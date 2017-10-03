Please select your home edition
Edition
Fernhurst - Oct2017 - 728x90

Sailing Around Britain: A Weekend Sailor's Voyage in 50 Day Sails

by Jeremy Atkins, Fernhurst Books today at 9:00 am 3 October 2017

Sailing around Britain is a dream for many sailors and it was for Kim Sturgess.

Kim was a conservative 'weekend' sailor. He learned to sail at 24, enjoyed dinghy racing and several brief sailing holidays, but had never attempted a substantial expedition. Reaching the age of fifty focused the mind and he decided to sail around Britain.

While many cruising sailors would not contemplate a 1900 nautical mile voyage, Kim broke the voyage into a series of 50 day sails and I night passage, making it an achievable ambition for him, largely single-handed, and for many other weekend sailors who might dream of sailing around their home island.

His account of the voyage is told in this inspiring personal narrative which is published today in its second edition, now as part of Fernhurst Books' Making Waves series. The new edition features more detailed maps and colour photographs of the voyage.

Sailing Around Britain tells the quirky traveller's narrative of the voyage and visits to forty-eight towns. Evoking the spirit of both Jerome K. Jerome with his Three Men in a Boat and Joshua Slocum's Sailing Alone Around the World, Kim shares his thoughts and struggles, recounting how easy it is for anyone to become an adventurer here at home. But don't expect to always agree with him – he has been described as "the Jeremy Clarkson of yachting"!

Publishing as a paperback and eBook on 3rd October 2017, Sailing Around Britain will be available to buy from all good bookshops, websites, chandleries and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com.

On 25th October, Arthur Beale and Fernhurst Books will be hosting an evening looking at two contrasting voyages which are recounted in books from the Making Waves series. There will be a chance to meet Kim and hear how he undertook his first major sailing adventure. The author of Last Voyages, Nicholas Gray, will also be talking on less successful voyages and adventures at sea. The evening will start at 18.45pm at St Giles in the Fields Church, 60 St Giles High Street. London, WC2H 8LG (just over the road from Arthur Beale). For further details, please contact Arthur Beale Ltd () or look here.

Related Articles

2017 U.S. Offshore Championship
Chicago's Kennalley and team win The 10 teams racing in Navy 44 sloops at the 2017 U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy Sailing Squadron, completed their third and final day of racing on Chesapeake Bay in the best conditions of the weekend. Posted on 25 Sep 5th Thousand Islands Race
01 Express wins The Czech crew of Pavel Belehrad with 01 Express are the winners of the 5th Thousand Islands Race. Posted on 25 Sep Emotional homecoming after voyage
For Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew 126 days after having set sail from Largs on the West coast of Scotland, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Voyage were welcomed back to their starting point today by an ecstatic host of friends, family and supporters. Posted on 23 Sep Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 3
Autumn sunshine for Sunday's Cruiser Regatta Two separate weddings, both daughters of stalwart Salcombe sailors, meant that many regular club sailors were otherwise engaged on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 19 Sep The Laser Book - 6th Edition Published
The latest edition of the original Fernhurst book! In 1979, Fernhurst Books was founded with the publication of The Laser Book. Since then, the book has been regularly updated, never been out of print and constantly one of the company's best-selling books. Posted on 12 Sep Milford Marina Weekend Regatta
Sailors of all abilities enjoy the racing Sailors of all abilities enjoyed the Milford Marina Weekend Regatta during the recent bank holiday break, organised by Pembrokeshire Cruiser Racing Club. Posted on 7 Sep Conwy Land Rover Abersoch Keelboat Week
Competitive and varied racing with a user-friendly start time The continued sponsorship by Conwy LandRover has been very welcome and this year the emphasis was on creating competitive and varied racing for all types of boat together with a user-friendly start time and a fantastic social programme.... Posted on 3 Sep Mersea Week 2017
Over 150 boats of every description take part Mersea Week in its entirety is organised and run completely by volunteers and what a professional and finely structured week resulted! Posted on 28 Aug Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club rendezvous
Iin Gloucester Passage, Whitsundays, Queensland This weekend the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club hosted their annual rendezvous in Gloucester Passage, Whitsundays, Queensland. Over 1000 joined together for a weekend of festivities and to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Posted on 28 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Massive high closes out the week Close to 2,000 sailors racing in 15 different divisions at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 finished the series on a massive high regardless of whether they picked up a trophy in the Non-Spinnaker or IRC Racing division, or any trophy at all. Posted on 26 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy