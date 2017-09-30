Please select your home edition
CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - Overall

by Jonny Fullerton today at 4:48 pm 27-30 September 2017

The final day of the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship finished with a flourish in squally conditions in Falmouth Bay. Two races were scheduled with an earlier start of 1100hrs to finish the regatta before another front hit the Cornwall region with some adverse weather.

Race 7 of the championship was the first to bring out the general recall flag, but the fleet got away at the second attempt. PRO Peter Saxton set a 2km first leg in a fluctuating 10 - 13 knot breeze from 210 degrees. The majority of the fleet worked the mid right to right hand side of the course closer to the shore.

The leaders round the windward mark were the top three boats fighting for the title, Jeremy Davy/Martin Huett (DWSC), followed by Charles Apthorp/Alan Green (HISC) and Richard Lovering/Matt Alvarado (HISC). However, down the run, Graham/Ben Scroggie (Parkstone YC) and Ian Cadwallader/Dave Sweet (Chew Valley Lake SC surged past as the breeze picked up in gusts.

On the second lap around the triangle these two boats reached away leaving the title contenders fighting for third place. At the wing mark Cadwallader/Sweet got inside the Scroggies to reach to the finish line for their third championship race win in a row. The Scroggies held on for second and Lovering/Alvarado squeezed in for third to take the advantage of a 2 point lead into the last race. Apthorp/Green finished 5th and Davy/Huett 7th.

The final race was lengthened to a 3 lap race as the breeze increased as some big black clouds gathered bringing rain squalls with them. With the title going down to the wire the final race was another general recall but when the black flag was raised a slightly reduced fleet calmed down.

Startline on the final day at CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - photo © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Startline on the final day at CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - photo © Jonny Fullerton / FFI

The first windward/leeward leg saw the usual suspects fighting it out for the top positions but the race was led by David Tabb/Chewey Sherrell (Parkstone YC). The three title contenders were fighting it out up and down wind as the squalls blew down the race course.

Visibility was becoming poor as the rain showers persisted but the dayglow regatta leader bibs worn by Lovering/Alvarado came into view on the second lap showing that they had worked up to second place and more importantly two places ahead of Apthorp/Green. Despite some close racing and flying reaches around the triangle, once Lovering/Alvarado had got ahead of their main rivals they covered them up the final upwind leg to round for home. Down the final run the champions elect even managed to surf past Tabb/Sherrell to take the winning gun and seal the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship title.

Apthorp/Green crossed in 4th to take second overall by 3 points leaving Davy/Huett with 3rd overall. Cadwallader/Sweet finished 9th to move to 4th overall and Tabb/Sherrell moved up to 5th overall with their final race 2nd. The Lovering/Alvarado partnership have now finished 1st/2nd/1st in the last three Flying Fifteen UK National Championships.

Waterlogged classic during the CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - photo © Jonny Fullerton / FFI
Waterlogged classic during the CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - photo © Jonny Fullerton / FFI

The first boat in the Classic division was Class President, Bobby Salmond/David Hill.

Matt comments on his regatta win:
"We were pretty happy we were never really racing for a bullet in the last race, we just wanted to keep ourselves between the hoop and our main competitors but it just fell right for us up the last beat. We also had a little bit of luck with our own private puff of wind but a great last race.
Fantastic way to end the regatta, we always enjoy ourselves, we have fun morning, noon and night, win, loose or draw we always sail with a smile on our face."

Richards summed up his experience:
"This week we have been consistent, there were a couple of high scorers in the fleet behind us so it was just a case of keeping it smart and keeping it clean and not taking risks. We are 1-2-1 in the last three UK Flying Fifteen Nationals so a great regatta for us and a great venue."

Overall Results:
PosSail NoBoatHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st4002Richard LoveringMatt AlvaradoHayling Island SC‑7‑821233112
2nd4004FoofCharles ApthorpAlan GreenHayling Island SC and National YC4133‑5‑75420
3rd3760Jeremy DavyMartin HuettDraycote Water SC12‑7‑7357321
4th4055Ian CadwalladerDave SweetChew Valley Lake SC‑104‑96111922
5th4052David TabbChewey SherrellParkstone YC2‑20‑2194124233
6th4039Mark LongstaffBenjamin LongstaffGrafham Water SC8‑114594‑14535
7th4021Steve GoacherTim HarperRoyal Windermere YC691‑107‑158637
8th4005Fiery CharriotDavid McKeeMal HartlandDovestone SC‑146124‑13106846
9th4020Freakin' FantabulousGraham ScroggieBen ScroggieParkstone YC11‑171181722(DNF)51
10th4024Really FlyingSimon KnellerDave LucasGrafham Water SC5‑1410111213‑18758
11th3793Fanfare IIPete AllamJo AllamParkstone YC1676(RET)10‑18101362
12th4056P&B Race TeamAndrew FarmerSteve GrehamNotts County SC3‑26(DSQ)1381991264
13th3922FootlooseCrispin Read WilsonSteve BrownParkstone YC123‑171661615(DNC)68
14th3914Defying GravityAdrian TattersallRichard PopperParkstone YC‑265512‑2523131068
15th3994Mad SparksChris WaplesTom WaplesHayling Island SC‑2112815149‑161472
16th4054Fiesty FerretSimon SpoltonGrant MurphyParkstone YC‑241313‑261814111584
17th3736WavebreakerPeter BannisterJonathan ClarkHayling Island SC131014‑2120(RET)171185
18th3776Dream of White HorsesChristopher AveryJohn RohdeDraycote Water SC22‑2720215823‑2490
19th4033Sparks & Bubbles Take TWOJustin WaplesAmanda WaplesRoyal Corinthian YC‑32221914111120‑2597
20th4041QuindiciBill ChardJosh PreaterChew Valley Lake‑19151819‑24171219100
21st3949GofforthArthur GeorgeAndrew GeorgeBurton sailing club20162220216(DNC)(DNC)105
22nd4044WindwhistlerSimon PattersonSimon ThompsonDraycote Water SC18‑231517162019‑21105
23rd3902Deffiant IIRichard HopeMike StensonDraycote Water SC15‑32‑302219292817130
24th3936MaggieJeremy ArnoldAngus WrightNotts County SC232424‑25‑29212218132
25th4013More MischieffChris BowenMarion BowenNorthampton SC‑2518232423‑262520133
26th4048VENGeoff BaylissSimon HuntHayling Island SC272516‑32‑34252127141
27thAUS3845Glass Half FullJohn HassenBruce BarnardSouth of Perth YC1719‑40‑3733303023152
28th3904Ffizzbuzz TooMervyn WrightHoward ShawyerDatchet Water SC‑29‑30292922272422153
29th3513Anger ManagementWill BrooksMel BrooksFlushing SC‑36‑35252727242926158
30th3947Nick TaylorGedas PetrauskasGrafham Water SC333926(RET)(DNC)282616168
31st3631FfollyChris WrightNicki HooperRutland SC‑39293428‑35222728168
32nd3643FfizzGeof GibbonsNick GibbonsParkstone YC2828‑3323323331(DNC)175
33rd4042FFoxy LadyTim O'BrienColin FerraGrafham Water SC372127352631(DNF)(DNC)177
34th3939Athol KingTrevor BellisDerwent Reservoir SC3031283028(DNS)33(DNC)180
35th3843SamffireMike PearceSandie AndrewsChew Valley Lake SC3133(DNS)1830(DNC)3435181
36th4027VaqueroMichael ClappPeter MorrisDatchet Water SC34‑383531‑36353529199
37th3652Joint EffortMike PartridgeClaire DavisHayling Island SC‑49‑40323939323231205
38th3778Typhoon LarryGeoffrey PoveyGeoffrey PoveyBewl SC3537‑39‑4037343830211
39th3903VitalstatistixKeith JamiesonPatrick CondyRoyal Windermere YC4036313431(RET)(DNC)DNC224
40th627formerly Silver FoxBobby SalmondDavid HillRYA41413638(RET)(DNC)3933228
41st3463Firth of FifthJohn ThornleyMegan ThornleyUllswater YC43‑454233403636(DNC)230
42nd3971FFlanersRaymond FlanaganRobert VickersDraycote Water SC(DNS)‑44384341403732231
43rd3421Wild AffairAbigail RickardMark RickardRoyal Cornwall YC‑45‑43434242384134240
44th3703The 'FF' WordNick WoodleyTim JulianRoyal Cornwall YC38(RET)(DNC)36383740DNC241
45th2660FForemarkPeter NeedhamBrian WestBurton SC‑47‑48454443414236251
46th3816KIFFSJon LeeMatt Metcalf‑SmithCarsington SC42343741(RET)(DNC)DNCDNC258
47th2611Fflash HarryHugh WhatleyAlex WhatleyChew Valley Lake SC484746(DNC)(DNC)394337260
48th4016Waldorf & StatlerHamish MackayAndrew LawsonRoyal Highland YC9(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC269
49th3953No IdeaNoel WestJane MitchellNewhaven and Seaford SC444241(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC283
50th3597NymffJuliet RutherfordRuth HamblingRoyal Cornwall YC50(RET)(DNC)4544DNC44DNF287
51st3732OutsiderIan HockeyValerie HockeyBlackpool and Fleetwood YC464644(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC292

For more information visit www.royalcornwallyachtclub.org/flying-fifteen-nationals

