project 60 - Materials still needed to finish the book

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 3:18 pm

As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories.

While many sailors and friends have sent in stories for the book, and there are a lot of really good ones, we still need lots more to complete the project. Many people have also promised materials and not yet delivered.

The goal remains to try and get this book published before Christmas so you can all have one in your stocking, but for that to happen a lot of stories need to arrive in the next month.

So please search your memory, think of a great story and send it in, whether it's 100 words or 2,000 words. Photos are always useful, though in this case not obligatory. Please send all contributions to OKDIA.

It's still OK to do this right now. Thanks.