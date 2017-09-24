Audi SAILING Champions League team blown over by generous support

by Nick Muir today at 7:54 pm

The Port Edgar Yacht Club, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, has proudly supported the only GB team to compete in the final of the European Sailing Champions' League held over 22nd-24th September at Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

Sadly, it was 'not to be' on this occasion for the Queensferry based GB sailing team. Although they returned empty handed from the final of the Champions' League, the results did not deter the passion of the scots crew comprising Callum Calder on helm and Iain Dick, Callum Reid and Ramsay Leuchers as crew. The GB team competed against the top 31 finalists drawn from over 300 elite sailing clubs across Europe, racing J/70 class yachts in the ultimate keelboat challenge of the year.

The Port Edgar campaign to compete in a series of qualifying events and the final would not have been possible without its dedicated sponsors. Essential financial assistance was drawn from multiple sources to give to allow the team to participate very effectively throughout the event:

The Port Edgar YC supported the race team through the qualifying rounds in the UK National Sailing League and to reach the final of European Sailing Champions League by paying entry fees and a travel/accommodation allowance

Crowd funding through members of the PEYC contributed a total of £1,000

John Stamp of 'Makars' restaurant on the Mound, Edinburgh for a significant contribution, for which the team is particularly grateful

The Forth Yacht Clubs Association generously donated £1,000

Callum Calder reflected, "We were absolutely delighted to take part in the finals of this prestigious sailing event having successfully raced in St. Petersberg, Russia and latterly qualified in St. Moritz, Switzerland, to compete in the finals in Porto Cervo. None of this would have been possible without the overwhelmingly generous support of our sponsors back here in Scotland"

Despite not securing a place in the medals this time, the Port Edgar YC will continue to provide outstanding facilities to develop it's keen young keel boat sailors in anticipation of the 2018 Champions League. This is one of the cornerstone activities of the Port Edgar YC among a plethora of other water sports including yacht and dinghy racing, yacht cruising, and race training.

The Sailing Champions' League final 2017 bought together 31 crews, from 12 European nations, some with America's Cup and/or Volvo Ocean racing experience. Results can be found at www.sailing-championsleague.com.