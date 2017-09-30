2017 Channel Race at Clevedon Sailing Club

Approaching Denny Island during the Clevedon Channel Race © Martin Gibson Approaching Denny Island during the Clevedon Channel Race © Martin Gibson

by Martin Gibson today at 6:57 am

Another year, another classic Clevedon Channel Race! Race Officer Andy Black set the usual course but with a short beat to the Bandstand before heading for the Avon buoy, Denny Isle, Newcombe buoy and back to the finish. Approx 12 miles in a straight line but longer given the return leg was a beat.

Competitors choose their own start time aiming to round of the rocky outcrop at high water. First away was Seamus Ryan sailing the race for the first time in a Laser followed by two 420s and a visiting Kestrel. Last to leave was the Tasar of Benedict Whybrow.

Most of the boats took about an hour to complete the run to Denny; that was the easy bit. Rounding Denny most of the fleet began the long beat back with the first tack heading for Avonmouth. The backmarkers were split at Newcombe due to the arrival of a large car carrier negotiating the buoy in the opposite direction and the wind increased in excess of force 4 sat the same time. It was a very long beat back with a steep choppy sea taking at least an hour and a half for most boats.

Crews were glad to retire to the clubhouse to relieve their aching legs while the final results were worked out on handicap.

Overall Results:

1st Martin Gibson (Laser Radial)

2nd Stuart Turner (Laser)

3rd Robin Goff (D Zero)