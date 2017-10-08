Please select your home edition
All set for the Squib Inland Championship at Rutland this weekend

by Squib Class today at 12:15 pm 7-8 October 2017
Squib Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club © Lisa Barsby

Entries are now up to 31 boats and counting for what is arguably the most closely contested End of Season keelboat event in the UK.

The Squib class is renowned for its tight racing and in the shifty confines of beautiful Rutland Water the forthcoming Inland Championship is bound to deliver superb racing.

Class Chairman Nigel Grogan, himself a previous winner of the event says, "The nature of Squib racing is the positions are separated by seconds and inches which produces tense, thrilling racing with tactics, boat handling, starting skills and boat tuning having to be at a top level to give a decent result, especially at a venue like Rutland. It is generally accepted in the class that winning the Inlands is even harder than winning the Nationals."

The Squib class now has a new builder, Rondar Raceboats, and a few of the new foam sandwich boats are expected at the Inlands, with their results likely to be eagerly scrutinised. The class is also looking forward to holding its Nationals during Cowes Week next year with the prospect of a record entry list as well as the prospect of winning a new Rondar Squib in a prize draw.

If you own a Squib, have a trailer, and your crew is still talking to you, then head to Rutland for a bit of fun. You may have a chance to win The Rutland Cup by winning the championship, The Saltonstall Cup for second place, or if you have an off-day The Keeping Cup third overall.

Failing that, if you bring your wife/husband to crew/helm for you, you could win The Ruby Cup for the first boat with crew related by marriage... you are not permitted to marry your crew after the racing, in order to win the cup. The 'Batt Team Trophy' goes to either South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club or to Royal Corinthian Yacht Club.

More details can be found at www.rutlandsailingclub.co.uk/squib-inlands-2017

Squib Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club - photo © Lisa Barsby
Squib Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club - photo © Lisa Barsby
