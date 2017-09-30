Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Championship Laser Racing by Glenn Bourke
Championship Laser Racing by Glenn Bourke

Boats for sale

Laser Standard XD 195779
located in Edinburgh
Laser 77725
located in Tynemouth
Laser 85669 'Merlin'
located in Enfield
Laser 1 - 201907 (2016)
located in Milford on sea
Laser XD 181342 Full Kit Two Good Sails Combi -T&T
located in Lymington

Laser Open at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club

by Chris Jones today at 11:53 am 30 September 2017
Rob Dyer in fine form to win the Laser Standard Rig at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher

On Saturday 30 September 5 visitors joined 8 club members for the annual Laser Open Meeting at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club, which this year was a qualifying event for the South Coast and SW regions Grand Prix Series.

A moderate to fresh south south-westerly breeze blowing straight down the Halstock leg of the lake provided great sailing conditions and a good long beat followed by a series of runs, reaches and gybes. The three rig sizes: Standard, Radial and 4.7 raced together with a single start.

In the Standards, Rob Dyer demonstrated why his name already appears a couple of times on the trophy by hitting the front of the fleet early on in the first two races and extending his lead to win the event without needing to sail the final race. The battle for second was more closely contested with Chris Jones and Dan Newall fighting neck and neck all the way round the course, changing places several times during the first two races. It was Jones that came out on top in these exchanges, with close covering towards the finishes. Dyer sitting out the last race meant that Jones could not afford be complacent as Newall could still beat him with a win in the final race. A capsize at the bottom of the run, however, gave Newall too much to do to get back on terms with Jones who secured the race win and 2nd place overall with Newall in 3rd.

Lasers at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club - photo © Saffron Gallagher
Lasers at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club - photo © Saffron Gallagher

Kelsey Green, in spite of several capsizes, had the speed to beat Hollie Coleman in the first two races to take the Radial title.

The main contest in the 4.7 rigs was between Arther Farley and Max Robertson. In the opening race Farley led, but missed out passing through the finish gate on the penultimate lap allowing Robertson to take the win. Race two was closer and Robertson believed Farley, who won the race, hit a rounding mark. A protest was placed, but was lodged out of time, so the result stood undisputed. In the final race Farley sailed superbly to win by a good margin, beating several of the Standard Rig Lasers on the water to win the 4.7 fleet.

Overall Results:

Standards
1st Rob Dyer, Sutton Bingham SC
2nd Chris Jones, Sutton Bingham SC
3rd Dan Newall, Starcross YC
4th Pete Barnstable, Sutton Bingham SC
5th David Thomson, Sutton Bingham SC

Radials
1st Kelsey Green, Sutton Bingham SC
2nd Hollie Coleman, Sutton Bingham SC

4.7s
Arthur Farley, Royal Victoria SC
Max Robertson, Sutton Bingham SC

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Laser Masters Worlds in Croatia overall
A good race to finish Racing on the final day of the Laser Masters World Championships was brought forward an hour to increase the possibility of all fleets sailing at least one final race. In hindsight, it was a wise move. Posted on 1 Oct Barcelona beckons
For Laser Europeans contenders The British Sailing Team will be in further major event action next week when the Laser and Laser Radial European Championships kick off in Barcelona (3-8 October). Posted on 30 Sep Laser Masters Worlds in Croatia day 6
Not enough wind The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of the Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia. The familiar pattern of waiting on shore until the first visible sign of a south westerly wind was played again... Posted on 30 Sep Laser Masters Worlds in Croatia day 5
Just enough wind for one race A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived at Mornar Sailing Club in Split, Croatia on the fifth day of racing. Posted on 29 Sep Laser Masters Worlds in Croatia day 3
Finally racing after two days of waiting After two days of delay, waiting for wind and shopping for the best forecast app, racing finally got underway at the Laser Masters World Championships in Split. Long standing battles continue and newcomers seek to take over past heroes. Posted on 27 Sep Lasers at Shustoke
Midland Grand Prix Series event The day started warm with a gentle West to South-Westerly breeze gusting 2 at times, and of course accompanied by lovely bacon butties! The signing in (thanks to Betty & Geoff) revealed 13 Lasers would be on the water. Posted on 26 Sep Horning SC Open Dinghy Weekend
Perfect weather conditions on Hoveton Little Broad Horning Sailing Club held their Open Dinghy Weekend over 23/24th September on Hoveton Little Broad. In perfect weather conditions, competitors enjoyed good racing with gentle winds on Saturday, these picking up on Sunday along with brilliant sunshine. Posted on 25 Sep Laser Masters Worlds in Croatia day 2
Complete calm in Split The Monday weather forecast included a storm early in the morning, which passed directly over Split and gave an early wake up call for the Laser Master sailors with a lightning show that illuminated the city skyline. Posted on 25 Sep Laser Masters Worlds in Croatia day 1
No wind, no racing The 2017 Laser Masters World Championships kicked off today with a slow start. 350 Laser Master sailors spent the day ashore under sunny blue skies, hoping the weather forecast of light winds would prove to be incorrect. Posted on 24 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds overall
Pavlos Kontides is the new champion The second electrical storm of the week at the Laser Standard Men's World Championships passed by Split today while the fleet were held on shore. Although it was not directly overhead, it was strong enough to destroy the gradient wind. Posted on 19 Sep

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Laser Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy