Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M423 Fixed Mount VHF/DSC Transceiver
ICOM IC-M423 Fixed Mount VHF/DSC Transceiver

Streaker Open at Ripon Sailing Club

by Chris Wright today at 3:34 pm 30 September 2017
Streakers at Ripon © Tony Dallimore / www.flickr.com/photos/t3imaging/

A big fleet of 24 Streakers sailed in the Open at Ripon Sailing Club on 30 September.

For the first race there was a light but steady Southerly, so the RO set a windward/leeward course, but a big shift to SW before the start led to a postponement for a course change. A group of about 6 boats, including a couple of Ripon Streakers, got slightly ahead early on and stayed at the front, with Mike Eggleston (Ripon) leading over the line, followed by James Penty (Beaver) and Steve Blackburn (West Lancs).

Streakers at Ripon - photo © Tony Dallimore / www.flickr.com/photos/t3imaging/
Streakers at Ripon - photo © Tony Dallimore / www.flickr.com/photos/t3imaging/

After lunch a good SW wind enabled a better course for Race 2, and Blackburn led to the first mark, followed by Richard Brook (Ripon). However Steve Blackburn was OCS under Flag U, leaving Eggleston, Penty and Peter Kitchen (Tees & Hartlepool) to chase Brook for most of the race. Eggleston took his second first to seal the overall win, Kitchen and Penty pipping Brook for second and third on the line.

Mike Eggleston wins the Ripon Streaker Open - photo © Tony Dallimore / www.flickr.com/photos/t3imaging/
Mike Eggleston wins the Ripon Streaker Open - photo © Tony Dallimore / www.flickr.com/photos/t3imaging/

For Race 3 the wind dropped off but stayed fairly consistent. Eggleston and Blackburn contested the front with Neil Dyer (Hykeham), though this time Blackburn took line honours, confirming his second place overall.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st1846Mike EgglestonRipon SC11‑22
2nd1881Steve BlackburnWest Lancs YC3(OCS)14
3rd1864James PentyBeaver SC23‑75
4th1616Peter KitchenTees & Hartlepool SC52‑107
5th1822Neil DyerHykeham SC‑18538
6th1656Richard BrookRipon SC‑6448
7th1772Tim HampshireRipon SC4‑6610
8th1754Royd BrayshayRipon SC‑1211516
9th1863James RickettsRipon SC79‑1116
10th1719Jim HaddockRipon SC107‑1217
11th1814Helen VoiseyRipon SC9‑12817
12th1801Peter TyermanPennine SC‑148917
13th1615Graham BarnesRipon SC‑19101525
14th1602Dianne BarnesRipon SC11‑141425
15th1970Richard EaglandRipon SC819(DNS)27
16th1982Tom PentyBeaver SC16(OCS)1329
17th1781Paul MetcalfeRipon SC‑17131730
18th1956John SouthallRipon SC15‑171631
19th1967Andy HagueRipon SC‑22151833
20th1236Peter SmithRipon SC‑20161935
21st1753Steve ScottRipon SC13(RET)RET38
22nd1036Andrew MonkRipon SC2318(DNS)41
23rd1519Angus BeytsNewburgh SC2120(DNS)41
24th1951Alan GillardSheffield Viking SC(OCS)DNSDNS50
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

P&B Race Team Boats For Sale
505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 22 Sep Streakers at Broxbourne
Final P&B Southern Paddle series event of 2017 The final event in the 2017 Pinnell & Bax Streaker Southern Paddle series took place at Broxbourne SC on Saturday 16th September in light and very variable wind. 12 boats took part from as far afield as Somerset and Suffolk. Posted on 18 Sep Streakers and Lasers at Scaling Dam
A fleet of 20 helms take part A fleet of 11 Lasers and 9 Streakers, including visitors from Ripon, Tees & Hartlepool and Beaver SC arrived at the club on Saturday morning to find blazing sunshine but very little wind. Posted on 13 Sep Streakers at Blakeney
Penultimate Southern Paddle Series event The strong winds forecast for the weekend relaxed considerably on Saturday, to provide a good steady breeze for the penultimate event of the Southern Paddle Streaker Circuit at Blakeney. Posted on 10 Sep Streakers at Island Barn Reservoir
Part of the P&B Southern Area Series Blue Cloudless skies, and an almost flat calm greeted the six entrants for this the first Streaker Open (P&B Sponsored Sothern Area Series) to be held at Island Barn Sailing Club. Posted on 13 Jul MTS Medway Dinghy Regatta
Enjoyed by 29 visitors and 42 from the host club The Medway Dinghy Regatta was hosted and organised by Wilsonian Sailing club on behalf of The Medway & Swale Boating Association over the weekend 8th & 9th July. Locally based MTS Cleaning Services was the lead sponsor. Posted on 11 Jul Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul Noble Marine Streaker Nationals
Some aching muscles in Torbay The Noble Marine Streaker Nationals were held at Royal Torbay YC over three days (Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th June). The conditions were pretty tough; the forecast had suggested that Friday's wind would have eased by Sunday but that didn't happen. Posted on 30 Jun West Lancashire Yacht Club Regatta
Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open The WLYC Regatta is an Enterprise, GP14, Streaker and Handicap open meeting all rolled into one. The event is usually held on the sea but this year's event was held on the Marine Lake. Posted on 13 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy