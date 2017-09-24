RC Laser Travellers Trophy at Ayr Bay Model Yacht Club

by Patrick Johnston today at 8:41 am

The Boating Pond at Irvine Beach Park has been weeded up since early June, but the season and some clearing efforts by the Ayr Bay club nearly succeeded in making it weed-free, but not quite.

All were affected at some point in the day, but the pain seemed to be evenly spread around and the results were a fair reflection of the 12 skippers' skills.

The weather was wet and the SE wind generally light, veering slightly over the day. Competition at the top of the fleet was intense, with Ayr Bay member Robert Rooney just pipping David Fowler for overall first after 18 races.

Many thanks are due to Bill Lees and his team who kept the race management, and catering, at a high level on a wet day.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Pts 1 162 Robert Rooney 29 2 840 Dave Fowler 33 3 442 Patrick Johnston 62 4 60 Robert Wheeler 63 5 17 Charles Abbott 71 6 810 Jim Reid 76 7 107 John Harkiss 86 8 6 Ian Gordon 87 9 25 Gordon Winton 95 10 920 Bob Johnston 130 11 45 David Smith 133 12 21 Bill Happell 152