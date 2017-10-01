Please select your home edition
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover
Rain and Sun Kestrel Cover

P&B Mirror Inlands, Junior/Youths and Single Handed Championship

by Stuart Hydon today at 8:43 pm 30 September - 1 October 2017
Mirror Inlands at Shustoke © Denis

Shustoke Sailing Club hosted the Mirror Inlands on the weekend of 30th September to 1st October. Conditions were favourable all weekend with building winds through-out.

Race 1 saw juniors Sandy and Douglas Simpson lead the way with hot favourites Chris and Daisy Fuller having to make a massive recovery. Sandy and Douglas held their own whilst the Fullers managed to squeeze in a last minute second place ahead of local single hander Malcom Coombes right on the line.

Race 2 was dominated by Chris and Daisy, who after a brief struggle opened up a substantial led. Second was Malcom Coombes finishing just clear of the Sandy and Douglas.

Mirror Inlands at Shustoke - photo © Denis
Mirror Inlands at Shustoke - photo © Denis

Race 3 saw the wind gradually drop as the evening drew close. To prove it wasn't a fluke Chris and Daisy took and held the lead to the finish. Behind them there was a real mix of results with single handed Shustoke sailor Fred Gilbert coming in second, just ahead of fellow club member Brian Nicholson.

Sunday started with the forecast of increasing wind which gradually built during the day. Race 4 saw Chris and Daisy take the lead again from the Simpson brothers. Malcom Coombes managed to head off the challenge from Fred Briscoe to end in third.

Race 5 and 6 saw Chris and Daisy take both races to eliminate any doubt that they were to be crowned 2017 P&B Mirror Inland Champions.

Chris & Daisy Fuller win the Mirror Inlands at Shustoke - photo © Denis
Chris & Daisy Fuller win the Mirror Inlands at Shustoke - photo © Denis

Junior Champions were Sandy and Douglas Simpson. Single Handed Champion was Malcom Coombes.

Thanks to the OOD, rescue crew, galley staff, and all the volunteers at Shustoke for making it a successful weekend!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3 R4R5R6Pts
1st70915Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller JnrHayling Island(2)(1)11114
2nd70806Sandy Simpson JnrDouglas Simpson JnrBassenthwaite1(3)(9)2227
3rd70014Malcolm CoombsSingle HandedShustoke32(7)33(DNC)11
4th70514Lindsay Haig Single HandedShustoke6(9)56(7)320
5th70513Ron Vass Single HandedReading(11)(10)855422
6th70737Tony Mason Single HandedShustoke84(DNF)74(DNC)23
7th69035Stuart Sutcliffe Single HandedShustoke7648(DNC)(DNC)25
8th70572Fred BriscoeSingle HandedShustoke45(DNF)4(DNC)DNC28
9th70531Fred Gilbert Single HandedShustoke572(DNC)(DNC)DNC29
10th69591Harry Marlow JnrGeorge Marlow JnrShustoke(10)810(11)6630
11th70025Brian Nicholson Single HandedShustoke91139(DNC)(DNC)32
12th19098Jon Smith Theo Smith 9Barnt Green(DNC)(DNC)DNC128540
13th70471Denis WardSingle HandedShustoke1313610(DNC)(DNC)42
14th70532David MooreSingle HandedShustoke1212(DNC)13(DNC)744
