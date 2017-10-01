505 Open at Stone Sailing Club

by Richard Nurse today at 3:19 pm

With the worlds taking place the other side the Atlantic a small fleet of Brits and a South African boat headed to the ever welcoming Stone Sailing Club. After a leisurely morning briefing over breakfast the fleet got afloat and off down in the direction of Radio Caroline in light wind and sunshine for some windward leeward racing.

Race one started first time on time with Toby Barsley-Dale and Rich Nurse first at the windward mark, with the Willcox brothers passing on the run and holding this position, until swapping back on the last beat with Toby and Rich taking the gun.

With the fleet trying hard and pushing the line hard into the tide when the gun sounded for the start of race two, the race team flew the first substitute and the fleet had another go. They then got away, but as the fleet set off the wind started a unpredicted move right leading to the Willcox brothers at the boat end of the line getting to the first buoy without tacking. This wind shift continued and, despite best efforts of the mark layers, place changes would become hard leading to Graeme and Paul taking the win.

Race three started after a 20 minutes postponement. This time it would be the right-hand-side of the beat that would win out and the South Africans rounded the mark first and in slightly fresher breeze, extending for the win. After close racing on the water the fleet headed for the beach and club bar. The evening included a conker tournament together with the Musto Skiffs and a meal in the club with all you can eat roast potatoes.

Sunday came and September had gone... it was October, colder and greyer with the forecast for the wind to increase as the day moved on. At 10 o'clock the fleet had its briefing on the America's Cup course that would see the race start and finish on the club line.

Race four got underway with a mad rush to get the spinnakers up and going, leading to some action at the first mark and close racing with local boy Hodgson and Miles versus Willcox and Willcox with Martin and Adrian lead back across the club line for the win.

Race five would see a little more wind and the fleet reach the first mark almost at the same time with a mixture of gybes and drops taking place. The Willcox brothers had a quick stop with a boat full of water, which allowed Hodgson and Miles to take the lead and another win, leading to an interesting results sheet with just one race left.

Race six was held in even more wind when the fleet got underway, and the odd super-mega gust. With four different leaders mixing it up across the race the name missing from the party would be Willcox with the boys sailing up on just the jib after a main halyard problem. Once again it was Hodgson and Miles taking the gun and with it the event.

The class would as always like to thank Stone Sailing Club for its warm hospitality and looks for to returning next year.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 8963 Martin Hodgson Adrian Miles Stone SC ‑6 2 2 1 1 1 7 2 8905 Graeme Willcox Paul Willcox VLC 2 1 1 2 5 (DNF) 11 3 9136 Stuart Mears Richard Tucker RCYC 3 4 4 ‑5 2 2 15 4 8514 Toby Barsley‑Dale Richard Nurse BSC/HISC 1 ‑5 5 4 3 3 16 5 8142 Ian Montague Matt Hart ‑4 3 3 3 4 4 17 6 8650 Terry Selfe Alan Montague Stone SC 5 6 6 (DNC) DNC DNC 35