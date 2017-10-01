RS Feva Grand Prix Series Round 2 at Parkstone Yacht Club

by Nick Hutton-Penman today at 6:50 am

Parkstone Yacht Club and Poole Harbour was the venue of the second in the 2017/18 RS Feva Grand Prix Series and the final event for the Winter Squad selection.

Having left quiet and shifty Northampton two weeks ago, the forty sailors arrived to a blustery and cloudy Poole Harbour for a weekend that promised much more wind and a few more waves. The PRO decided that four races a day was achievable and so an eight race series with two discards was the aim and with some excellent race management and pretty well behaved (albeit tired) sailors, that was achieved.

The conditions were certainly challenging, as evidenced by Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara (Corinthian Otters) who rounded the windward mark first in race 1 only to put their kite up and be blown flat! Others were a little more careful as they went round and the race was finally won by Alice Davis and Alastair Brown (Great Moor SC) continuing their Northampton form, 2nd were Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson (Yorkshire Dales/HISC) and 3rd William and Becky Craiger (Sevenoaks School). Race 2 quickly followed and this time it was Freddy Woods and Lucy Hewitson (HISC) who finished first, William and Becky were 2nd and Ben and Abi, recovering from their first race dunking, in 3rd.

By race 3 all the teams were getting in their stride and the wind strength had moderated but was still a good breeze which created a few waves in Poole. Ben and Abi won this one, followed by an extremely consistent William and Becky with Tom and Rupert 3rd. Race 4 and the final race of the day saw some tired crews battling it out. Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson (HISC/Windermere School) sailed very well to win with William and Becky finishing 2nd (though subsequently had to take a penalty) and Ben and Abi 3rd. So at the end of day one it was tight at the top with Ben and Abi just leading but on equal points with William and Becky.

Day 2 had lots of wind and lots of rain in the forecast! In the end the former was relatively moderate but the latter did prove pretty wet! Robbie and Teddy were straight out of the blocks and starting where they left off the previous day with a 1st, they were followed home by Freddy and Lucy with a great 3rd place going to Tom Burke and Theo Stewart (Coniston SC/Windermere School). Top places in races 6 and 7 were shared between three boats, Ben and Abi were sailing consistently and finished both in 1st place, Robbie and Teddy finished 2nd and 3rd and Tom and Rupert 3rd and 2nd. And so to the final race which saw tired crews and a bit of a change at the front with Annie Hammett and Emma Wells (HISC) winning, 2nd place went to Freddy and Lucy and 3rd to Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway (RWYC/Bowmoor/HISC).

So the final count saw consistency pay for Ben and Abi with a net score of 13 after six counting races, 2nd were Freddy and Lucy on 17 and 3rd Robbie and Teddy on 18. The first girl team was Annie and Emma and the Endeavour prize for great sailing in tough conditions to Rosie Hobbs and Tasha Danbacher (Sevenoaks School).

A huge thank you to Angie, Brian, Matt and all at Parkstone Yacht Club for a great weekend. But also a huge thank you to a great group of sailors who sailed extremely well in very tough conditions, finished eight races in a weekend and were complemented by the PRO team as being one of the most polite and well behaved classes they have dealt with which is testament to the children and the class in general.

So the totals are being counted now and Squad places will be issued shortly, next stop for the Fevas are the Winter Championships at Weymouth and Portland Academy on 25/26th November and we look forward to seeing everyone there. In the meantime, there are open training opportunities to hone your skills so take a look at the Class website.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 4627 Ben Hutton‑Penman Abi Jayasekara Corinthian Otters ‑22 3 1 3 ‑4 1 1 4 13 2nd 6037 Freddy woods Lucy Hewitson HISC (DSQ) 1 ‑5 4 2 4 4 2 17 3rd 6214 Robbie McDonald Teddy Ferguson HISC and Windermere School ‑6 6 ‑7 1 1 2 3 5 18 4th 6680 Tom Storey Rupert Jameson Yorkshire Dales HISC 2 7 3 ‑18 7 3 2 (OCS) 24 5th 5627 William Caiger Becky Caiger Sevenoaks School 3 2 2 SCP ‑20 ‑23 5 6 28 6th 3672 Alexander Ratsey Issy Spurway RWYC Bowmoor/HISC 4 5 4 7 ‑10 ‑8 7 3 30 7th 4079 Annie Hammett Emma Wells HISC (RET) 4 6 10 9 ‑16 6 1 36 8th 4624 Alice Davis Alastair Brown Great Moor SC 1 11 13 8 5 6 ‑23 ‑17 44 9th 6312 Joshua Davis Ian Ratnage Sevenoaks School 7 8 8 ‑15 ‑12 9 8 7 47 10th 5775 Sophie Dennis Olivia Bracey‑Davis HISC ‑19 10 ‑15 6 13 5 14 15 63 11th 5625 Tom Burke Theo Stewart Coniston Sailing Club Windermere School ‑21 ‑20 12 14 3 12 17 8 66 12th 5000 Ralph Nevile Luke Anstey Frensham Pond SC ‑18 12 9 9 11 11 ‑22 14 66 13th 6200 Angus Kilpatrick Freddie Fisher HISC 5 9 ‑23 20 8 7 21 (OCS) 70 14th 3373 Ching Wong Elinor Oleary Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club 9 13 11 5 22 ‑25 ‑28 11 71 15th 6199 Ethan Gerrell Tom Barnes QMSC/RTYC 15 17 10 12 18 ‑26 ‑24 12 84 16th 6300 Raulf Berry Ben Bradley HISC Hill Head SC 14 19 ‑24 13 ‑32 10 19 10 85 17th 6819 Blake Latta Alice Smith HISC Warsash (DNS) ‑23 17 11 23 18 11 9 89 18th 516 Sandy Bailey Jack Francis Exe Sailing Club 10 ‑24 ‑27 21 16 15 10 18 90 19th 6330 Phoebe Peters Rachel Pyke Hayling Island 8 14 20 17 ‑26 ‑27 20 16 95 20th 4470 Quinn Edmonds Fin Oliver Chew Valley Lake SC 16 ‑25 16 ‑28 14 24 12 13 95 21st 6919 Oliver Bunce Archie Baker Rutland Sailing Club ‑24 18 14 23 15 ‑28 9 21 100 22nd 6599 Ted Lane Rupert Clapham CVLSC 13 ‑28 19 ‑24 24 13 16 24 109 23rd 5450 Joe Slipper Tea Sirolla Silverwing/ QMSC 20 ‑26 21 ‑26 17 20 13 22 113 24th 4904 Katheryn Byne Phoebe Jones Draycote Water ‑25 16 18 ‑31 21 14 25 19 113 25th 5028 Josh Manning Lucy Hughes Rydal Penrhos School/SCYC Pwllheli SC 17 15 ‑34 22 28 ‑29 15 20 117 26th 5847 Julia Barnes Eloise Clapson McBride RTYC/ LLSC 11 21 (DNC) 19 19 21 ‑29 27 118 27th 6202 Jakson Leach Tom Massey Exe Sailing Club 12 22 22 16 ‑29 ‑30 27 25 124 28th 6264 Kevin Farrell Liam Farrell Llandudno SC 26 ‑31 28 ‑29 6 17 26 28 131 29th 5371 George Vincent Sophie Stoate Parkstone Yacht Club 27 ‑32 25 25 25 19 18 (OCS) 139 30th 930 Katherine Tyler Edward Scroggie Parkstone Yacht Club 33 35 (DNC) (DNC) 33 22 33 23 179 31st 3774 Ben Tuttle Jakey Wood Hayling Island Sailing Club 29 29 31 32 30 ‑37 30 ‑34 181 32nd 6820 Emma Hutchings Eliza South Pagham ‑31 30 29 30 31 31 ‑38 30 181 33rd 2383 George Sherwood Ella Lowe HISC 28 ‑33 30 33 27 33 (DNC) 32 183 34th 6569 Nicholas Ross Libby Thompson Portchester Sailing Club HISC 23 27 26 27 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 185 35th 4917 Alfie Sheahan Ben Hook CVLSC 32 ‑39 (OCS) 35 35 32 31 29 194 36th 5372 Ben Purrier Alex Holborn Parkstone Yacht Club (DNC) 34 32 34 ‑37 36 35 26 197 37th 3733 Rosie Hobbs Tasha Danbacher Sevenoaks School 30 ‑36 ‑36 36 34 34 32 31 197 38th 6201 Sophie Raven Emelie Beard Exe Sailing Club 34 37 33 (RET) ‑38 38 36 33 211 39th 1002 Rosie Sheahan Susie Sheahan CVLSC (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC 36 35 34 35 222 40th 5373 Steph Hayward Lily Bye Parkstone Yacht Club (RET) 38 35 37 39 (DNC) 37 36 222