Poole Yacht Racing Association MS Amlin Poole - Folly - Poole races

by Roger Bond today at 10:36 am

A good turnout of 25 yachts left Poole on Saturday 23rd September for the last two races of the PYRA season facing an interesting course from Poole to the Folly on the Medina, Isle of Wight.

Race Officer Ian Standbridge on 'Amethyst' set all but the non-spinnaker Class 4 on a Zig-Zag course via the Needles Fairway; followed by Sconce, Lymington Bank, Black Rock and West Lepe finishing on the Gurnard Line with the Class 5 multihull going further still.

The race in Class 3 was competitive affair with Genesis, 'Fraid S'eau and Shebeen exchanging places on the water throughout with Stuart Terry and Bill Frewing on their little 'Quartet' taking line honours from her higher rated adversaries.

Conditions were perfect in the moderate SE and flat sea and sunshine, so fast times for the around 3-4 hours were recorded by most competitors who all arrived in good time to share beers and lunch on the Folly river moorings.

The event and rendezvous at the Folly Inn was generously sponsored by MS Amlin who provided refreshments for all and prizes of wine for the winners and runners up in each Class.

Prizes also awarded for 'special recognition' including our start boats and to Rod Harris sailing single handed his Pogo 'Shed of Arjuna' and to Gary Revell for 'tenacity' on Nellierose.

Roger Bond, Association Capt, delivered a short presentation 'On this Day in Royal Navy History' finishing with our customary Rum Tot and Loyal Toast, "To the wind that blows and ship that goes and the lass that loves a sailor - The Queen, God Bless Her".

Matchmaker II was committee boat for the race back to Poole and Mike Fox, our RO, elected for straightforward course given the time restraints in the light southerly breeze and strong foul tide at the Gurnard line.

And so PYRA concludes the season's racing on a high and now plan their winter schedule of social events and next season's programme.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No Rating Start Finish Elapsed Corrected Pts Folly ‑ 1 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly 1 Elevation GBR9395R 0.961 08:40 11:45:48 03:05:48 02:58:33 1 2 The Grey Silkie GBR4207L 0.995 08:40 11:42:46 03:02:46 03:01:51 2 3 Pluto GBR3334C 0.967 08:40 11:48:45 03:08:45 03:02:31 3 4 Zorra3 GBR2111L 0.982 08:40 11:46:53 03:06:53 03:03:31 4 5 Amethyst GBR6640R 148 08:47:32 11:43:49 02:56:17 03:04:45 5 6 Flair V GBR8410R 167 08:40 11:34:15 02:54:15 03:05:55 6 7 Poole Sailing Energy GBR6525T 0.977 08:40 11:52:26 03:12:26 03:08:00 7 8 Poole Sailing Addiction GBR9859T 16 08:40 11:41:40 03:01:40 03:12:34 8 9 Pistraus GBR8137R 0.96 08:40 12:03:13 03:23:13 03:15:05 9 10 Shed of Arjuna GBR743 0.984 08:40 12:09:19 03:29:19 03:25:58 10 Poole ‑ 1 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole 1 Elevation GBR9395R 0.961 12:10 16:06:19 03:56:19 03:47:06 1 2 Pluto GBR3334C 0.967 12:10 16:10:43 04:00:43 03:52:46 2 3 Poole Sailing Addiction GBR9859T 16 12:10 15:50:55 03:40:55 03:54:10 3 4 The Grey Silkie GBR4207L 0.995 12:10 16:05:35 03:55:35 03:54:24 4 5 Zorra3 GBR2111L 0.982 12:10 16:08:56 03:58:56 03:54:38 5 6 Pistraus GBR8137R 0.96 12:10 16:25:12 04:15:12 04:05:00 6 7 Amethyst GBR6640R 148 12:10 16:08:41 03:58:41 04:10:08 7 8 Shed of Arjuna GBR743 0.984 12:10 16:24:46 04:14:46 04:10:41 8 9 Poole Sailing Energy GBR6525T 0.977 12:10 16:26:52 04:16:52 04:10:58 9 10 Flair V GBR8410R 167 12:10 DNF 11 Folly ‑ 2 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly 1 Volante 2950 0.918 08:40 11:37:40 02:57:40 02:43:06 1 2 Elanor GBR1531R 0.932 08:40 11:39:12 02:59:12 02:47:01 2 3 Mojito K1236T 0.89 08:40 11:48:02 03:08:02 02:47:21 3 4 Matchmaker II GBR4260 0.918 08:40 11:50:25 03:10:25 02:54:48 4 Poole ‑ 2 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole 1 Volante 2950 0.918 12:10 16:03:57 03:53:57 03:34:46 1 2 Matchmaker II GBR4260 0.918 12:20:18 16:23:40 04:03:22 03:43:25 2 3 Elanor GBR1531R 0.932 12:10 16:15:40 04:05:40 03:48:58 3 4 Mojito K1236T 0.89 12:10 16:27:21 04:17:21 03:49:02 4 Folly ‑ 3 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 - Poole to Folly 1 Genesis GBR6216Y 0.829 08:40 12:08:10 03:28:10 02:52:34 1 2 'Fraid S'eau 264 0.863 08:40 128.47 03:28:47 03:00:11 2 3 Shebeen 982 0.868 08:40 12:09:37 03:29:37 03:01:57 3 Poole ‑ 3 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole 1 Genesis GBR6216Y 0.829 12:05 16:37:46 04:32:46 03:46:07 1 2 Wild Rival GBR2976R 0.847 12:05 16:33:58 04:28:58 03:47:49 2 3 Shebeen 982 0.868 12:05 16:34:27 04:29:27 03:53:53 3 4 'Fraid S'eau 264 0.863 12:05 16:48:30 04:43:30 04:04:40 4 Folly ‑ 4 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly 1 Ceres GBR1667L 0.921 08:40 11:35:35 02:55:35 02:41:43 1 2 Spruce Goose GBR3928L 0.936 08:40 11.32.52 02:52:52 02:41:48 2 3 Quadrophenia 27T 0.911 08:40 11:38:12 02:58:12 02:42:20 3 4 Good Krack GK73 0.885 08:40 12:16:10 03:36:10 03:11:18 4 5 Nellirose 331 0.885 08:40 12:17:40 03:37:40 03:12:38 5 6 Meena GBR2018L 0.94 08:40 12:12:25 03:32:25 03:19:40 6 Poole ‑ 4 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole 1 Quadrophenia 27T 0.911 12:05 16:32:57 04:27:57 04:04:06 1 2 Spruce Goose GBR3928L 0.936 12:05 16:31:22 04:26:22 04:09:19 2 3 Ceres GBR1667L 0.921 12:05 16:46:40 04:41:40 04:19:25 3 4 Good Krack GK73 0.885 12:05 17:37:10 05:32:10 04:53:58 4 5 Meena GBR2018L 0.94 12:05 17:40:32 05:35:32 05:15:24 5 6 Nellirose 331 0.885 DNF 7 Folly ‑ 5 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly 1 Smithy GBR618M 1.131 08:40 11:14:51 02:34:51 02:55:08 1 Poole ‑ 5 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole 1 Smithy GBR618M 1.131 12:00 15:25:22 03:25:22 03:52:16 1