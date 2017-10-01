Please select your home edition
Dinghy Rope Solo Midland Series at Bartley Sailing Club

by Nick Thornton today at 1:17 pm 1 October 2017
Bartley Solo Open © Nick Thornton

Seven home and eleven visiting helms turned up at Bartley Sailing Club, on the outskirts of Birmingham, for the Bartley 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series Solo Open Meeting.

After a few years of only very light winds Bartley had wind this year, too much for some as gusts were 30+ Knots towards the end of the event.

The planned 4 races took place in a strong Southerly breeze increasing during the day; a superb job was done by Race Officer Simon Hardiman and his crew (very busy during the last 2 races!)

The first race got away on time and was won by Chris Brown from Draycote SC with Bartley Sailor Ian Capener in second place in a very nice Gosling built wooden boat and Draycote SC sailor Nigel Davies in third place.

The second race was won by Chris Brown with Ian Ingram from Earlswood SC in second place and Nigel Davies of Draycote SC in third place.

Lunch was taken to allow sailors to recover from the earlier racing as the wind increased for the afternoon races.

The third race was started on time and again won by Chris Brown Draycote SC with Nigel Davies Draycote SC in second place and Ian Ingram Earlswood SC claiming third place.

Bartley Solo Open - photo © Nick Thornton
Bartley Solo Open - photo © Nick Thornton

By this time Chris Brown had won the event with 3 first places and did not need to compete in the final race but was enjoying the windy conditions so much stayed out for the 4th race and had a very entertaining race with Nigel Davies with many position changes but Chris Brown came out in 1st place with Nigel Davies 2nd and Ian Ingram taking 3rd.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st5712Chris BrownDraycote‑11113
2nd5707Nigel DaviesDraycote3‑4227
3rd5695Ian IngramEarlswood‑52338
4th5176Jonathan WoodwardSouth Staffs6‑104414
5th4456Howard EelesBartley103(DNF)619
6th5688Mat Newton‑SherlockBarnt Green766(DNF)19
7th4200Ian CapenerBartley2117(DNF)20
8th4774Neil ThorntonBartley8‑98521
9th5318Bob SuggittBarnt Green1285(DNF)25
10th4882Brian FisherNotts County9‑1311727
11th5503Clive EvansWynyard45(DNF)DNS28
12th5636David BadgerBartley111210(DNS)33
13th5205Nick EavesBartley(DNF)79DNF35
14th4767Richard BluntBarnt Green(DNS)1514837
15th4503Mark CuxonEarlswood141413(DNS)41
16th5694Seth TurnerBanbury13(DNF)12DNS44
17th5061Nick ThorntonBartley(DNF)DNSDNSDNS57
17th5589Dave BrandBartley(DNS)DNSDNSDNS57
Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
