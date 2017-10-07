Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
RYA Optimist Coach Handbook
RYA Optimist Coach Handbook

2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships in Hong Kong - Day 2

by Christine Lau today at 12:30 pm 30 September - 7 October 2017

Day 2 of the Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships saw blue skies and a better than forecasted easterly breeze of 6 to 12kts on the race track positioned off Stanley Bay in Hong Kong.

The Yellow fleet was the first fleet of the day to get into sequence for Race 4 of the qualifiers, with a general recall being issued and the black flag being hoisted. Once racing eventually got away, five competitors from Chinese Taipei, Korea, New Zealand and Singapore were given BFDs. SGP 199 Muhammad Daniel Kei Bin Muhammad Yazid who was third overall after the first day of racing, led the fleet up to the first mark. He was chased by 18th overall, TUR 1907 Sabri Kerem Erkmen and compatriot SGP 114 Radiance Koh for much of the leg but was caught up as they approached the mark by IND 1156 Neelanand Ramakrishnan. TUR 1907 and SGP 199 continued to extend their lead on the run to the third mark followed by SGP 119 and SGP 4573. At one point TUR 1907 tacked in front of SGP 119 to hold him off. Shortly afterwards, SGP 119 tacked to the right but again TUR 1907 covered. In the end it was TUR 1907 who maintained his lead and took the finish ahead of SGP 119 and SGP 4573.

There was only one UFD issued during the start of Race 4 for the blue fleet to USA 21021. At mark one the tide and weakening breeze resulted in the fleet tightening up, but then 6kts came in and the fleet started to move again. USA 21325 Cort Snyder took an early lead ahead of USA 18402 Kaitlyn Hamilton and IND 1305 Harshita Tomar. As he neared the first mark however, Snyder fell back in the fleet and it was THA 244 Panwa Boonnak rounding first followed by THA 168 Jedtavee Yongyuennarn and SGP 118 Faith Hailey Toh who maintained their lead until the end of the race. Panwa Boonnak was now first overall after four races.

2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship day 2 - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell
2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship day 2 - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell

After both fleets completed their race, race management wasted no time in sending them off on Race 5. For race 5 the breeze shifted right as predicted and the Yellow fleet set off in around 9kts of breeze after two general recalls and two BFDs. As the fleet made their way up to the first mark it was JPN 3149 Kenichiro Kuroda followed by THA 7247 Paravee Dangpratum. JPN 3149 maintained his lead as he rounded the mark followed closely behind by SSP 4573 Samuel Hung and CHN 21 in a tightly knit pack. At the rounding however it was CHN 21 Xiaoneng Chen who pipped the boats from Singapore and Japan. Hong Kong's Duncan Gregor HKG 205 made his way up on the last leg. In the end first, second and third went to CHN 21, SGP 4573 and HKG 205.

After the day's trend of general recalls the Blue fleet got away cleanly for Race 5. NZL 4528 Sean Sun, USA 21325 Cort Snyder and USA 20956 Colman Schofield led the fleet up to the first mark but HKG 277 Douglas Leung moved up and edged into the top three as they rounded. For most of the beat and run USA 21325 kept his lead ahead of the Hong Kong and New Zealand boats. However, half way down the beat to the finish, USA 20956 edged out NZL 4528 for the third position and HKG 227 moved into first. HKG 227 continued his lead until the finish with THA 168 Jedtavee Yongyuennarn in second and USA 20956 third.

2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship day 2 - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell
2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship day 2 - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell

The tide turned for Race 6 resulting in a general recall being called for both the Yellow and Blue fleets with the black flag being raised and 13 BFDs being issued.

The Yellow fleet started first and half way up the beat to the first mark rounding it was TUR 1907 Sabri Kerem Erkmen, THA 94 Intira Panpiboon5, SGP 4573 Samuel Hung, CHN 1 Mouyue Xie and TUR 151 Demir Dirik jostling for the top positions. IND 1156 who had led the fleet at the start was back in front and rounded mark two in first place followed by SGP 116 and CHN 21. The lead boats stayed close to each other but in the approach to the gate IND 1156 relinquished his lead to SGP 116, SGP 119 and CHN 21. At the gate the boats split until they converged again halfway along the beat to the finish line TUR 1907 in the lead with SGP 116 and CHN 21 close behind. As leaders crossed the finish line SGP 116 was in first position followed by SGP 119 and TUR 151.

The final start of the day was for the Blue fleet. Once the race was finally underway, it was THA 244 who made it to the top mark first, followed by JPN 3366 and TUR 9017. Soon after we saw KOR 1, AUS 1708 and HKG 838 make their move. There was a definite battle between the fleet for most of the race and by the end JPN 3017 came in first followed by CHN 2 and HKG 207.

2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship day 2 - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell
2017 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship day 2 - photo © 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships / Guy Nowell

At the end of six races over two days, TUR 151 Demir Dirik is first overall (moving up from 6th place after day 1). Thailand's Panwa Boonnak THA 244 is second (up from 4th) and THA 168 Jedtavee Yongyuennard is third (up from 8th).

Race officer Charlie Manzoni commented on the days racing "We started off with some pretty shifty conditions this morning. We had a variation in the wind of about 40 or 50 degrees which made the course setting tricky but we persevered and all came good in the end. We have had a fairly consistent breeze of 10kts throughout the day, which gently moved to the right. The racing has been very tactical because of the tide, which has been a constant factor for the sailors. It was a great day in beautiful conditions."

A stronger forecast is predicted for tomorrow promising exciting conditions for the team racing, racing will be held in Repulse Bay allowing for excellent spectator opportunities.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships day 1
Together with Hong Kong's National Day celebrations The 2017 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championships opened last night at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in conjunction with Hong Kong's National Day celebrations. Posted on 2 Oct Optimists at Lyme Regis
Strong winds and large waves A typical Lyme course of strong winds and very large waves were the order of the day for the Optimist sailors at Lyme on Saturday, and only the 17-strong Gold Fleet did the full 4 races, as the wind and sea built. Posted on 2 Oct RYA Welsh Zone Championships
Callum in command More than 100 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with a range of winds from high to manageable. Sailors aged 8-16 competed in six fleets. Posted on 1 Oct RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Optimists at Shustoke
A total of 20 helms take part Shustoke Sailing Club welcomed Optimist sailors and parents from across the Midlands to its annual Opi open meeting on 16th September. A total of 20 helms arrived. 16 of whom competed in the main fleet with 4 joining in the regatta fleet. Posted on 26 Sep Scottish Junior Travellers at Annandale
Sailingfast Scottish Travellers' series round 2 Saturday was a light and bright day at Annandale Sailing Club. We had three races in very shifty conditions around fixed buoys on Castle Loch. Posted on 25 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep IOCA Northern Random Pairs Championship
Optimist team racing at West Kirby Sailing Club Bright sunshine welcomed the 21 boats to the first Optimist Team Racing event held in the north of England for some time. The idea for the event was encouraged by Alan Williams and Peter Johnson and what a good idea it was. Posted on 20 Sep Optimists at Burghfield
Rooster Southern Travellers event Bright sunshine and a pleasant westerly breeze greeted the 130 young Optimist sailors to Burghfield Sailing Club for what must surely be the UK's largest single class open meeting. Posted on 12 Sep Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy