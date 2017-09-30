Streaker Open at Ripon Sailing Club

Streakers at Ripon © Tony Dallimore / Streakers at Ripon © Tony Dallimore / www.flickr.com/photos/t3imaging/

by Chris Wright today at 3:34 pm

A big fleet of 24 Streakers sailed in the Open at Ripon Sailing Club on 30 September.

For the first race there was a light but steady Southerly, so the RO set a windward/leeward course, but a big shift to SW before the start led to a postponement for a course change. A group of about 6 boats, including a couple of Ripon Streakers, got slightly ahead early on and stayed at the front, with Mike Eggleston (Ripon) leading over the line, followed by James Penty (Beaver) and Steve Blackburn (West Lancs).

After lunch a good SW wind enabled a better course for Race 2, and Blackburn led to the first mark, followed by Richard Brook (Ripon). However Steve Blackburn was OCS under Flag U, leaving Eggleston, Penty and Peter Kitchen (Tees & Hartlepool) to chase Brook for most of the race. Eggleston took his second first to seal the overall win, Kitchen and Penty pipping Brook for second and third on the line.

For Race 3 the wind dropped off but stayed fairly consistent. Eggleston and Blackburn contested the front with Neil Dyer (Hykeham), though this time Blackburn took line honours, confirming his second place overall.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 1846 Mike Eggleston Ripon SC 1 1 ‑2 2 2nd 1881 Steve Blackburn West Lancs YC 3 (OCS) 1 4 3rd 1864 James Penty Beaver SC 2 3 ‑7 5 4th 1616 Peter Kitchen Tees & Hartlepool SC 5 2 ‑10 7 5th 1822 Neil Dyer Hykeham SC ‑18 5 3 8 6th 1656 Richard Brook Ripon SC ‑6 4 4 8 7th 1772 Tim Hampshire Ripon SC 4 ‑6 6 10 8th 1754 Royd Brayshay Ripon SC ‑12 11 5 16 9th 1863 James Ricketts Ripon SC 7 9 ‑11 16 10th 1719 Jim Haddock Ripon SC 10 7 ‑12 17 11th 1814 Helen Voisey Ripon SC 9 ‑12 8 17 12th 1801 Peter Tyerman Pennine SC ‑14 8 9 17 13th 1615 Graham Barnes Ripon SC ‑19 10 15 25 14th 1602 Dianne Barnes Ripon SC 11 ‑14 14 25 15th 1970 Richard Eagland Ripon SC 8 19 (DNS) 27 16th 1982 Tom Penty Beaver SC 16 (OCS) 13 29 17th 1781 Paul Metcalfe Ripon SC ‑17 13 17 30 18th 1956 John Southall Ripon SC 15 ‑17 16 31 19th 1967 Andy Hague Ripon SC ‑22 15 18 33 20th 1236 Peter Smith Ripon SC ‑20 16 19 35 21st 1753 Steve Scott Ripon SC 13 (RET) RET 38 22nd 1036 Andrew Monk Ripon SC 23 18 (DNS) 41 23rd 1519 Angus Beyts Newburgh SC 21 20 (DNS) 41 24th 1951 Alan Gillard Sheffield Viking SC (OCS) DNS DNS 50