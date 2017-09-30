CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK Nationals at Falmouth - Day 3

by Jonny Fullerton today at 9:51 am

By mid-morning as the fleet went afloat for day 3 of the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships in Falmouth, the odd rain shower cleared and the breeze shifted to a Westerly direction for three more races in superb sailing conditions.

With 6 races completed the championship will be decided on the final day with the top three boats separated by only 2 points. Two outstanding performances stood out today, in some slightly fresher and gusty winds. Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado from Hayling Island SC, scored an impressive 1,2,3 to finish the day tied for the overall lead with Charles Apthorp and Alan Green also representing HISC.

The other standout crew of the day was Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet from Chew Valley Lake SC, who followed a 6th with two bullets, to climb up into 4th position overall.

PRO Peter Saxton again managed to get racing started bang on time at 1200 noon with another T2 Course (w/l leg followed by a triangle). The breeze began around 8 knots slowly building up into the low teens by the finish. Another well behaved start and an even split up the course on both legs of the w/l lap suggested Race Management had set a good course.

Lovering/Alvarado were the early leaders on lap 1 from Apthorp/Green and a great performance by Graham and Ben Scroggie in the mix. By the second lap, Lovering/Alvarado had established a safe lead to take the gun, but cutting through the fleet like a knife through butter was Christopher Avery and John Rohde from Draycote Water SC, who scored their best result of the championship by far crossing 2nd. The Anglo/Irish duo Apthorp/Green settled for 3rd.

The early haze began to clear and again the breeze pushed up a notch tempting race management to lengthen the course for the second race of the day. Again another clean start and again the upwind split was fairly even. Gusts begun to appear across the course and the fleet of Fifteens were able to get on the plane on the broad reaches.

This time although Apthorp/Green were the early leaders, it was Cadwallader/Sweet who was the team that seemed to be reading the conditions the best. The Chew Valley Lake crew got away with the hammer down to take their first win of the championship and become the 5th different race winner in 5 races. Lovering/Alvarado moved up to 2nd and current UK title holders, Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (DWSC) gained places to finish 3rd. Apthorp/Green dropped to 5th and with the first discard coming into play the overall positions were very tight at the top.

Ian Cadwallader sums up his performance edge today:

"We have sailed here in Falmouth quite a bit and Dave is a local Falmouth boy so it is pretty special to get the wins and with all the hard work we put in, we enjoyed it, so yes a good day at the office."

"I have never been quite so close to the fuelling tankers that were out there and the tide was quite interesting, so there were lots of things to think about. The wind was Westerly so quite shifty, that suits a lake sailor like me. The last race was quite open out there, a bit different to the conditions we get on the lake."

The final race of the day started in slightly fresher conditions up to 14-15 knots with higher gusts. Because the PRO had done such a good job of getting races completed in the target time, the final race was stretched to 3 laps, (w/l, triangle, w/l).

The closest start of the championship to date but the direction remained fairly steady at 255 degrees. Again the form boats of the day were the leaders, Cadwallader/Sweet were on fire, extending their lead on every leg of the course from the Scroggies and Lovering/Alvarado who fought it out for the other podium places.

Richard Lovering felt he had a bit of lady luck on his side:

"We had a bit of luck in the first race of the day, we saw a bit of pin bias and popped out and had reasonable pace. The second race got a bit funky but we were fast and got a bit of luck. We managed to get some clean lanes. The third race we were very fast in the first downwind, and that got us out of jail, but we were also a bit lucky, to be honest as some of our competitors ahead of us had gear breakdowns and one guy got yellow flagged (Davy/Huett) so that gave us a few places.

We like the breezier conditions and we felt pretty fast both up and downwind today. We will have a couple of beers tonight and get a good nights sleep for the final day."

The other top contenders, Apthorp/Green struggled for pace in the final race of the day but managed to pull back to a respectable 7th, their discard. Davy/Huett also had to fight back from a yellow flag penalty on the triangle, to finish with a banker, 5th. However, the current World Champions, Steve Goacher and Tim Harper (Royal Windermere YC) had a day to forget (by their own high standards!), dropping to 6th overall with 10,7,15 for the day.

The final day of racing on Saturday has a maximum of 2 races with no start after 1500 hrs so the title will be decided on the last day.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 4002 ‑ Richard Lovering Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC 7 ‑8 2 1 2 3 15 2nd 4004 Foof Charles Apthorp Alan Green Hayling Island SC and National YC 4 1 3 3 5 ‑7 16 3rd 3760 ‑ Jeremy Davy Martin Huett Draycote Water SC 1 2 ‑7 7 3 5 18 4th 4055 ‑ Ian Cadwallader Dave Sweet Chew Valley Lake SC ‑10 4 9 6 1 1 21 5th 4039 ‑ Mark Longstaff Benjamin Longstaff Grafham Water SC 8 ‑11 4 5 9 4 30 6th 4021 ‑ Steve Goacher Tim Harper Royal Windermere YC 6 9 1 10 7 ‑15 33 7th 4005 Fiery Charriot David McKee Mal Hartland Dovestone SC ‑14 6 12 4 13 10 45 8th 4052 ‑ David Tabb Chewey Sherrell Parkstone YC 2 20 ‑21 9 4 12 47 9th 4020 Freakin' Fantabulous Graham Scroggie Ben Scroggie Parkstone YC 11 ‑17 11 8 17 2 49 10th 4024 Really Flying Simon Kneller Dave Lucas Grafham Water SC 5 ‑14 10 11 12 13 51 11th 3922 Footloose Crispin Read Wilson Steve Brown Parkstone YC 12 3 ‑17 16 6 16 53 12th 3793 Fanfare II Pete Allam Jo Allam Parkstone YC 16 7 6 (RET) 10 18 57 13th 3994 Mad Sparks Chris Waples Tom Waples Hayling Island SC ‑21 12 8 15 14 9 58 14th 3776 Dream of White Horses Christopher Avery John Rohde Draycote Water SC 22 ‑27 20 2 15 8 67 15th 4056 P&B Race Team Andrew Farmer Steve Greham Notts County SC 3 26 (DSQ) 13 8 19 69 16th 3914 Defying Gravity Adrian Tattersall Richard Popper Parkstone YC ‑26 5 5 12 25 23 70 17th 4033 Sparks & Bubbles Take TWO Justin Waples Amanda Waples Royal Corinthian YC ‑32 22 19 14 11 11 77 18th 3736 Wavebreaker Peter Bannister Jonathan Clark Hayling Island SC 13 10 14 21 20 (RET) 78 19th 4054 Fiesty Ferret Simon Spolton Grant Murphy Parkstone YC 24 13 13 ‑26 18 14 82 20th 3949 Gofforth Arthur George Andrew George Burton sailing club 20 16 ‑22 20 21 6 83 21st 4044 Windwhistler Simon Patterson Simon Thompson Draycote Water SC 18 ‑23 15 17 16 20 86 22nd 4041 Quindici Bill Chard Josh Preater Chew Valley Lake 19 15 18 19 ‑24 17 88 23rd 4013 More Mischieff Chris Bowen Marion Bowen Northampton SC 25 18 23 24 23 ‑26 113 24th 3902 Deffiant II Richard Hope Mike Stenson Draycote Water SC 15 ‑32 30 22 19 29 115 25th 3936 Maggie Jeremy Arnold Angus Wright Notts County SC 23 24 24 25 ‑29 21 117 26th 4048 VEN Geoff Bayliss Simon Hunt Hayling Island SC 27 25 16 32 ‑34 25 125 27th AUS3845 Glass Half Full John Hassen Bruce Barnard South of Perth YC 17 19 ‑40 37 33 30 136 28th 3904 Ffizzbuzz Too Mervyn Wright Howard Shawyer Datchet Water SC 29 ‑30 29 29 22 27 136 29th 3513 Anger Management Will Brooks Mel Brooks Flushing SC ‑36 35 25 27 27 24 138 30th 4042 FFoxy Lady Tim O'Brien Colin Ferra Grafham Water SC ‑37 21 27 35 26 31 140 31st 3643 Ffizz Geof Gibbons Nick Gibbons Parkstone YC 28 28 ‑33 23 32 33 144 32nd 3939 ‑ Athol King Trevor Bellis Derwent Reservoir SC 30 31 28 30 28 (DNS) 147 33rd 3631 Ffolly Chris Wright Nicki Hooper Rutland SC ‑39 29 34 28 35 22 148 34th 3843 Samffire Mike Pearce Sandie Andrews Chew Valley Lake SC 31 33 (DNS) 18 30 DNC 164 35th 4027 Vaquero Michael Clapp Peter Morris Datchet Water SC 34 ‑38 35 31 36 35 171 36th 3903 Vitalstatistix Keith Jamieson Patrick Condy Royal Windermere YC 40 36 31 34 31 (RET) 172 37th 3947 ‑ Nick Taylor Gedas Petrauskas Grafham Water SC 33 39 26 (RET) DNC 28 178 38th 3652 Joint Effort Mike Partridge Claire Davis Hayling Island SC ‑49 40 32 39 39 32 182 39th 3778 Typhoon Larry Geoffrey Povey Geoffrey Povey Bewl SC 35 37 39 ‑40 37 34 182 40th 3463 Firth of Fifth John Thornley Megan Thornley Ullswater YC 43 ‑45 42 33 40 36 194 41st 3703 The 'FF' Word Nick Woodley Tim Julian Royal Cornwall YC 38 (RET) DNC 36 38 37 201 42nd 3816 KIFFS Jon Lee Matt Metcalf‑Smith Carsington SC 42 34 37 41 (RET) DNC 206 43rd 3971 FFlaners Raymond Flanagan Robert Vickers Draycote Water SC (DNS) 44 38 43 41 40 206 44th 627 formerly Silver Fox Bobby Salmond David Hill RYA 41 41 36 38 (RET) DNC 208 45th 3421 Wild Affair Abigail Rickard Mark Rickard Royal Cornwall YC ‑45 43 43 42 42 38 208 46th 4016 Waldorf & Statler Hamish Mackay Andrew Lawson Royal Highland YC 9 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC 217 47th 2660 FForemark Peter Needham Brian West Burton SC 47 ‑48 45 44 43 41 220 48th 3953 No Idea Noel West Jane Mitchell Newhaven and Seaford SC 44 42 41 (DNC) DNC DNC 231 49th 2611 Fflash Harry Hugh Whatley Alex Whatley Chew Valley Lake SC 48 47 46 (DNC) DNC 39 232 50th 3732 Outsider Ian Hockey Valerie Hockey Blackpool and Fleetwood YC 46 46 44 (RET) DNC DNC 240 51st 3597 Nymff Juliet Rutherford Ruth Hambling Royal Cornwall YC 50 (RET) DNC 45 44 DNC 243

For more information visit www.royalcornwallyachtclub.org/flying-fifteen-nationals