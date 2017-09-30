Please select your home edition
Platu25 World Championship at Velaclub Palermo - Day 4

by Platu 25 Class on 29 Sep 25-30 September 2017

Euz II Villa Schinosa continues to top the ranking after the fourth day of the Platu25 World Championship, that is taking place in Mondello, Italy. On Friday the fleet did three races with a wind between 4 and 8 knots.

Lanera's team have 9 points with Five For Fighting 3 in second position, followed by Brera Hotels. In fourth place are Jhaplin 007 and the Australian team of Easy Tiger are in fifth.

In the middle of the ranking we find Kong Bambino Viziato, coming from Mandello del Lario, in the north of Italy: "I'm really satisfied" said the owner, Richard Martini, "we are having fun and we are racing well enough, getting a fifth place in the second race of the World Championship. It's important to be able to fight with the top world teams. I've been in love with the Platu25 for 14 years."

Nannarella and Bonaventura are respectively nineteenth and twenty-first and they will battle with each other until the end of the World Championship: "We could have had better races", said one of the owners, Alessio Sanfrancesco, "but we have a challenge with our friends Bonaventura."

Bonaventura's bowman, Martino Maria Acker, replied in this way, "Our goal is Nannarella, we want to beat them. We race together in Anzio (Rome) and usually we get a better place than them."

Saturday will be the last day of the World Championship and racing is set to start at 11am.

www.platuworlds2017.com

