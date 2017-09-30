Please select your home edition
39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - Overall

by Soazig Gueho today at 7:48 am 23-30 September 2017

After five days of racing with typical the Cote d'Azur early autumn conditions - sunny skies and light winds - the 39th edition of the Régates Royales-Trophée Panerai came to an end in grand style.

The 15 Metre Mariska won gold in the Big Boat series with a clear score of five wins out of five races, while the One Tonner Ganbare succeeded in snatching the title to Italy's Il Moro di Venezia by just one point.

Rowdy at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Rowdy at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai

"Serial winner" Rowdy added yet another victory to her long list, with Argentina's Cippino at her heels, the 8 Metre Carron II and Linnet skippered by Torben Grael, particularly at ease in light winds, were crowner winners in the gaff cutters classes. Save the date for September 2018, for the 40th edition.

Carron II at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Carron II at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai

The 39th edition of the Régates Royales-Trophée Panerai was marked by a sweet sea-breeze, a light south-easterly building in the early afternoon and later,decreasing and dying towards sunset, by close racing at sea and lively social events ashore. This year several new entries debuted in Cannes, to the likes of the two P-Class Olympian and Chips skippered by Marc Audineau and Bruno Troublé respectively, that duelled all week to get gold in the gaff cutters' class, or Stéphane Richer's tiny Ellad, a gorgeous Fife-designed canoe-stern from 1937 and the fast Fjord III by Argentinean German Frers Senior; from François Ramoger's 6 Metre Azaïs designed by François Camatte and totally restored by his grandson, to Italy's Ardi (ex-Kerkyra II), a 1968 One Tonner by the famous American firm Sparkman & Stephens.

Big Boat start at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Big Boat start at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai

A light south-easterly was on the menu for the last race, crucial to define the podium positions in several classes. First boat to cross the finish line in real time was, Mariska, that showed excellent speed in light air as did Fabien Després' Viola, Cholita skippered by Italian Bruno Catalan, and Daniel Sielecki's Cippino from Argentina.

Linnet at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Linnet at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai

Brazilian star Torben Grael drove NYYC 30 Linnet, owned by Italian Patrizio Bertelli, to the highest step of the podium, with P Class Olympian in second and Viola in third.

In the Classic Racers' class Don Wood's One Tonner Ganbare reshuffled the cards on the very last day, snatching victory from the Italian Maxi Il Moro di Venezia skippered by Massimiliano Ferruzzi by just one tiny point. Gold also went to French Jean-Pierre Sauvan's Maria Giovanna II in the Vintage Marconi class whilst Karl Lion's Tabasco 5 dominated in the Spirit of Tradition division with four wins.

Ganbare at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Ganbare at the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai

"We had very good racing for the Dragons, the 5.5 and the Tofinou, despite light wind conditions, thanks to the good work from the Race Committees we could launch at least a race every day. I wish to thank all those who worked so hard this week. And everything went very well for the classics too, with an ideal setup for such gorgeous boats. See you next year in Cannes for the 40th edition!" Declared Jacques Flori, President of Yacht Club de Cannes.

"On a sports level everything worked out well, no matter the light wind. Ashore, the social events were also a success, especially the Birthdays' Night. The media coverage has been good, and the volunteers did a great job. We hope to be able to offer even more opportunities to enjoy fully the Régates Royales-Trophée Panerai for the locals and the tourist next year." Said Pascal Gard, COO Régates Royales de Cannes.

For full results, more photos, videos and interviews please visit www.regatesroyales.com

