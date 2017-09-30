Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 15

by Graham Coulter today at 2:45 pm

A blustery 15-20 knot South Westerly greeted a diminished fleet of five Folkboats for the final race of the Saturday series.

The first beat out to Hurst in fairly flat seas against a neap tide resulted in warming close tacks up the mainland shore, but the turning mark set the order of play for the remainder of a pleasant afternoon's sailing with Pilgrim, closely followed by Lady Linda and Jibe-O in the first three.

Samphire attempted a race winning manoeuvre by staying out in the tide, whilst those ahead straight-lined it to the bottom mark (her temporary tactician has since resigned), meanwhile a broken forestay forced Jos to take an early bath. The remainder of the course saw no changes in position.

Series results so far can be found here.