Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series at Bartley Sailing Club

Bartley Solo Open © Nick Thornton Bartley Solo Open © Nick Thornton

by Nick Thornton today at 1:17 pm

Seven home and eleven visiting helms turned up at Bartley Sailing Club, on the outskirts of Birmingham, for the Bartley 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series Solo Open Meeting.

After a few years of only very light winds Bartley had wind this year, too much for some as gusts were 30+ Knots towards the end of the event.

The planned 4 races took place in a strong Southerly breeze increasing during the day; a superb job was done by Race Officer Simon Hardiman and his crew (very busy during the last 2 races!)

The first race got away on time and was won by Chris Brown from Draycote SC with Bartley Sailor Ian Capener in second place in a very nice Gosling built wooden boat and Draycote SC sailor Nigel Davies in third place.

The second race was won by Chris Brown with Ian Ingram from Earlswood SC in second place and Nigel Davies of Draycote SC in third place.

Lunch was taken to allow sailors to recover from the earlier racing as the wind increased for the afternoon races.

The third race was started on time and again won by Chris Brown Draycote SC with Nigel Davies Draycote SC in second place and Ian Ingram Earlswood SC claiming third place.

By this time Chris Brown had won the event with 3 first places and did not need to compete in the final race but was enjoying the windy conditions so much stayed out for the 4th race and had a very entertaining race with Nigel Davies with many position changes but Chris Brown came out in 1st place with Nigel Davies 2nd and Ian Ingram taking 3rd.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 5712 Chris Brown Draycote ‑1 1 1 1 3 2nd 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote 3 ‑4 2 2 7 3rd 5695 Ian Ingram Earlswood ‑5 2 3 3 8 4th 5176 Jonathan Woodward South Staffs 6 ‑10 4 4 14 5th 4456 Howard Eeles Bartley 10 3 (DNF) 6 19 6th 5688 Mat Newton‑Sherlock Barnt Green 7 6 6 (DNF) 19 7th 4200 Ian Capener Bartley 2 11 7 (DNF) 20 8th 4774 Neil Thornton Bartley 8 ‑9 8 5 21 9th 5318 Bob Suggitt Barnt Green 12 8 5 (DNF) 25 10th 4882 Brian Fisher Notts County 9 ‑13 11 7 27 11th 5503 Clive Evans Wynyard 4 5 (DNF) DNS 28 12th 5636 David Badger Bartley 11 12 10 (DNS) 33 13th 5205 Nick Eaves Bartley (DNF) 7 9 DNF 35 14th 4767 Richard Blunt Barnt Green (DNS) 15 14 8 37 15th 4503 Mark Cuxon Earlswood 14 14 13 (DNS) 41 16th 5694 Seth Turner Banbury 13 (DNF) 12 DNS 44 17th 5061 Nick Thornton Bartley (DNF) DNS DNS DNS 57 17th 5589 Dave Brand Bartley (DNS) DNS DNS DNS 57