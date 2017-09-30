CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - Overall

by Jonny Fullerton today at 4:48 pm

The final day of the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship finished with a flourish in squally conditions in Falmouth Bay. Two races were scheduled with an earlier start of 1100hrs to finish the regatta before another front hit the Cornwall region with some adverse weather.

Race 7 of the championship was the first to bring out the general recall flag, but the fleet got away at the second attempt. PRO Peter Saxton set a 2km first leg in a fluctuating 10 - 13 knot breeze from 210 degrees. The majority of the fleet worked the mid right to right hand side of the course closer to the shore.

The leaders round the windward mark were the top three boats fighting for the title, Jeremy Davy/Martin Huett (DWSC), followed by Charles Apthorp/Alan Green (HISC) and Richard Lovering/Matt Alvarado (HISC). However, down the run, Graham/Ben Scroggie (Parkstone YC) and Ian Cadwallader/Dave Sweet (Chew Valley Lake SC surged past as the breeze picked up in gusts.

On the second lap around the triangle these two boats reached away leaving the title contenders fighting for third place. At the wing mark Cadwallader/Sweet got inside the Scroggies to reach to the finish line for their third championship race win in a row. The Scroggies held on for second and Lovering/Alvarado squeezed in for third to take the advantage of a 2 point lead into the last race. Apthorp/Green finished 5th and Davy/Huett 7th.

The final race was lengthened to a 3 lap race as the breeze increased as some big black clouds gathered bringing rain squalls with them. With the title going down to the wire the final race was another general recall but when the black flag was raised a slightly reduced fleet calmed down.

The first windward/leeward leg saw the usual suspects fighting it out for the top positions but the race was led by David Tabb/Chewey Sherrell (Parkstone YC). The three title contenders were fighting it out up and down wind as the squalls blew down the race course.

Visibility was becoming poor as the rain showers persisted but the dayglow regatta leader bibs worn by Lovering/Alvarado came into view on the second lap showing that they had worked up to second place and more importantly two places ahead of Apthorp/Green. Despite some close racing and flying reaches around the triangle, once Lovering/Alvarado had got ahead of their main rivals they covered them up the final upwind leg to round for home. Down the final run the champions elect even managed to surf past Tabb/Sherrell to take the winning gun and seal the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship title.

Apthorp/Green crossed in 4th to take second overall by 3 points leaving Davy/Huett with 3rd overall. Cadwallader/Sweet finished 9th to move to 4th overall and Tabb/Sherrell moved up to 5th overall with their final race 2nd. The Lovering/Alvarado partnership have now finished 1st/2nd/1st in the last three Flying Fifteen UK National Championships.

The first boat in the Classic division was Class President, Bobby Salmond/David Hill.

Matt comments on his regatta win:

"We were pretty happy we were never really racing for a bullet in the last race, we just wanted to keep ourselves between the hoop and our main competitors but it just fell right for us up the last beat. We also had a little bit of luck with our own private puff of wind but a great last race.

Fantastic way to end the regatta, we always enjoy ourselves, we have fun morning, noon and night, win, loose or draw we always sail with a smile on our face."

Richards summed up his experience:

"This week we have been consistent, there were a couple of high scorers in the fleet behind us so it was just a case of keeping it smart and keeping it clean and not taking risks. We are 1-2-1 in the last three UK Flying Fifteen Nationals so a great regatta for us and a great venue."

Overall Results:

If you finished in the top ten at the Flying Fifteen nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

Pos Sail No Boat Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 4002 ‑ Richard Lovering Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC ‑7 ‑8 2 1 2 3 3 1 12 2nd 4004 Foof Charles Apthorp Alan Green Hayling Island SC and National YC 4 1 3 3 ‑5 ‑7 5 4 20 3rd 3760 ‑ Jeremy Davy Martin Huett Draycote Water SC 1 2 ‑7 ‑7 3 5 7 3 21 4th 4055 ‑ Ian Cadwallader Dave Sweet Chew Valley Lake SC ‑10 4 ‑9 6 1 1 1 9 22 5th 4052 ‑ David Tabb Chewey Sherrell Parkstone YC 2 ‑20 ‑21 9 4 12 4 2 33 6th 4039 ‑ Mark Longstaff Benjamin Longstaff Grafham Water SC 8 ‑11 4 5 9 4 ‑14 5 35 7th 4021 ‑ Steve Goacher Tim Harper Royal Windermere YC 6 9 1 ‑10 7 ‑15 8 6 37 8th 4005 Fiery Charriot David McKee Mal Hartland Dovestone SC ‑14 6 12 4 ‑13 10 6 8 46 9th 4020 Freakin' Fantabulous Graham Scroggie Ben Scroggie Parkstone YC 11 ‑17 11 8 17 2 2 (DNF) 51 10th 4024 Really Flying Simon Kneller Dave Lucas Grafham Water SC 5 ‑14 10 11 12 13 ‑18 7 58 11th 3793 Fanfare II Pete Allam Jo Allam Parkstone YC 16 7 6 (RET) 10 ‑18 10 13 62 12th 4056 P&B Race Team Andrew Farmer Steve Greham Notts County SC 3 ‑26 (DSQ) 13 8 19 9 12 64 13th 3922 Footloose Crispin Read Wilson Steve Brown Parkstone YC 12 3 ‑17 16 6 16 15 (DNC) 68 14th 3914 Defying Gravity Adrian Tattersall Richard Popper Parkstone YC ‑26 5 5 12 ‑25 23 13 10 68 15th 3994 Mad Sparks Chris Waples Tom Waples Hayling Island SC ‑21 12 8 15 14 9 ‑16 14 72 16th 4054 Fiesty Ferret Simon Spolton Grant Murphy Parkstone YC ‑24 13 13 ‑26 18 14 11 15 84 17th 3736 Wavebreaker Peter Bannister Jonathan Clark Hayling Island SC 13 10 14 ‑21 20 (RET) 17 11 85 18th 3776 Dream of White Horses Christopher Avery John Rohde Draycote Water SC 22 ‑27 20 2 15 8 23 ‑24 90 19th 4033 Sparks & Bubbles Take TWO Justin Waples Amanda Waples Royal Corinthian YC ‑32 22 19 14 11 11 20 ‑25 97 20th 4041 Quindici Bill Chard Josh Preater Chew Valley Lake ‑19 15 18 19 ‑24 17 12 19 100 21st 3949 Gofforth Arthur George Andrew George Burton sailing club 20 16 22 20 21 6 (DNC) (DNC) 105 22nd 4044 Windwhistler Simon Patterson Simon Thompson Draycote Water SC 18 ‑23 15 17 16 20 19 ‑21 105 23rd 3902 Deffiant II Richard Hope Mike Stenson Draycote Water SC 15 ‑32 ‑30 22 19 29 28 17 130 24th 3936 Maggie Jeremy Arnold Angus Wright Notts County SC 23 24 24 ‑25 ‑29 21 22 18 132 25th 4013 More Mischieff Chris Bowen Marion Bowen Northampton SC ‑25 18 23 24 23 ‑26 25 20 133 26th 4048 VEN Geoff Bayliss Simon Hunt Hayling Island SC 27 25 16 ‑32 ‑34 25 21 27 141 27th AUS3845 Glass Half Full John Hassen Bruce Barnard South of Perth YC 17 19 ‑40 ‑37 33 30 30 23 152 28th 3904 Ffizzbuzz Too Mervyn Wright Howard Shawyer Datchet Water SC ‑29 ‑30 29 29 22 27 24 22 153 29th 3513 Anger Management Will Brooks Mel Brooks Flushing SC ‑36 ‑35 25 27 27 24 29 26 158 30th 3947 ‑ Nick Taylor Gedas Petrauskas Grafham Water SC 33 39 26 (RET) (DNC) 28 26 16 168 31st 3631 Ffolly Chris Wright Nicki Hooper Rutland SC ‑39 29 34 28 ‑35 22 27 28 168 32nd 3643 Ffizz Geof Gibbons Nick Gibbons Parkstone YC 28 28 ‑33 23 32 33 31 (DNC) 175 33rd 4042 FFoxy Lady Tim O'Brien Colin Ferra Grafham Water SC 37 21 27 35 26 31 (DNF) (DNC) 177 34th 3939 ‑ Athol King Trevor Bellis Derwent Reservoir SC 30 31 28 30 28 (DNS) 33 (DNC) 180 35th 3843 Samffire Mike Pearce Sandie Andrews Chew Valley Lake SC 31 33 (DNS) 18 30 (DNC) 34 35 181 36th 4027 Vaquero Michael Clapp Peter Morris Datchet Water SC 34 ‑38 35 31 ‑36 35 35 29 199 37th 3652 Joint Effort Mike Partridge Claire Davis Hayling Island SC ‑49 ‑40 32 39 39 32 32 31 205 38th 3778 Typhoon Larry Geoffrey Povey Geoffrey Povey Bewl SC 35 37 ‑39 ‑40 37 34 38 30 211 39th 3903 Vitalstatistix Keith Jamieson Patrick Condy Royal Windermere YC 40 36 31 34 31 (RET) (DNC) DNC 224 40th 627 formerly Silver Fox Bobby Salmond David Hill RYA 41 41 36 38 (RET) (DNC) 39 33 228 41st 3463 Firth of Fifth John Thornley Megan Thornley Ullswater YC 43 ‑45 42 33 40 36 36 (DNC) 230 42nd 3971 FFlaners Raymond Flanagan Robert Vickers Draycote Water SC (DNS) ‑44 38 43 41 40 37 32 231 43rd 3421 Wild Affair Abigail Rickard Mark Rickard Royal Cornwall YC ‑45 ‑43 43 42 42 38 41 34 240 44th 3703 The 'FF' Word Nick Woodley Tim Julian Royal Cornwall YC 38 (RET) (DNC) 36 38 37 40 DNC 241 45th 2660 FForemark Peter Needham Brian West Burton SC ‑47 ‑48 45 44 43 41 42 36 251 46th 3816 KIFFS Jon Lee Matt Metcalf‑Smith Carsington SC 42 34 37 41 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC 258 47th 2611 Fflash Harry Hugh Whatley Alex Whatley Chew Valley Lake SC 48 47 46 (DNC) (DNC) 39 43 37 260 48th 4016 Waldorf & Statler Hamish Mackay Andrew Lawson Royal Highland YC 9 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 269 49th 3953 No Idea Noel West Jane Mitchell Newhaven and Seaford SC 44 42 41 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 283 50th 3597 Nymff Juliet Rutherford Ruth Hambling Royal Cornwall YC 50 (RET) (DNC) 45 44 DNC 44 DNF 287 51st 3732 Outsider Ian Hockey Valerie Hockey Blackpool and Fleetwood YC 46 46 44 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 292

For more information visit www.royalcornwallyachtclub.org/flying-fifteen-nationals