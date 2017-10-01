Please select your home edition
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts
Rooster Classic Hiking Shorts

SW Zone Optimist Open at Lyme Regis Sailing Club

by Jeremy Rook today at 12:54 pm 30 September - 1 October 2017
SW Zone Optimist Open at Lyme Regis © Pauline Rook

A typical Lyme course of strong winds and very large waves were the order of the day for the Optimist sailors at Lyme on Saturday, and only the 17-strong Gold Fleet did the full 4 races, as the wind and sea built.

The 16 strong Silver fleet opted for training close inshore, in more sheltered waters in the lee of the harbour wall.

The leading group in the Gold Fleet showed exemplary seamanship and courage tackling the 3 metre swells and 20 knots plus of wind.

The result was the outcome of a close-fought contest between Emily Elms of Thornbury SC and Anna Utting of Starcross YC who was the overall winner.

SW Zone Optimist Open at Lyme Regis - photo © Pauline Rook
SW Zone Optimist Open at Lyme Regis - photo © Pauline Rook

Overall Results: (top six)

1st Anna Utting
2nd Emily Elms
3rd Katy Jenkins
4th Archie Munro-Price
5th Amelie Hiscocks
6th Nathan Sloley

Race Officer Dave Stubbs shortened the last race as the wind gradually increased, but the sailors took it all in their stride and all the race team (not all Oppie parents!) were very impressed with how the young sailors coped.

On Sunday the combined fleets were divide into ability groups and had coaching from Optimist Association coaches.

SW Zone Optimist Open at Lyme Regis - photo © Pauline Rook
SW Zone Optimist Open at Lyme Regis - photo © Pauline Rook
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
