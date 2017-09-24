Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M323 Entry Level VHF/DSC MARINE Transceiver
ICOM IC-M323 Entry Level VHF/DSC MARINE Transceiver
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RC Laser Travellers Trophy at Ayr Bay Model Yacht Club

by Patrick Johnston today at 8:41 am 24 September 2017

The Boating Pond at Irvine Beach Park has been weeded up since early June, but the season and some clearing efforts by the Ayr Bay club nearly succeeded in making it weed-free, but not quite.

All were affected at some point in the day, but the pain seemed to be evenly spread around and the results were a fair reflection of the 12 skippers' skills.

The weather was wet and the SE wind generally light, veering slightly over the day. Competition at the top of the fleet was intense, with Ayr Bay member Robert Rooney just pipping David Fowler for overall first after 18 races.

Many thanks are due to Bill Lees and his team who kept the race management, and catering, at a high level on a wet day.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmPts
1162Robert Rooney29
2840Dave Fowler33
3442Patrick Johnston62
460Robert Wheeler63
517Charles Abbott71
6810Jim Reid76
7107John Harkiss86
86Ian Gordon87
925Gordon Winton95
10920Bob Johnston130
1145David Smith133
1221Bill Happell152
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

DF65 Nationals at Eastbourne
41 skippers race in perfect conditions The 23rd & 24th September saw the 2017 DF65 Nationals take place at Eastbourne MYC and with the promise of a good weekend both weather wise and sailing wise an entry of 41 boats appeared lakeside for the skippers briefing. Posted on 26 Sep Vane 36R Beesley Cup at Fleetwood
Avoiding the Northern delicacy 'Jellied Keel' A dry forecast for a change with an 8mph breeze from the South East, and we were good to go for yet another exiting day in the world of Vane sailing. Again, like the last Vane outing, we would be reaching along the lake from both directions. Posted on 25 Sep One Metres at Paisley
Scottish District IOM Travellers event Eight International One Metre skippers gathered promptly and expectantly outside Greenock's Clubhouse at 9.45 a.m. to hear the briefing by the Race Officer, Robert Rooney. Posted on 22 Sep MYA Footy Nationals at Watermead
All looked set to be a classic... With a good breeze forecast from the North, a number of class Footy skippers on the entry list, and the dedicated race team from the host club ready and willing it all looked set to be a classic... Posted on 18 Sep IOMs at Frensham Pond
Gusts were demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht The Frensham Pond IOM Open Event for Nick's Knots was sailed on Wednesday 13 September. The average wind was westerly and some 12mph, but the gusts were nearer 20mph, and came from various directions. This was demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht. Posted on 15 Sep Vane 'A' Bradford Cup and Jim Rose Bowl
Non-radio model yachting racing at Fleetwood With a 6mph wind forecast from the South, a reach in either direction would be called for on each leg of the 'A' Vane sailing. This makes it awkward for the scoring, as normally a 3 points are awarded for the upwind leg and 2 points for the downwind leg. Posted on 4 Sep 2017 IOM Nationals Form Guide
72 skipper set for Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club This weekend (26th-28th August) 72 of the country's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the Queen Mother Reservoir, Slough (Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club) to battle for the International One Metre UK National Championship. Posted on 24 Aug RC Laser TT at Ardleigh
A new venue for the fleet This is a new venue for the RC Lasers. With the class being newly setup at the club, it was more a 'come and have a go' with 3 spare boats going, and 6 entrants to the TT. Posted on 23 Aug RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
One of the nicest locations in the country With fluffy white clouds, blue skies and average temperatures, what more is there to want for a descent day sailing at probably the nicest location in the country? Gentle winds to light conditions meant A rigs were the order for the day. Posted on 18 Aug RC Laser German International Championship
The first official Internationale Deutschen Meisterchaft Sprechen sie deutsch? Well I suppose it doesn't really matter that much as most Germans have mastered the English language to our assistance. Posted on 15 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy