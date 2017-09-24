Please select your home edition
The Offshore Race Crew's Manual by Stuart Quarrie
The Offshore Race Crew's Manual by Stuart Quarrie
Poole Yacht Racing Association MS Amlin Poole - Folly - Poole races

by Roger Bond today at 10:36 am 23-24 September 2017

A good turnout of 25 yachts left Poole on Saturday 23rd September for the last two races of the PYRA season facing an interesting course from Poole to the Folly on the Medina, Isle of Wight.

Race Officer Ian Standbridge on 'Amethyst' set all but the non-spinnaker Class 4 on a Zig-Zag course via the Needles Fairway; followed by Sconce, Lymington Bank, Black Rock and West Lepe finishing on the Gurnard Line with the Class 5 multihull going further still.

The race in Class 3 was competitive affair with Genesis, 'Fraid S'eau and Shebeen exchanging places on the water throughout with Stuart Terry and Bill Frewing on their little 'Quartet' taking line honours from her higher rated adversaries.

Conditions were perfect in the moderate SE and flat sea and sunshine, so fast times for the around 3-4 hours were recorded by most competitors who all arrived in good time to share beers and lunch on the Folly river moorings.

The event and rendezvous at the Folly Inn was generously sponsored by MS Amlin who provided refreshments for all and prizes of wine for the winners and runners up in each Class.

MS Amlin PYRA Poole-Folly-Poole races - photo © PYRA
MS Amlin PYRA Poole-Folly-Poole races - photo © PYRA

Prizes also awarded for 'special recognition' including our start boats and to Rod Harris sailing single handed his Pogo 'Shed of Arjuna' and to Gary Revell for 'tenacity' on Nellierose.

Roger Bond, Association Capt, delivered a short presentation 'On this Day in Royal Navy History' finishing with our customary Rum Tot and Loyal Toast, "To the wind that blows and ship that goes and the lass that loves a sailor - The Queen, God Bless Her".

Matchmaker II was committee boat for the race back to Poole and Mike Fox, our RO, elected for straightforward course given the time restraints in the light southerly breeze and strong foul tide at the Gurnard line.

MS Amlin PYRA Poole-Folly-Poole races - photo © PYRA
MS Amlin PYRA Poole-Folly-Poole races - photo © PYRA

And so PYRA concludes the season's racing on a high and now plan their winter schedule of social events and next season's programme.

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoRatingStartFinishElapsedCorrectedPts
Folly ‑ 1 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
1ElevationGBR9395R0.96108:4011:45:4803:05:4802:58:331
2The Grey SilkieGBR4207L0.99508:4011:42:4603:02:4603:01:512
3PlutoGBR3334C0.96708:4011:48:4503:08:4503:02:313
4Zorra3GBR2111L0.98208:4011:46:5303:06:5303:03:314
5AmethystGBR6640R14808:47:3211:43:4902:56:1703:04:455
6Flair VGBR8410R16708:4011:34:1502:54:1503:05:556
7Poole Sailing EnergyGBR6525T0.97708:4011:52:2603:12:2603:08:007
8Poole Sailing AddictionGBR9859T1608:4011:41:4003:01:4003:12:348
9PistrausGBR8137R0.9608:4012:03:1303:23:1303:15:059
10Shed of ArjunaGBR7430.98408:4012:09:1903:29:1903:25:5810
Poole ‑ 1 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
1ElevationGBR9395R0.96112:1016:06:1903:56:1903:47:061
2PlutoGBR3334C0.96712:1016:10:4304:00:4303:52:462
3Poole Sailing AddictionGBR9859T1612:1015:50:5503:40:5503:54:103
4The Grey SilkieGBR4207L0.99512:1016:05:3503:55:3503:54:244
5Zorra3GBR2111L0.98212:1016:08:5603:58:5603:54:385
6PistrausGBR8137R0.9612:1016:25:1204:15:1204:05:006
7AmethystGBR6640R14812:1016:08:4103:58:4104:10:087
8Shed of ArjunaGBR7430.98412:1016:24:4604:14:4604:10:418
9Poole Sailing EnergyGBR6525T0.97712:1016:26:5204:16:5204:10:589
10Flair VGBR8410R16712:10 DNF 11
Folly ‑ 2 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
1Volante29500.91808:4011:37:4002:57:4002:43:061
2ElanorGBR1531R0.93208:4011:39:1202:59:1202:47:012
3MojitoK1236T0.8908:4011:48:0203:08:0202:47:213
4Matchmaker IIGBR42600.91808:4011:50:2503:10:2502:54:484
Poole ‑ 2 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
1Volante29500.91812:1016:03:5703:53:5703:34:461
2Matchmaker IIGBR42600.91812:20:1816:23:4004:03:2203:43:252
3ElanorGBR1531R0.93212:1016:15:4004:05:4003:48:583
4MojitoK1236T0.8912:1016:27:2104:17:2103:49:024
Folly ‑ 3 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 - Poole to Folly
1GenesisGBR6216Y0.82908:4012:08:1003:28:1002:52:341
2'Fraid S'eau2640.86308:40128.4703:28:4703:00:112
3Shebeen9820.86808:4012:09:3703:29:3703:01:573
Poole ‑ 3 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
1GenesisGBR6216Y0.82912:0516:37:4604:32:4603:46:071
2Wild RivalGBR2976R0.84712:0516:33:5804:28:5803:47:492
3Shebeen9820.86812:0516:34:2704:29:2703:53:533
4'Fraid S'eau2640.86312:0516:48:3004:43:3004:04:404
Folly ‑ 4 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
1CeresGBR1667L0.92108:4011:35:3502:55:3502:41:431
2Spruce GooseGBR3928L0.93608:4011.32.5202:52:5202:41:482
3Quadrophenia27T0.91108:4011:38:1202:58:1202:42:203
4Good KrackGK730.88508:4012:16:1003:36:1003:11:184
5Nellirose3310.88508:4012:17:4003:37:4003:12:385
6MeenaGBR2018L0.9408:4012:12:2503:32:2503:19:406
Poole ‑ 4 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
1Quadrophenia27T0.91112:0516:32:5704:27:5704:04:061
2Spruce GooseGBR3928L0.93612:0516:31:2204:26:2204:09:192
3CeresGBR1667L0.92112:0516:46:4004:41:4004:19:253
4Good KrackGK730.88512:0517:37:1005:32:1004:53:584
5MeenaGBR2018L0.9412:0517:40:3205:35:3205:15:245
6Nellirose3310.885  DNF 7
Folly ‑ 5 Class ‑ 23/09/2017 ‑ Poole to Folly
1SmithyGBR618M1.13108:4011:14:5102:34:5102:55:081
Poole ‑ 5 Class ‑ 24/09/2017 ‑ Folly to Poole
1SmithyGBR618M1.13112:0015:25:2203:25:2203:52:161
