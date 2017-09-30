Solo Western Travellers Series and Sea Series at Teign Corinthian Yacht Club

by John Steels today at 6:30 pm

On Saturday 30th September, seven visitors joined eleven local Solos at Teign Corinthian YC for Round 8 of the Western Area Travellers Series and part of the Solo Sea Series.

The weather forecast had not looked too promising with strong winds and heavy rain expected to arrive in time for the first race. However this was not to be, we had no rain and a light to moderate shifty wind arriving over the southern banks of the estuary.

The race officer Don Harrison (assisted by Mike Commander) set a 'W' shaped course which provided two good beats, a reach and a run with 3 laps per race. 3 races were sailed back to back with no discards allowed.

The fleet was remarkably well behaved and no recalls were required which is very unusual for the Solo fleet!

In all of the races the beats proved to be critical, catching the frequent shifts enabled significant places to be won or lost.

Race 1 set a pattern with Ian MacGregor just holding off Simon Jones followed by Tim Martin. Race 2 was again won by Ian with Jonathan Otter finishing just in front of Simon in third. Race 3 saw Simon and Ian get clear of the fleet with John Steels finding some good shifts to move up to second before being pipped at the finish by Ian.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5744 Ian MacGregor Salcombe 1 1 2 4 2nd 5462 Simon Jones TCYC 2 3 1 6 3rd 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt SC 6 2 4 12 4th 5252 Tim Martin TCYC 3 4 6 13 5th 5494 John Steels Starcross 5 6 3 14 6th 5549 Peter Hearne TCYC 4 5 11 20 7th 4988 Gary Molton Tew Valley 10 8 7 25 8th 3965 James Stevenson TCYC 7 7 12 26 9th 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney 12 10 5 27 10th 5560 Charles Stimpson Spinnaker 9 11 9 29 11th 4350 Charlie Tolcher TCYC 11 13 8 32 12th 5422 Dave Northcott TCYC 8 15 10 33 13th 4922 Ben Miles TCYC 13 9 16 38 14th 4795 Neil Howard TCYC 15 12 15 42 15th 396 Paul Heather TCYC 14 16 13 43 16th 4168 John Jordan Frampton on Severn 16 14 14 44 17th 525 Mick Prowse TCYC 17 17 18 52 18th 4889 Paul Farmer TCYC 18 18 17 53

Results were extremely close with just one point separating 3rd 4th and 5th places. Extra prizes were also awarded to:

1st 'Old' Boat - James Stevenson – Solo 3965

10th Charles Stimpson – Spinnaker SC

Newcomer Award – Paul Farmer TCYC

After the races the fleet returned ashore to enjoy great hospitality at the clubhouse, being served an excellent Devon cream tea!

The 2017 Solo Western Series is drawing to a conclusion, with just 2 more events remaining:

Saturday October 14th - South Cerney SC - Open Meeting

Sat/Sun October 28/29th - Salcombe YC - Western Area Championships