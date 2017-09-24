Poole Yacht Racing Association MS Amlin Poole - Folly - Poole races
by Roger Bond today at 10:36 am
23-24 September 2017
A good turnout of 25 yachts left Poole on Saturday 23rd September for the last two races of the PYRA season facing an interesting course from Poole to the Folly on the Medina, Isle of Wight.
Race Officer Ian Standbridge on 'Amethyst' set all but the non-spinnaker Class 4 on a Zig-Zag course via the Needles Fairway; followed by Sconce, Lymington Bank, Black Rock and West Lepe finishing on the Gurnard Line with the Class 5 multihull going further still.
The race in Class 3 was competitive affair with Genesis, 'Fraid S'eau and Shebeen exchanging places on the water throughout with Stuart Terry and Bill Frewing on their little 'Quartet' taking line honours from her higher rated adversaries.
Conditions were perfect in the moderate SE and flat sea and sunshine, so fast times for the around 3-4 hours were recorded by most competitors who all arrived in good time to share beers and lunch on the Folly river moorings.
The event and rendezvous at the Folly Inn was generously sponsored by MS Amlin who provided refreshments for all and prizes of wine for the winners and runners up in each Class.
Prizes also awarded for 'special recognition' including our start boats and to Rod Harris sailing single handed his Pogo 'Shed of Arjuna' and to Gary Revell for 'tenacity' on Nellierose.
Roger Bond, Association Capt, delivered a short presentation 'On this Day in Royal Navy History' finishing with our customary Rum Tot and Loyal Toast, "To the wind that blows and ship that goes and the lass that loves a sailor - The Queen, God Bless Her".
Matchmaker II was committee boat for the race back to Poole and Mike Fox, our RO, elected for straightforward course given the time restraints in the light southerly breeze and strong foul tide at the Gurnard line.
And so PYRA concludes the season's racing on a high and now plan their winter schedule of social events and next season's programme.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Rating
|Start
|Finish
|Elapsed
|Corrected
|Pts
|Folly ‑ 1 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
|1
|Elevation
|GBR9395R
|0.961
|08:40
|11:45:48
|03:05:48
|02:58:33
|1
|2
|The Grey Silkie
|GBR4207L
|0.995
|08:40
|11:42:46
|03:02:46
|03:01:51
|2
|3
|Pluto
|GBR3334C
|0.967
|08:40
|11:48:45
|03:08:45
|03:02:31
|3
|4
|Zorra3
|GBR2111L
|0.982
|08:40
|11:46:53
|03:06:53
|03:03:31
|4
|5
|Amethyst
|GBR6640R
|148
|08:47:32
|11:43:49
|02:56:17
|03:04:45
|5
|6
|Flair V
|GBR8410R
|167
|08:40
|11:34:15
|02:54:15
|03:05:55
|6
|7
|Poole Sailing Energy
|GBR6525T
|0.977
|08:40
|11:52:26
|03:12:26
|03:08:00
|7
|8
|Poole Sailing Addiction
|GBR9859T
|16
|08:40
|11:41:40
|03:01:40
|03:12:34
|8
|9
|Pistraus
|GBR8137R
|0.96
|08:40
|12:03:13
|03:23:13
|03:15:05
|9
|10
|Shed of Arjuna
|GBR743
|0.984
|08:40
|12:09:19
|03:29:19
|03:25:58
|10
|Poole ‑ 1 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
|1
|Elevation
|GBR9395R
|0.961
|12:10
|16:06:19
|03:56:19
|03:47:06
|1
|2
|Pluto
|GBR3334C
|0.967
|12:10
|16:10:43
|04:00:43
|03:52:46
|2
|3
|Poole Sailing Addiction
|GBR9859T
|16
|12:10
|15:50:55
|03:40:55
|03:54:10
|3
|4
|The Grey Silkie
|GBR4207L
|0.995
|12:10
|16:05:35
|03:55:35
|03:54:24
|4
|5
|Zorra3
|GBR2111L
|0.982
|12:10
|16:08:56
|03:58:56
|03:54:38
|5
|6
|Pistraus
|GBR8137R
|0.96
|12:10
|16:25:12
|04:15:12
|04:05:00
|6
|7
|Amethyst
|GBR6640R
|148
|12:10
|16:08:41
|03:58:41
|04:10:08
|7
|8
|Shed of Arjuna
|GBR743
|0.984
|12:10
|16:24:46
|04:14:46
|04:10:41
|8
|9
|Poole Sailing Energy
|GBR6525T
|0.977
|12:10
|16:26:52
|04:16:52
|04:10:58
|9
|10
|Flair V
|GBR8410R
|167
|12:10
|
|DNF
|
|11
|Folly ‑ 2 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
|1
|Volante
|2950
|0.918
|08:40
|11:37:40
|02:57:40
|02:43:06
|1
|2
|Elanor
|GBR1531R
|0.932
|08:40
|11:39:12
|02:59:12
|02:47:01
|2
|3
|Mojito
|K1236T
|0.89
|08:40
|11:48:02
|03:08:02
|02:47:21
|3
|4
|Matchmaker II
|GBR4260
|0.918
|08:40
|11:50:25
|03:10:25
|02:54:48
|4
|Poole ‑ 2 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
|1
|Volante
|2950
|0.918
|12:10
|16:03:57
|03:53:57
|03:34:46
|1
|2
|Matchmaker II
|GBR4260
|0.918
|12:20:18
|16:23:40
|04:03:22
|03:43:25
|2
|3
|Elanor
|GBR1531R
|0.932
|12:10
|16:15:40
|04:05:40
|03:48:58
|3
|4
|Mojito
|K1236T
|0.89
|12:10
|16:27:21
|04:17:21
|03:49:02
|4
|Folly ‑ 3 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 - Poole to Folly
|1
|Genesis
|GBR6216Y
|0.829
|08:40
|12:08:10
|03:28:10
|02:52:34
|1
|2
|'Fraid S'eau
|264
|0.863
|08:40
|128.47
|03:28:47
|03:00:11
|2
|3
|Shebeen
|982
|0.868
|08:40
|12:09:37
|03:29:37
|03:01:57
|3
|Poole ‑ 3 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
|1
|Genesis
|GBR6216Y
|0.829
|12:05
|16:37:46
|04:32:46
|03:46:07
|1
|2
|Wild Rival
|GBR2976R
|0.847
|12:05
|16:33:58
|04:28:58
|03:47:49
|2
|3
|Shebeen
|982
|0.868
|12:05
|16:34:27
|04:29:27
|03:53:53
|3
|4
|'Fraid S'eau
|264
|0.863
|12:05
|16:48:30
|04:43:30
|04:04:40
|4
|Folly ‑ 4 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
|1
|Ceres
|GBR1667L
|0.921
|08:40
|11:35:35
|02:55:35
|02:41:43
|1
|2
|Spruce Goose
|GBR3928L
|0.936
|08:40
|11.32.52
|02:52:52
|02:41:48
|2
|3
|Quadrophenia
|27T
|0.911
|08:40
|11:38:12
|02:58:12
|02:42:20
|3
|4
|Good Krack
|GK73
|0.885
|08:40
|12:16:10
|03:36:10
|03:11:18
|4
|5
|Nellirose
|331
|0.885
|08:40
|12:17:40
|03:37:40
|03:12:38
|5
|6
|Meena
|GBR2018L
|0.94
|08:40
|12:12:25
|03:32:25
|03:19:40
|6
|Poole ‑ 4 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
|1
|Quadrophenia
|27T
|0.911
|12:05
|16:32:57
|04:27:57
|04:04:06
|1
|2
|Spruce Goose
|GBR3928L
|0.936
|12:05
|16:31:22
|04:26:22
|04:09:19
|2
|3
|Ceres
|GBR1667L
|0.921
|12:05
|16:46:40
|04:41:40
|04:19:25
|3
|4
|Good Krack
|GK73
|0.885
|12:05
|17:37:10
|05:32:10
|04:53:58
|4
|5
|Meena
|GBR2018L
|0.94
|12:05
|17:40:32
|05:35:32
|05:15:24
|5
|6
|Nellirose
|331
|0.885
|
|
|DNF
|
|7
|Folly ‑ 5 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
|1
|Smithy
|GBR618M
|1.131
|08:40
|11:14:51
|02:34:51
|02:55:08
|1
|Poole ‑ 5 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
|1
|Smithy
|GBR618M
|1.131
|12:00
|15:25:22
|03:25:22
|03:52:16
|1
