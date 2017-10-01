Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series at Bartley Sailing Club
1 October 2017
Bartley Solo Open © Nick Thornton
Seven home and eleven visiting helms turned up at Bartley Sailing Club, on the outskirts of Birmingham, for the Bartley 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series Solo Open Meeting.
After a few years of only very light winds Bartley had wind this year, too much for some as gusts were 30+ Knots towards the end of the event.
The planned 4 races took place in a strong Southerly breeze increasing during the day; a superb job was done by Race Officer Simon Hardiman and his crew (very busy during the last 2 races!)
The first race got away on time and was won by Chris Brown from Draycote SC with Bartley Sailor Ian Capener in second place in a very nice Gosling built wooden boat and Draycote SC sailor Nigel Davies in third place.
The second race was won by Chris Brown with Ian Ingram from Earlswood SC in second place and Nigel Davies of Draycote SC in third place.
Lunch was taken to allow sailors to recover from the earlier racing as the wind increased for the afternoon races.
The third race was started on time and again won by Chris Brown Draycote SC with Nigel Davies Draycote SC in second place and Ian Ingram Earlswood SC claiming third place.
By this time Chris Brown had won the event with 3 first places and did not need to compete in the final race but was enjoying the windy conditions so much stayed out for the 4th race and had a very entertaining race with Nigel Davies with many position changes but Chris Brown came out in 1st place with Nigel Davies 2nd and Ian Ingram taking 3rd.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2nd
|5707
|Nigel Davies
|Draycote
|3
|‑4
|2
|2
|7
|3rd
|5695
|Ian Ingram
|Earlswood
|‑5
|2
|3
|3
|8
|4th
|5176
|Jonathan Woodward
|South Staffs
|6
|‑10
|4
|4
|14
|5th
|4456
|Howard Eeles
|Bartley
|10
|3
|(DNF)
|6
|19
|6th
|5688
|Mat Newton‑Sherlock
|Barnt Green
|7
|6
|6
|(DNF)
|19
|7th
|4200
|Ian Capener
|Bartley
|2
|11
|7
|(DNF)
|20
|8th
|4774
|Neil Thornton
|Bartley
|8
|‑9
|8
|5
|21
|9th
|5318
|Bob Suggitt
|Barnt Green
|12
|8
|5
|(DNF)
|25
|10th
|4882
|Brian Fisher
|Notts County
|9
|‑13
|11
|7
|27
|11th
|5503
|Clive Evans
|Wynyard
|4
|5
|(DNF)
|DNS
|28
|12th
|5636
|David Badger
|Bartley
|11
|12
|10
|(DNS)
|33
|13th
|5205
|Nick Eaves
|Bartley
|(DNF)
|7
|9
|DNF
|35
|14th
|4767
|Richard Blunt
|Barnt Green
|(DNS)
|15
|14
|8
|37
|15th
|4503
|Mark Cuxon
|Earlswood
|14
|14
|13
|(DNS)
|41
|16th
|5694
|Seth Turner
|Banbury
|13
|(DNF)
|12
|DNS
|44
|17th
|5061
|Nick Thornton
|Bartley
|(DNF)
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|57
|17th
|5589
|Dave Brand
|Bartley
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|57
