st October for the finale of the summer series of Laser First Sunday, in lively conditions.

The event was combined with the club's President's Trophy, which made for an exciting and crowded start line as we were joined by the fast handicap fleet.

All three races were won by Tony Cooper, who took overall victory, followed closely by newcomer Peter Edel and Leo Bridger.

The racing was followed by the prize giving and a well-received fleet lunch.

Laser First Sunday goes from strength to strength; we can't all sail every week, so we all make an effort to attend on the first Sunday of every month, knowing that there will be plenty of competition.

The winter GMT series starts on 05-Nov-17 on the best sailing in North London. www.kgsc.org.uk Come and take a look.

Overall Results:

PosHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14R15R16Pts
1stTony Cooper(DNC)(DNC)1221(RET)3RET(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)11122
2ndPeter Edel3(DNS)‑9‑616411531(DNF)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)25
3rdLeo Bridger2(DNS)53‑8‑8122‑74(DNC)(DNC)3‑8325
4thCharlie ShearnOODOOD217(DNF)(RET)(DNS)(DNS)(DNC)(DNC)334‑10228.2
5thMo Allen4DNS(DNC)(DNC)6324(DNS)10(DNF)(DNC)(DNC)54(DNC)47
6thTim French6(DNS)4‑9(DNC)(DNC)6‑93‑11862‑107648
7thNathan Allen7DNS64(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)42(DNC)(DNC)66448
8thTom Screene(DNC)(DNC)1055535DNS9(RET)2(DNS)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)54
9thMarcus White(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)32(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)674122DNC57
10thAndy Baccas9DNS3‑11‑10‑10884‑14‑11105‑12‑12561
11thNick Roe(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)121177DNS‑1512DNF8‑1313(DNC)92
12thMike Stoddart(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)99(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)8954911DNC94
13thSeb Stansfield(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)44(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)35DNCDNC83DNF97
14thAndy Byrne1DNS(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)11DNCDNCOODOODOOD108
15thSimon Ash5DNS78(DNC)(DNC)56DNS(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC110
16thGary Bennett(DNC)(DNC)117117(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC1197123
17thAndrew Farrow(DNC)(DNC)1212(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)131077DNCDNCDNC151
18thBilaal Auleear(DNC)(DNC)810(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)126DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC186
19thJohn Lane(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC14RETDNF219
20thSofia Steffenoni(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC15DNFDNS220
21stOmer Knaz(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC75DNC222
22ndMatt Baker(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC86DNCDNCDNC224
23rdNaimish Baxi(DNC)(DNC)DNSDNF(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)OODOODDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC226.2
24thStuart Philbey8DNS(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC227
25thStephen Eggleston(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC2DNSDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC228
26thMartin Clack(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC9DNFDNCDNCDNC231
27thJoe Cramer(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNFDNFDNCDNCDNC234
28thJane Doe(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNSDNF(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC236
29thTommy Magill(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC16DNFDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC242
