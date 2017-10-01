P&B Mirror Inlands, Junior/Youths and Single Handed Championship
by Stuart Hydon today at 8:43 pm
30 September - 1 October 2017
Mirror Inlands at Shustoke © Denis
Shustoke Sailing Club hosted the Mirror Inlands on the weekend of 30th September to 1st October. Conditions were favourable all weekend with building winds through-out.
Race 1 saw juniors Sandy and Douglas Simpson lead the way with hot favourites Chris and Daisy Fuller having to make a massive recovery. Sandy and Douglas held their own whilst the Fullers managed to squeeze in a last minute second place ahead of local single hander Malcom Coombes right on the line.
Race 2 was dominated by Chris and Daisy, who after a brief struggle opened up a substantial led. Second was Malcom Coombes finishing just clear of the Sandy and Douglas.
Race 3 saw the wind gradually drop as the evening drew close. To prove it wasn't a fluke Chris and Daisy took and held the lead to the finish. Behind them there was a real mix of results with single handed Shustoke sailor Fred Gilbert coming in second, just ahead of fellow club member Brian Nicholson.
Sunday started with the forecast of increasing wind which gradually built during the day.
Race 4 saw Chris and Daisy take the lead again from the Simpson brothers. Malcom Coombes managed to head off the challenge from Fred Briscoe to end in third.
Race 5 and 6 saw Chris and Daisy take both races to eliminate any doubt that they were to be crowned 2017 P&B Mirror Inland Champions.
Junior Champions were Sandy and Douglas Simpson. Single Handed Champion was Malcom Coombes.
Thanks to the OOD, rescue crew, galley staff, and all the volunteers at Shustoke for making it a successful weekend!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|70915
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller Jnr
|Hayling Island
|(2)
|(1)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|70806
|Sandy Simpson Jnr
|Douglas Simpson Jnr
|Bassenthwaite
|1
|(3)
|(9)
|2
|2
|2
|7
|3rd
|70014
|Malcolm Coombs
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|3
|2
|(7)
|3
|3
|(DNC)
|11
|4th
|70514
|Lindsay Haig
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|6
|(9)
|5
|6
|(7)
|3
|20
|5th
|70513
|Ron Vass
|Single Handed
|Reading
|(11)
|(10)
|8
|5
|5
|4
|22
|6th
|70737
|Tony Mason
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|8
|4
|(DNF)
|7
|4
|(DNC)
|23
|7th
|69035
|Stuart Sutcliffe
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|7
|6
|4
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|25
|8th
|70572
|Fred Briscoe
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|4
|5
|(DNF)
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|28
|9th
|70531
|Fred Gilbert
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|5
|7
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|29
|10th
|69591
|Harry Marlow Jnr
|George Marlow Jnr
|Shustoke
|(10)
|8
|10
|(11)
|6
|6
|30
|11th
|70025
|Brian Nicholson
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|9
|11
|3
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|32
|12th
|19098
|Jon Smith
|Theo Smith 9
|Barnt Green
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|12
|8
|5
|40
|13th
|70471
|Denis Ward
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|13
|13
|6
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|42
|14th
|70532
|David Moore
|Single Handed
|Shustoke
|12
|12
|(DNC)
|13
|(DNC)
|7
|44
