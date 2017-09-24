RYA Welsh Zone Championships at Fishguard Bay Yacht Club

by Hamish Stuart, RYA Cymru-Wales today at 11:28 am

More than 100 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with a range of winds from high to manageable. Sailors aged 8-16 competed in six fleets.

Callum Davidson Guild of Trearddur Bay/Shotwick Lake showed a clean pair of heels to the competitors in the 34 strong Optimist main fleet with a string of firsts, Tyler Green of Llyn Brenig in second with Cardiff Bay's Will Martin in third.

Ellie Thomas of Cardiff Bay was the top girl, in fourth place overall, Maddie Leary from Mumbles the second placed girl.

In the 32 strong Topper fleet, Saundersfoot's Aled Llewelyn-Jones posted 3, 1, 1, 1, to beat Lowri Boorman of Dale into second place, she finished as first girl. Cardiff Bay's Ethan Kneale was third to claim a podium place.

Llewellyn-Jones and Boorman are among four Welsh sailors selected for the UK Topper Junior Squad, while Kneale is one of five Welsh sailors selected for the UK Topper Intermediate Squad.

Feva duo Josh Manning from Rydal Penrhos and Lucy Hughes from Pwllheli, won the general handicap fleet by one point thanks to two race wins. Tenby's Ioan and Oscar Thompson were second in every race and second overall.

They were joined on the podium by the first girls Megan Owens and Anja Ackerman of Pembrokeshire YC, who finished third overall. Matthew Leary from Mumbles was fourth overall and top Laser.

Meanwhile Fishguard Sea Cadets dominated the windsurf fleet on home waters with Mia Childs crowned top girl and Jack Type winning the boys fleet.

The regatta fleets turned into a double for Llangorse with James Gosson winning the Optimist class, with Cardiff Bay's Willow Matthews-Ratner second, and Jolyon Smoult winning the Topper, from Fishguard's Huw Davies in second.

RYA Cymru Wales high performance manager Paul Simes said, "There were some impressive performances in tricky conditions in Fishguard.

"Particular congratulations to Callum and Aled who dominated their events, but also to Lowri, who finished second overall as well as top girl in the Topper, and Ellie in the Optimist.

"A lot of our Wales squad sailors impressed, while it was also great to see the enthusiasm and progress in the regatta fleets."

"Finally congratulations to Aled, Lowri, Iwan Roberts and Honor Procter on their recent selection to the UK Topper Junior Squad, and to Miles Everett, Ethan Kneale, Maddy Vowles, Jessica Roberts & Elin Jones on their selection to the UK Topper Intermediate Squad.

"Good luck to the Optimist sailors whose final UK Squad Selection event on 7/8 October in Weymouth."

For further details about Welsh sailing and watersports, please go to www.rya.org.uk/rya-regions/rya-cymru-wales or www.facebook.com/RYACymruWales or follow on Twitter @RYACymruWales. You can also keep up to date by following RYA Cymru Wales on Instagram