RC Laser Travellers Trophy at Ayr Bay Model Yacht Club
by Patrick Johnston today at 8:41 am
24 September 2017
The Boating Pond at Irvine Beach Park has been weeded up since early June, but the season and some clearing efforts by the Ayr Bay club nearly succeeded in making it weed-free, but not quite.
All were affected at some point in the day, but the pain seemed to be evenly spread around and the results were a fair reflection of the 12 skippers' skills.
The weather was wet and the SE wind generally light, veering slightly over the day. Competition at the top of the fleet was intense, with Ayr Bay member Robert Rooney just pipping David Fowler for overall first after 18 races.
Many thanks are due to Bill Lees and his team who kept the race management, and catering, at a high level on a wet day.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Pts
|1
|162
|Robert Rooney
|29
|2
|840
|Dave Fowler
|33
|3
|442
|Patrick Johnston
|62
|4
|60
|Robert Wheeler
|63
|5
|17
|Charles Abbott
|71
|6
|810
|Jim Reid
|76
|7
|107
|John Harkiss
|86
|8
|6
|Ian Gordon
|87
|9
|25
|Gordon Winton
|95
|10
|920
|Bob Johnston
|130
|11
|45
|David Smith
|133
|12
|21
|Bill Happell
|152
