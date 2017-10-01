Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

End of Season sale continues at TridentUK

by TridentUK today at 12:00 pm 1 October 2017
end of season sale
continues with..
SAVE
£115.50

FREE Delivery*

Phase 2 Drysuit
inc Fleece & Dry Bag
rrp £385 NOW £269.50
SAVE
£115.50
FREE Delivery*

Womens Pro Drysuit
inc 1/2 price Fleece
rrp £385 NOW £269.50
SAVE
£107.25
FREE Delivery*

Red Pro Drysuit
inc 1/2 price Fleece
rrp £429 NOW £321.75
SALE





see all sale

Drysuits
>>>>

25% OFF

FREE Delivery*
Thermal Dinghy Top
rrp £109 NOW £81.75
Junior £66.75
15% OFF

Dinghy Top
Available Red, Black

rrp £69 NOW £58.65
20% OFF

Junior Dinghy Top
rrp £49 NOW £39.20
SALE






see all sale

DinghyTops
>>>>
20% OFF
FREE Delivery*
Regatta Race Timer Watch
rrp £85 NOW £68.00
26% OFF
Phase 2
Buoyancy Aid

rrp £68 NOW £50.00
25% OFF

Sofia Sunglasses
rrp £49 NOW £36.75
25% OFF


Pro LS Rash Vest
rrp £30 NOW £22.50

Clearance
30% OFF

Phase 2 LongJohn 0.7mm
rrp £70 NOW £49.00
20% OFF
FREE Delivery*

Coast Jacket
rrp £165 NOW £132.00
30% OFF
Micron Extra 2
Antifouling 750ml

rrp £36.55 NOW £25.60
50% OFF
Reeds Almanac
2016
rrp £17.99
NOW £9.00
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
