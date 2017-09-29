Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Yachting Range
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Pico Cover
Rain and Sun Pico Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship - Overall

by Ross Macdonald today at 9:28 am 26-29 September 2017

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's Tom Grimes, Dante Olivieri, Eric Sparkes, Emma Harrison and Jess Grimes have been crowned the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Champions after a long and frustratingly light final day at this year's event.

In the end, the Race Committee had to abandon their final attempt at completing the finals with the two finalists, CYCA's Tom Grimes and Mooloolaba Yacht Club's James Hodgson were tied 1-1 in the first to three point finals. The petit finals also had to be abandoned with again both teams locked together at 1 apiece. The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's all female team led by Clare Costanzo were awarded the final podium spot after results had to revert back to the double round robin qualifying stage.

The morning began in a promising westerly breeze, similar to Thursday's racing with competition resuming in the semi-finals stage. Overnight, Tom Grimes and James Hodgson had a 1-0 lead in their first to two point semi-finals over Finn Tapper (CYCA) and Clare Costanzo respectfully. On Friday, Grimes picked up exactly where he left off and with Tapper being called back early from the start, Grimes and co. sailed away with their second victory to advance into the finals.

Queensland's Hodgson had a slightly harder run into his finals berth with Costanzo taking it to the higher ranked team, penalizing them in the pre-start. The early advantage though didn't stick for long with Hodgson taking a big lead around the first lap to complete his penalty on the second beat. Costanzo though, kept her composure to close and overtake on the crucial final spinnaker run to square the semi-finals and take it to a winner-takes-all final.

In the deciding race, Hodgson controlled the start and in the 6-12 knot breeze, powered away upwind for a comfortable win to progress through to the Finals.

CYCA win the Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship - photo © Andrea Francolini
CYCA win the Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship - photo © Andrea Francolini

With the westerly breeze still holding in, the Race Committee started the Finals with two very close matches featuring several lead changes throughout. Tom Grimes managed to hold off regular attacks from the Queensland team in Race 1 to take the early lead in the Finals while Costanzo also made better use of the shifting winds to take out Race 1 of the petit finals.

After a 2 hour delay as the westerly breeze shut down and a unstable northerly built, the Race Committee, led by Denis Thompson valiantly managed to complete another race with both Hodgson and Tapper levelling the scores. With the time limit for the day expiring, the Race Committee shortened the Finals to first to two points and got the final race underway 30 seconds before the deadline. However in an explosive pre-start by all teams, the westerly breeze shifted back and racing had to be abandoned for the day.

This meant both finals were locked together with results then reverting back to the qualifying stage. After finishing the qualifying stage 2 points clear, Tom Grimes and his team were crowned champions.

"The team did a great job all week and kept me in check. It was unfortunate the wind didn't want to cooperate today, but we executed at the right time, so we are happy with that. We always have a good battle with James. He's a great competitor and we love being pushed hard by him. To come away with our first National title at our second attempt in the way we did was just great," commented Grimes back at the CYCA.

At the Presentation, Sharp Australia Business Development Manager, Joe Psaila acknowledged that Sharp's involvement with the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and this event came about for one major reason; to support and invest in Australia's future leaders. All attention now turns to the CYCA's big 2017 match racing finale with the World Sailing Grade 2 Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship being held from Monday 27 November to Friday 1 December 2017.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

WMRT Chicago Match Cup day 3
Gilmour swims and Robertson survives in SUPER 16 racing With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbour break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off today, serving up epic match race action with bitterly contested matchups throughout the fleet of competitors. Posted today at 9:42 am WMRT Chicago Match Cup day 2
Plenty of action on the final day of qualifying Plenty of action on the final day of qualifying at the Chicago Match Cup that saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as the Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier. Posted on 29 Sep Australian Youth Match Racing day 3
Final four selected New South Wales continues to dominate the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship with three out of the top four semi-finalists reigning from Sydney yacht clubs. Posted on 28 Sep WMRT Chicago Match Cup day 1
Stacked standings define the day The competitive line-up for the 2017 Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up the Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing today, with few points separating nearly all the teams in each of the three groups. Posted on 28 Sep Australian Youth Match Racing day 2
Classic Sydney Seabreeze tests teams Day 2 of the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship saw the ten teams from five states tested to their limits as a classic summer Sydney seabreeze built throughout the day, peaking at 27 knots before the teams were sent home for the day. Posted on 27 Sep Australian Youth Match Racing day 1
NSW teams in fine form The 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship got underway today at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia with 8 of the 9 flights in round robin one completed in a gusty and chilling south easterly breeze. Posted on 26 Sep Five States to battle it out
For Australia's Youth Match Racing Championship Trophy For the second year, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia will host the 2017 SHARP Australian Youth Match Racing Championship with ten teams from five States set to battle it out on Sydney Harbour to be named Australia's top youth match racing team. Posted on 23 Sep Simon Bertheau wins inaugural title
In the European Match Race Tour French skipper Simon Bertheau and his team APCC Team Jeune secured the victory in the first European Match Race Tour with an impressive win over reigning European Champion Maxime Mesnil. Posted on 12 Sep Marinassess Women's Match Racing Regatta
Costanzo takes the win in Sydney Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's Clare Costanzo, Emma May, Hannah Lanz, Amy Lee and Annie Scholten have won the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy's 2017 Marinassess Women's Match Racing Regatta following an action-packed weekend on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 11 Sep European Match Race Tour Event 7
Young Dutch team takes the honours in Germany Jelmer van Beek and his Team Dutch Wave won at Germany's Tour stop, the last opportunity to qualify for the European Grand Final held in two weeks time at Ravenna. Local skipper Lars Hueckstaedt took silver ahead of Germany's favourite skipper Max Gurgel. Posted on 2 Sep

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Rutland SC Squib Inlands for Squib
Rutland SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy