Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 15
by Graham Coulter today at 2:45 pm
30 September 2017
A blustery 15-20 knot South Westerly greeted a diminished fleet of five Folkboats for the final race of the Saturday series.
The first beat out to Hurst in fairly flat seas against a neap tide resulted in warming close tacks up the mainland shore, but the turning mark set the order of play for the remainder of a pleasant afternoon's sailing with Pilgrim, closely followed by Lady Linda and Jibe-O in the first three.
Samphire attempted a race winning manoeuvre by staying out in the tide, whilst those ahead straight-lined it to the bottom mark (her temporary tactician has since resigned), meanwhile a broken forestay forced Jos to take an early bath. The remainder of the course saw no changes in position.
Series results so far can be found here.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!