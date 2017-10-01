Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane
Gul Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

505 Open at Stone Sailing Club

by Richard Nurse today at 3:19 pm 30 September - 1 October 2017

With the worlds taking place the other side the Atlantic a small fleet of Brits and a South African boat headed to the ever welcoming Stone Sailing Club. After a leisurely morning briefing over breakfast the fleet got afloat and off down in the direction of Radio Caroline in light wind and sunshine for some windward leeward racing.

Race one started first time on time with Toby Barsley-Dale and Rich Nurse first at the windward mark, with the Willcox brothers passing on the run and holding this position, until swapping back on the last beat with Toby and Rich taking the gun.

With the fleet trying hard and pushing the line hard into the tide when the gun sounded for the start of race two, the race team flew the first substitute and the fleet had another go. They then got away, but as the fleet set off the wind started a unpredicted move right leading to the Willcox brothers at the boat end of the line getting to the first buoy without tacking. This wind shift continued and, despite best efforts of the mark layers, place changes would become hard leading to Graeme and Paul taking the win.

Race three started after a 20 minutes postponement. This time it would be the right-hand-side of the beat that would win out and the South Africans rounded the mark first and in slightly fresher breeze, extending for the win. After close racing on the water the fleet headed for the beach and club bar. The evening included a conker tournament together with the Musto Skiffs and a meal in the club with all you can eat roast potatoes.

Sunday came and September had gone... it was October, colder and greyer with the forecast for the wind to increase as the day moved on. At 10 o'clock the fleet had its briefing on the America's Cup course that would see the race start and finish on the club line.

Race four got underway with a mad rush to get the spinnakers up and going, leading to some action at the first mark and close racing with local boy Hodgson and Miles versus Willcox and Willcox with Martin and Adrian lead back across the club line for the win.

Race five would see a little more wind and the fleet reach the first mark almost at the same time with a mixture of gybes and drops taking place. The Willcox brothers had a quick stop with a boat full of water, which allowed Hodgson and Miles to take the lead and another win, leading to an interesting results sheet with just one race left.

Race six was held in even more wind when the fleet got underway, and the odd super-mega gust. With four different leaders mixing it up across the race the name missing from the party would be Willcox with the boys sailing up on just the jib after a main halyard problem. Once again it was Hodgson and Miles taking the gun and with it the event.

The class would as always like to thank Stone Sailing Club for its warm hospitality and looks for to returning next year.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
18963Martin HodgsonAdrian MilesStone SC‑6221117
28905Graeme WillcoxPaul WillcoxVLC21125(DNF)11
39136Stuart MearsRichard TuckerRCYC344‑52215
48514Toby Barsley‑DaleRichard NurseBSC/HISC1‑5543316
58142Ian MontagueMatt Hart ‑43334417
68650Terry SelfeAlan MontagueStone SC566(DNC)DNCDNC35
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Superb season for the team at P&B
Championship wins across a range of classes It has been a superb summer for the team at P&B, with top results in a variety of classes, culminating in a win at the 505 World Championship in Annapolis. We caught up with Dave Wade to find out more... Posted today at 1:00 pm SAP 505 World at Annapolis overall
Runner-up status on the line on the final day Runner-up status was on the line during the final day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Having clinched the championship with a tremendous performance on Thursday, Mike Holt and Carl Smit were able to watch the last race. Posted on 30 Sep SAP 505 World at Annapolis day 4
Holt and Smit win with a race to spare Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. That is because Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay figured to deliver a wide range of wind conditions over the course of a week. Posted on 29 Sep SAP 505 World at Annapolis day 3
Weather cooperates and three races held At long last the weather cooperated and organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship took full advantage of a day with steady, consistent wind. Principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor reeled off three races on Tuesday. Posted on 27 Sep SAP 505 World at Annapolis day 2
Breeze disappears just as fast as it materializes Principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. In hindsight, Grosvenor wishes she had kept the 89-boat fleet on the lot at Severn Sailing Association. Posted on 26 Sep SAP 505 World at Annapolis day 1
Hamlin & Zinn draw first blood There was a collective groan from the sailors when principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor announced from the deck of Severn Sailing Association that she was sending the fleet out on Day 1 of the SAP 5O5 World Championship. Posted on 25 Sep SAP 505 World at Annapolis preview
89 teams set for racing in Chesapeake Bay Severn Sailing Association was a flurry of activity on Wednesday evening as competitors prepared for the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Posted on 22 Sep P&B Race Team Boats For Sale
505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 22 Sep New XPS Aluminium Alloy
Introduced by Seldén for their dinghy spars Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce the introduction of their new XPS (Xtra Proof Strength) aluminium alloy. Posted on 6 Sep 505 UK Nationals at Hayling Island
USA triumph once again on UK waters Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed the 505 fleet at the 505 UK Open National Championship 2017 - a glamorous club, hosting a prestigious class! The UK 505 class were very happy to welcome travelling boats from Australia, USA and France. Posted on 18 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 505 Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy