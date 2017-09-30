Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
WEST SYSTEM speciality epoxies
WEST SYSTEM speciality epoxies

Lymington X Boat Week and Autumn Series - Day 1

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 2:23 pm 30 September 2017

With a flooding tide and fresh westerly breeze, a strong fleet of XODs including visitors from Cowes and Yarmouth, competed vigorously for the port biased start line.

On the nice long beat to A Hurst early leaders were X32 (Paul Woodman and Olli James) in Ibex from mid-line, and X178 Beatrix helmed by guest star Stuart Jardine. Stuart showed that he's back on-song after being off injured during Cowes week by undercutting Ibex to lead at the mark. They were followed by X48 XL (Rory Paton) and X72 Venus (Nick Froud).

Ibex managed to sneak past at D mark, and all looked pretty simple to sail to mark T (Lymington Bank) but then all of the front runners misjudged the tide allowing Jonathan Clark's X53 Gin through into first place.

Despite everyone trying very hard on an excellent course, the places at the front thereafter remained the same.

Autumn Series Race 1 Results: (top five)

1st X53, Jonothan Clark
2nd X32, Paul Woodman and Oliver James
3rd X178, Stuart Jardine
4th XL, Rory Paton
5th Venus, Nick and Roy Froud

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 20
An excellent forecast for powerboaters The wind forecast was excellent for powerboaters, but pretty disheartening for sailors: 3-6 knots from the north. Nevertheless, a dozen XODs assembled, perhaps more in hope than expectation of a race. Posted on 22 Sep Hamble Classics Regatta 2017
Diverse entry of 64 yachts for second edition The 2nd Hamble Classics Regatta hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club (15-17 September) delivered another exceptional weekend of close competition for a diverse entry of 64 yachts split into eight classes. Posted on 19 Sep Lymington XOD Wednesday Series race 19
Tricky to judge the lay-lines in the fast ebbing tide With a wind direction of West North West, wind strength of 14 knots and a fast ebbing tide, Race Officer Nigel Thomas decided to send the fleet on a close fetch down tide to mark C (Colten), then a long run across the tide. Posted on 13 Sep Lymington XOD Saturday Series race 18
Ideal surfing condition and a beat on the limit The race committee set a a running start to Paul Jackson (H) on a strong spring ebb tide and a strengthening westerly breeze, which produced ideal surfing conditions. Posted on 12 Sep Lymington XOD Wednesday Series race 18
Unseasonal cold, damp conditions Unseasonal cold, damp conditions, due in part to the light northerly breeze, greeted competitors for the Wednesday afternoon race. In view of the wind direction the race committee set an interesting course over to the island shore. Posted on 4 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 overall
What a week that was! Poole Week 2017 was notable on a number of counts. Despite the generally light and perpetually shifty conditions that tested the skill and patience of the race officers to the limit, no racing was lost to the weather. Posted on 3 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 5
The full gamut of wind and weather Thursday saw Poole Harbour provide the full gamut of wind and weather to delight and occasionally confound the competitors and Race Officers - with a full 360 degree shift in the wind, a band of rain, lightning, rainbows and glorious sunshine. Posted on 1 Sep Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 19
The famous Bang and Go Back Race The final race of the Tuesday Evening Series, the famous Bang and Go Back Race took place in a gentle NW. 28 boats turned out and a myriad of fancy dress and themed decorations were enjoyed by the spectators who crowded the balcony and Cowes sea front. Posted on 31 Aug adidas Poole Week 2017 day 4
Race Officer's rain dance does the trick The forecast for today did not look ideal with little wind and rain promised. However, the PROs had clearly done their rain dances as the weather improved ahead of the 1400hrs start and we managed to get some good racing in. Posted on 31 Aug adidas Poole Week 2017 day 3
Wind fills in after a slow start After a slow start to the afternoon's racing while those in the Top Triangle looked on enviously from a flat calm at the 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the Race Platform, the wind eventually filled in from the west and racing got underway. Posted on 29 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy