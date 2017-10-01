Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - Zest Shallows 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover

Boats for sale

2016 RS Feva XL
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

RS Feva Grand Prix Series Round 2 at Parkstone Yacht Club

by Nick Hutton-Penman today at 6:50 am 30 September - 1 October 2017

Parkstone Yacht Club and Poole Harbour was the venue of the second in the 2017/18 RS Feva Grand Prix Series and the final event for the Winter Squad selection.

Having left quiet and shifty Northampton two weeks ago, the forty sailors arrived to a blustery and cloudy Poole Harbour for a weekend that promised much more wind and a few more waves. The PRO decided that four races a day was achievable and so an eight race series with two discards was the aim and with some excellent race management and pretty well behaved (albeit tired) sailors, that was achieved.

The conditions were certainly challenging, as evidenced by Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (Corinthian Otters) who rounded the windward mark first in race 1 only to put their kite up and be blown flat! Others were a little more careful as they went round and the race was finally won by Alice Davis and Alastair Brown (Great Moor SC) continuing their Northampton form, 2nd were Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (Yorkshire Dales/HISC) and 3rd William and Becky Craiger (Sevenoaks School). Race 2 quickly followed and this time it was Freddy Woods and Lucy Hewitson (HISC) who finished first, William and Becky were 2nd and Ben and Abi, recovering from their first race dunking, in 3rd.

By race 3 all the teams were getting in their stride and the wind strength had moderated but was still a good breeze which created a few waves in Poole. Ben and Abi won this one, followed by an extremely consistent William and Becky with Tom and Rupert 3rd. Race 4 and the final race of the day saw some tired crews battling it out. Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson (HISC/Windermere School) sailed very well to win with William and Becky finishing 2nd (though subsequently had to take a penalty) and Ben and Abi 3rd. So at the end of day one it was tight at the top with Ben and Abi just leading but on equal points with William and Becky.

Day 2 had lots of wind and lots of rain in the forecast! In the end the former was relatively moderate but the latter did prove pretty wet! Robbie and Teddy were straight out of the blocks and starting where they left off the previous day with a 1st, they were followed home by Freddy and Lucy with a great 3rd place going to Tom Burke and Theo Stewart (Coniston SC/Windermere School). Top places in races 6 and 7 were shared between three boats, Ben and Abi were sailing consistently and finished both in 1st place, Robbie and Teddy finished 2nd and 3rd and Tom and Rupert 3rd and 2nd. And so to the final race which saw tired crews and a bit of a change at the front with Annie Hammett and Emma Wells (HISC) winning, 2nd place went to Freddy and Lucy and 3rd to Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway (RWYC/Bowmoor/HISC).

So the final count saw consistency pay for Ben and Abi with a net score of 13 after six counting races, 2nd were Freddy and Lucy on 17 and 3rd Robbie and Teddy on 18. The first girl team was Annie and Emma and the Endeavour prize for great sailing in tough conditions to Rosie Hobbs and Tasha Danbacher (Sevenoaks School).

A huge thank you to Angie, Brian, Matt and all at Parkstone Yacht Club for a great weekend. But also a huge thank you to a great group of sailors who sailed extremely well in very tough conditions, finished eight races in a weekend and were complemented by the PRO team as being one of the most polite and well behaved classes they have dealt with which is testament to the children and the class in general.

So the totals are being counted now and Squad places will be issued shortly, next stop for the Fevas are the Winter Championships at Weymouth and Portland Academy on 25/26th November and we look forward to seeing everyone there. In the meantime, there are open training opportunities to hone your skills so take a look at the Class website.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st4627Ben Hutton‑PenmanAbi JayasekaraCorinthian Otters‑22313‑411413
2nd6037Freddy woodsLucy HewitsonHISC(DSQ)1‑54244217
3rd6214Robbie McDonaldTeddy FergusonHISC and Windermere School‑66‑71123518
4th6680Tom StoreyRupert JamesonYorkshire Dales HISC273‑18732(OCS)24
5th5627William CaigerBecky CaigerSevenoaks School322SCP‑20‑235628
6th3672Alexander RatseyIssy SpurwayRWYC Bowmoor/HISC4547‑10‑87330
7th4079Annie HammettEmma WellsHISC(RET)46109‑166136
8th4624Alice DavisAlastair BrownGreat Moor SC11113856‑23‑1744
9th6312Joshua DavisIan RatnageSevenoaks School788‑15‑1298747
10th5775Sophie DennisOlivia Bracey‑DavisHISC‑1910‑156135141563
11th5625Tom BurkeTheo StewartConiston Sailing Club Windermere School‑21‑20121431217866
12th5000Ralph NevileLuke AnsteyFrensham Pond SC‑1812991111‑221466
13th6200Angus KilpatrickFreddie FisherHISC59‑23208721(OCS)70
14th3373Ching WongElinor OlearyIsland Barn Reservoir Sailing Club91311522‑25‑281171
15th6199Ethan GerrellTom BarnesQMSC/RTYC1517101218‑26‑241284
16th6300Raulf BerryBen BradleyHISC Hill Head SC1419‑2413‑3210191085
17th6819Blake LattaAlice SmithHISC Warsash(DNS)‑231711231811989
18th516Sandy BaileyJack FrancisExe Sailing Club10‑24‑27211615101890
19th6330Phoebe PetersRachel PykeHayling Island8142017‑26‑27201695
20th4470Quinn EdmondsFin OliverChew Valley Lake SC16‑2516‑281424121395
21st6919Oliver BunceArchie BakerRutland Sailing Club‑2418142315‑28921100
22nd6599Ted LaneRupert ClaphamCVLSC13‑2819‑2424131624109
23rd5450Joe SlipperTea SirollaSilverwing/ QMSC20‑2621‑2617201322113
24th4904Katheryn BynePhoebe JonesDraycote Water‑251618‑3121142519113
25th5028Josh ManningLucy HughesRydal Penrhos School/SCYC Pwllheli SC1715‑342228‑291520117
26th5847Julia BarnesEloise Clapson McBrideRTYC/ LLSC1121(DNC)191921‑2927118
27th6202Jakson LeachTom MasseyExe Sailing Club12222216‑29‑302725124
28th6264Kevin FarrellLiam FarrellLlandudno SC26‑3128‑296172628131
29th5371George VincentSophie StoateParkstone Yacht Club27‑322525251918(OCS)139
30th930Katherine TylerEdward ScroggieParkstone Yacht Club3335(DNC)(DNC)33223323179
31st3774Ben TuttleJakey WoodHayling Island Sailing Club2929313230‑3730‑34181
32nd6820Emma HutchingsEliza SouthPagham‑313029303131‑3830181
33rd2383George SherwoodElla LoweHISC28‑3330332733(DNC)32183
34th6569Nicholas RossLibby ThompsonPortchester Sailing Club HISC23272627(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC185
35th4917Alfie SheahanBen HookCVLSC32‑39(OCS)3535323129194
36th5372Ben PurrierAlex HolbornParkstone Yacht Club(DNC)343234‑37363526197
37th3733Rosie HobbsTasha DanbacherSevenoaks School30‑36‑363634343231197
38th6201Sophie RavenEmelie BeardExe Sailing Club343733(RET)‑38383633211
39th1002Rosie SheahanSusie SheahanCVLSC(RET)(DNC)DNCDNC36353435222
40th5373Steph HaywardLily ByeParkstone Yacht Club(RET)38353739(DNC)3736222
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RYA Welsh Zone Championships
Callum in command More than 100 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with a range of winds from high to manageable. Sailors aged 8-16 competed in six fleets. Posted on 1 Oct RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep RS Fevas at Northampton
Volvo Grand Prix Series Round 1 The 2017/18 RS Feva Volvo Grand Prix Series started with a weekend at Northampton Sailing Club on the 16th and 17th September. A fleet of 40 boats attended with this Grand Prix also doubling up as one of the indicators for the winter training squads. Posted on 18 Sep RS Feva sailors win ticket to Endeavour Trophy
Two kids set to face competition on home turf Ben Hutton-Penman from the Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham-on-Crouch, sailing with Lucy Hewitson, has won the RS Feva national championship and with it a ticket to his home club's annual event: the Endeavour Trophy. Posted on 14 Sep Chichester Harbour Race Week overall
Ending on a high note! After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers... Posted on 29 Aug Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands
Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s. Posted on 15 Aug Bembridge Sailing Club Annual Regatta
A record 106 entries! The number of boats entered for the Inshore Regatta on Friday were a record 106 which certainly tested the race committee! Posted on 14 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy