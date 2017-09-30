Solo Northern Travellers at Budworth Sailing Club

Solo Northern Travellers at Budworth © Rus Cormack Solo Northern Travellers at Budworth © Rus Cormack

by Ian Noble today at 8:46 pm

On Saturday 30th September at fleet of 21 Solos joined up at Budworth SC in Cheshire for the penultimate meeting in the Northern Travellers series.

Unfortunately the weather conformed with the XC weather forecast - not much wind and plenty of rain. This year we were delighted to welcome 10 visitors to Budworth to join our enthusiastic and growing fleet of Solos.

Our Solo Open meeting experienced PRO/ARO team of Russ and Ali Cormack set a good course making best use of the mere in the challenging conditions. Race 1 got away to a clean start which is a bit unusual in the super enthusiastic Solo fleet, Russ had warned us of the black flag he carried up his sleeve. The wind gusted no more than 12mph prior to the showers. Ogston visitor Martin Honor won followed by Steve Denison of Winder Boats and Hollingworth SC in second. Innes Armstrong from Burwain finished in 3rd. place.

Following lunch the second race got away with just one boat OCS. Similar conditions to race 1 with marginally less wind. Steve Denison won with Innes in second and (ex-Budworth now Salcombe sailor) Roger Guess in third.

By the third race start the wind had shifted to the South West requiring a new course. However the wind was dropping, finally to a complete calm. The fleet voted with their tillers and everybody retired in the rain.

The result leaves the Traveller series wide open going into the final meeting at Hollingworth SC on Saturday 7th October. Following the Budworth result the race for overall leader is wide open. Steve Denison and Steve Graham are tying for first place but a top 6 result for Martin Honor could bring him the crown.

Overall Results:

1st Steve Denison (Hollingworth)

2nd Martin Honor (Ogston)

3rd Innes Armstrong (Burwain)

4th Roger Guess (Salcombe)

5th Philip Barnes (Budworth)

6th Steve Graham (Burwain)

7th Alistair Banks (West Riding)

8th Steve Hubbard (Budworth)

9th Jon Chapman (Budworth)

10th Duncan Fraser (Budworth)

11th Steve Ferrington (West Kirby)

12th Kim Cant (Leigh & Lowton)

13th Alan Leyland (West Kirby)

14th John Dixon (West Kirby)

15th Bob Mosedale (West Kirby)

16th Ian Noble (Budworth)

17th Mark Spurrell (Budworth)

18th Nigel Waterhouse (Budworth)

19th Mark Cleary (Budworth)

20th Ian Byrne (Budworth)

21th Roger Barnes (Budworth)