Solo Western Travellers Series and Sea Series at Teign Corinthian Yacht Club

by John Steels today at 6:30 pm 30 September 2017

On Saturday 30th September, seven visitors joined eleven local Solos at Teign Corinthian YC for Round 8 of the Western Area Travellers Series and part of the Solo Sea Series.

The weather forecast had not looked too promising with strong winds and heavy rain expected to arrive in time for the first race. However this was not to be, we had no rain and a light to moderate shifty wind arriving over the southern banks of the estuary.

The race officer Don Harrison (assisted by Mike Commander) set a 'W' shaped course which provided two good beats, a reach and a run with 3 laps per race. 3 races were sailed back to back with no discards allowed.

The fleet was remarkably well behaved and no recalls were required which is very unusual for the Solo fleet!

In all of the races the beats proved to be critical, catching the frequent shifts enabled significant places to be won or lost.

Race 1 set a pattern with Ian MacGregor just holding off Simon Jones followed by Tim Martin. Race 2 was again won by Ian with Jonathan Otter finishing just in front of Simon in third. Race 3 saw Simon and Ian get clear of the fleet with John Steels finding some good shifts to move up to second before being pipped at the finish by Ian.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5744Ian MacGregorSalcombe1124
2nd5462Simon JonesTCYC2316
3rd5168Jonathan OtterPapercourt SC62412
4th5252Tim MartinTCYC34613
5th5494John SteelsStarcross56314
6th5549Peter HearneTCYC451120
7th4988Gary MoltonTew Valley108725
8th3965James StevensonTCYC771226
9th5282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney1210527
10th5560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker911929
11th4350Charlie TolcherTCYC1113832
12th5422Dave NorthcottTCYC8151033
13th4922Ben MilesTCYC1391638
14th4795Neil HowardTCYC15121542
15th396Paul HeatherTCYC14161343
16th4168John JordanFrampton on Severn16141444
17th525Mick ProwseTCYC17171852
18th4889Paul FarmerTCYC18181753

Results were extremely close with just one point separating 3rd 4th and 5th places. Extra prizes were also awarded to:

  • 1st 'Old' Boat - James Stevenson – Solo 3965
  • 10th Charles Stimpson – Spinnaker SC
  • Newcomer Award – Paul Farmer TCYC

After the races the fleet returned ashore to enjoy great hospitality at the clubhouse, being served an excellent Devon cream tea!

The 2017 Solo Western Series is drawing to a conclusion, with just 2 more events remaining:

  • Saturday October 14th - South Cerney SC - Open Meeting
  • Sat/Sun October 28/29th - Salcombe YC - Western Area Championships
