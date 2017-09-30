Laser Masters World Championships at Split, Croatia - Day 6

by Katie Olsen today at 8:56 am

The forecast stronger wind failed to show on the penultimate day of the Laser Masters World Championship in Split, Croatia.

The familiar pattern of waiting on shore until the first visible sign of a south westerly wind was played again, but after going afloat and waiting for three hours, the wind failed to strengthen and stabilize. At 16:00 the fleets were sent back to the harbour.

Racing is still scheduled for tomorrow, but if the current weather pattern continues, the 350 sailors will be lucky to race on the final day. The cut-off time for racing is 15:00, in order for the 175 charter Lasers to be returned before sunset.

Due to no completed racing, the results remain unchanged.

Provisional Standings after Day 6:

Standard Apprentice

1. Maciej Grabowski POL 5pts

2. Adonis Bougiouris GRE 12pts

3. Maxim Semerkhanov RUS12 pts

Standard Master

1. Brett Beyer AUS 11pts

2. Peter Hurley USA 12pts

3. Emesto Rodriguez USA 19pts

Standard Grand Master

1. Allan Clark CAN 9pts

2. Tomas Nordqvist SWE 13pts

3. Andy Roy CAN 15pts

Standard Great Grand Master

1. Michael Nissen GER 6pts

2. Mark Bethwaite AUS 7pts

3. John Pitman NZL 10pts

Radial Apprentice

1. Jon Emmett GBR 5pts

2. Anastasia Chernova RUS 14pts

3. Noel Bayard FRA 19pts

Radial Master

1. Alessio Marinelli ITA 8pts

2. Scott Leith NZL 16pts

3. Wilmar Groenendijk NED 29pts

Radial Grand Master

1. Martin White AUS 17pts

2. Pierantonio Masotto ITA 26pts

3. Rob Cage GBR 27pts

Radial Great Grand Master & 75+

1. Bill Symes USA 11pts

2. Robert Lowndes AUS 14pts

3. Kerry Waraker AUS 23pts

Women's Radial Apprentice

1. Anastasia Chernova RUS 14pts

2. Georgia Chimona GRE 26pts

3. Paula Marino URU 29pts

Women's Radial Master

1. Giovanna Lenci ITA 47pts

2. Michelle Bain NZL 58pts

3. Monica Wilson USA 67pts

Women's Radial Grand Master

1. Lyndall Patterson AUS 69pts

2. Vanessa Dudley AUS 94pts

3. Anne Loren SWE 198pts

Women's Great Grand Master & 75+

1. Hilary Thomas GBR 222pts

2. Gill Waiting NZL 223pts

3. Deirdre Webster CAN 256pts

Full Results can be found at laserworlds2017.com/results