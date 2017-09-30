Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 SEP 728x90
Product Feature
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover
Leader Extra Deep Over Boom Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Channel Race at Clevedon Sailing Club

by Martin Gibson today at 6:57 am 30 September 2017
Approaching Denny Island during the Clevedon Channel Race © Martin Gibson

Another year, another classic Clevedon Channel Race! Race Officer Andy Black set the usual course but with a short beat to the Bandstand before heading for the Avon buoy, Denny Isle, Newcombe buoy and back to the finish. Approx 12 miles in a straight line but longer given the return leg was a beat.

Competitors choose their own start time aiming to round of the rocky outcrop at high water. First away was Seamus Ryan sailing the race for the first time in a Laser followed by two 420s and a visiting Kestrel. Last to leave was the Tasar of Benedict Whybrow.

Most of the boats took about an hour to complete the run to Denny; that was the easy bit. Rounding Denny most of the fleet began the long beat back with the first tack heading for Avonmouth. The backmarkers were split at Newcombe due to the arrival of a large car carrier negotiating the buoy in the opposite direction and the wind increased in excess of force 4 sat the same time. It was a very long beat back with a steep choppy sea taking at least an hour and a half for most boats.

Crews were glad to retire to the clubhouse to relieve their aching legs while the final results were worked out on handicap.

Overall Results:

1st Martin Gibson (Laser Radial)
2nd Stuart Turner (Laser)
3rd Robin Goff (D Zero)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

John Ashley Long Distance race at Clevedon
Fireball takes prize for the second year running The 2017 John Ashley Long Distance race took place on Sunday 2nd July. The weather was bright and sunny. Race officer Mark Houle set a challenging course. Posted on 14 Jul D-Zeros and Lasers at Clevedon
Some great sailing in the bay Champagne sailing conditions greeted visitors who travelled from Netley, Cransley, Emsworth, Hitchin, Bartley, Bowmoor and as far away as Yorkshire. OOD Ian Hotchkiss set an Olympic style triangle sausage course in the bay. Posted on 4 Jun Clevedon Town Plate
Light breeze for the two hour race Clevedon Sailing Club's Town Plate race was held in glorious sunshine but light winds with twelve competitors. The annual event's sponsors are the town council, who engrave the names of the winners on the handsome silver platters. Posted on 29 May Easter Bonnet at Clevedon
Season finally underway on Easter Monday After 4 dismal weekends of either too much or too little wind Clevedon Sailing Club's season finally got under way on Easter Monday, although conditions once again turned out to be far from ideal. Posted on 20 Apr Christmas Events at Clevedon
With the aptly named Lunatics Races The aptly named Lunatics Races are the last sailing event in Clevedon SC's racing programme. With the imminent treat of a gale, most competitors were put off taking part but 5 boats lined up to launch although only 3 braved the testing conditions. Posted on 27 Dec 2016 Clevedon SC Autumn Trophy
Three challenging races in a gusty easterly wind Sunday morning and the rerun of the Autumn Trophy a series of 3 races back to back. The conditions were challenging with a gusty easterly wind. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Town Plate Race at Clevedon
In pursuit of victory Clevedon Sailing Club welcomed over fifteen members of the Clevedon Town Council to their annual Town Plate pursuit race last Saturday (16 July). Posted on 17 Jul 2016 D-Zeros at Clevedon
Millpond Bristol Channel The Bristol Channel looked like a mill pond when the 8 competitors arrived for Clevedon Sailing Club's 2016 D Zero open race meeting. Posted on 13 Jun 2016 Clevedon Channel Race
Glorious sunshine on the bank holiday Sunday Clevedon Sailing Club's annual channel race was held in glorious sunshine on the bank holiday Sunday with good sailing wind. The long-distance race is from Clevedon to Denny Island and back. Posted on 31 May 2016 John Ashley Long Distance race at Clevedon
A delightful display of gybing capsizes at the finish The 2016 John Ashley Long Distance race took place on Sunday 15th May with a steady force 4 building to force 5 on shore breeze. Posted on 21 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala SC International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy