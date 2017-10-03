Sailing Around Britain: A Weekend Sailor's Voyage in 50 Day Sails

by Jeremy Atkins, Fernhurst Books

Sailing around Britain is a dream for many sailors and it was for Kim Sturgess.

Kim was a conservative 'weekend' sailor. He learned to sail at 24, enjoyed dinghy racing and several brief sailing holidays, but had never attempted a substantial expedition. Reaching the age of fifty focused the mind and he decided to sail around Britain.

While many cruising sailors would not contemplate a 1900 nautical mile voyage, Kim broke the voyage into a series of 50 day sails and I night passage, making it an achievable ambition for him, largely single-handed, and for many other weekend sailors who might dream of sailing around their home island.

His account of the voyage is told in this inspiring personal narrative which is published today in its second edition, now as part of Fernhurst Books' Making Waves series. The new edition features more detailed maps and colour photographs of the voyage.

Sailing Around Britain tells the quirky traveller's narrative of the voyage and visits to forty-eight towns. Evoking the spirit of both Jerome K. Jerome with his Three Men in a Boat and Joshua Slocum's Sailing Alone Around the World, Kim shares his thoughts and struggles, recounting how easy it is for anyone to become an adventurer here at home. But don't expect to always agree with him – he has been described as "the Jeremy Clarkson of yachting"!

On 25th October, Arthur Beale and Fernhurst Books will be hosting an evening looking at two contrasting voyages which are recounted in books from the Making Waves series. There will be a chance to meet Kim and hear how he undertook his first major sailing adventure. The author of Last Voyages, Nicholas Gray, will also be talking on less successful voyages and adventures at sea.