RS Aero Open at Papercourt Sailing Club

Papercourt RS Aero Open © Papercourt Sailing Club Papercourt RS Aero Open © Papercourt Sailing Club

by Mark Carleton today at 7:35 pm

The first ever Papercourt Sailing Club RS Aero open meeting saw a fantastic mix of sailors. 20 entries, 12 clubs from Cornwall to Cambridgeshire, all three rig sizes and all entry categories (juniors, youths, ladies and masters). Papercourt formed Round 7 of the 10 event RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with the series coming to a head this autumn.

To start the day we had bacon butties whilst Peter Barton gave a 15 minute on-shore coaching session with hints and tips on how to reap the best out of an RS Aero with regards to Papercourt's challenging race track.

The wind steadily filled in and racing got underway once 55 potential RS Aero sailors (35 in Optimists and 20 in Toppers) had finished their early youth training session and made space. It was a cosy start on the wide part of the lake with all three fleets on the same line racing on PY. A short course kept things interesting with plenty of action and the lead boats completing 7 or 8 laps! Peter Barton got a solid win in a 9 rig. Noah Rees came in 2nd for the 7s. Tim Hire came in 3rd in a 9 rig showing the Lymington Youths are a force to be reckoned with!

The wind picked up for Race 2, and there were a few swimmers! Despite the increase in breeze, the results were dominated by the 9s with the three top-spots going to the bigger risg who escaped at the start. Gareth Griffiths kept Pete under pressure, but Pete held on to post another win.

After refuelling with a generous lunch, race 3 got underway and this time it was the 7s that dominated. Noah Rees took the bullet for Torpoint with Papercourt sailors Richard Guy and Mark Carleton at last making use of home advantage to take 2nd and 3rd.

It was all to play for in the last race. A big shift on the start line opened things up with Gareth and Mark breaking away with an early lead. As the wind dropped the fleet closed the gap with Caitie Atkin finding form finishing in 3rd place with just 2 seconds separating her from 4th and 5th place.

Then ashore for cake and prizes kindly donated by the series sponsor, Magic Marine. Picking a winner was tricky as it couldn't have been closer: the three top positions were all tied on 8 points after discard! In the end the journey from Cornwall was made worthwhile for Noah Rees who won the day overall for the RS Aero 7s and was also 1st Youth (U19). Mark Carleton finished 2nd for the home team and Gareth Griffiths finished 3rd overall, 1st RS Aero 9 and 1st Master for Island Barn. Tim Hire was 1st Junior (U16) in 4th and Caitie Atkin 1st Lady in 8th. 1st RS Aero 5 was Janet Schofield in 11th.

With some excitement many of the UK fleet now travel to Malcesine, Lake Garda, for the RS Aerocup 7-10th October before retuning to the UK and the Midlands leg of the UK Southern Circuit at Chelmarsh on the 14th March. The UK RS Aero calendar can be found here with a busy end to 2017 and 2018 events now being regularly added.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club Rig R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC RS Aero 7 2 ‑5 1 5 8 2nd 1575 Mark Carleton Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 ‑5 4 3 1 8 3rd 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC RS Aero 9 ‑7 2 4 2 8 4th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC RS Aero 9 3 3 6 ‑12 12 5th 1574 Richard Guy Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 (RET) 6 2 9.5 17.5 6th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC RS Aero 7 ‑10 7 9 4 20 7th 2389 Tomaso Macci Torpoint Mosquito SC RS Aero 7 4 ‑12 8 8 20 8th 1568 Caitie Atkin Whitsable YC RS Aero 7 9 9 ‑12 3 21 9th 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC RS Aero 9 1 1 (DNC) DNC 23 10th 2390 Jason Hardman Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 6 8 ‑16 11 25 11th 1964 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC RS Aero 5 8 10 ‑11 9.5 27.5 12th 2098 Ben Rolfe Lymington Town SC RS Aero 9 (DNC) DNC 5 6 32 13th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC RS Aero 5 14 11 ‑15 7 32 14th 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames SC RS Aero 9 ‑13 13 7 13 33 15th 2142 Tom Russell Island Barn SC RS Aero 9 11 16 10 ‑18 37 16th 2387 Alice Lucy Rutland SC RS Aero 7 ‑15 14 13 14 41 17th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC RS Aero 7 ‑17 15 17 15 47 18th 2346 Ian Peace Island Barn SC RS Aero 9 ‑18 18 14 16 48 19th 1705 Ben Tudor Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 16 17 ‑18 17 50 20th 2274 Rhys Williams Ely SC RS Aero 5 12 (DNC) DNC DNC 54