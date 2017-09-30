Streaker Open at Ripon Sailing Club
by Chris Wright today at 3:34 pm
30 September 2017
Streakers at Ripon © Tony Dallimore / www.flickr.com/photos/t3imaging/
A big fleet of 24 Streakers sailed in the Open at Ripon Sailing Club on 30 September.
For the first race there was a light but steady Southerly, so the RO set a windward/leeward course, but a big shift to SW before the start led to a postponement for a course change. A group of about 6 boats, including a couple of Ripon Streakers, got slightly ahead early on and stayed at the front, with Mike Eggleston (Ripon) leading over the line, followed by James Penty (Beaver) and Steve Blackburn (West Lancs).
After lunch a good SW wind enabled a better course for Race 2, and Blackburn led to the first mark, followed by Richard Brook (Ripon). However Steve Blackburn was OCS under Flag U, leaving Eggleston, Penty and Peter Kitchen (Tees & Hartlepool) to chase Brook for most of the race. Eggleston took his second first to seal the overall win, Kitchen and Penty pipping Brook for second and third on the line.
For Race 3 the wind dropped off but stayed fairly consistent. Eggleston and Blackburn contested the front with Neil Dyer (Hykeham), though this time Blackburn took line honours, confirming his second place overall.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|1846
|Mike Eggleston
|Ripon SC
|1
|1
|‑2
|2
|2nd
|1881
|Steve Blackburn
|West Lancs YC
|3
|(OCS)
|1
|4
|3rd
|1864
|James Penty
|Beaver SC
|2
|3
|‑7
|5
|4th
|1616
|Peter Kitchen
|Tees & Hartlepool SC
|5
|2
|‑10
|7
|5th
|1822
|Neil Dyer
|Hykeham SC
|‑18
|5
|3
|8
|6th
|1656
|Richard Brook
|Ripon SC
|‑6
|4
|4
|8
|7th
|1772
|Tim Hampshire
|Ripon SC
|4
|‑6
|6
|10
|8th
|1754
|Royd Brayshay
|Ripon SC
|‑12
|11
|5
|16
|9th
|1863
|James Ricketts
|Ripon SC
|7
|9
|‑11
|16
|10th
|1719
|Jim Haddock
|Ripon SC
|10
|7
|‑12
|17
|11th
|1814
|Helen Voisey
|Ripon SC
|9
|‑12
|8
|17
|12th
|1801
|Peter Tyerman
|Pennine SC
|‑14
|8
|9
|17
|13th
|1615
|Graham Barnes
|Ripon SC
|‑19
|10
|15
|25
|14th
|1602
|Dianne Barnes
|Ripon SC
|11
|‑14
|14
|25
|15th
|1970
|Richard Eagland
|Ripon SC
|8
|19
|(DNS)
|27
|16th
|1982
|Tom Penty
|Beaver SC
|16
|(OCS)
|13
|29
|17th
|1781
|Paul Metcalfe
|Ripon SC
|‑17
|13
|17
|30
|18th
|1956
|John Southall
|Ripon SC
|15
|‑17
|16
|31
|19th
|1967
|Andy Hague
|Ripon SC
|‑22
|15
|18
|33
|20th
|1236
|Peter Smith
|Ripon SC
|‑20
|16
|19
|35
|21st
|1753
|Steve Scott
|Ripon SC
|13
|(RET)
|RET
|38
|22nd
|1036
|Andrew Monk
|Ripon SC
|23
|18
|(DNS)
|41
|23rd
|1519
|Angus Beyts
|Newburgh SC
|21
|20
|(DNS)
|41
|24th
|1951
|Alan Gillard
|Sheffield Viking SC
|(OCS)
|DNS
|DNS
|50
