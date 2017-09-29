RYA seeking Racing Communications Manager

by Loretta Spridgeon today at 7:09 pm

The RYA are seeking a Racing Communications Manager to join the Racing Department.

The RYA Racing Department delivers activities and programmes to identify, support and retain the best competitors and volunteers in all (sail) racing disciplines. The Racing Department works with various commercial partners. All partner relationships associated with the team need to be carefully managed in order to ensure they are of mutual benefit and that contracts are fulfilled in line with individual brand objectives and targets.

The Racing Communications Manager will be responsible for developing and implementing an effective communications strategy for the RYA Racing Department's programmes. This is primarily for the British Sailing Team in the Olympic Classes, managing relationships with media, key stakeholders and commercial partners to promote, support and fulfil programme and partner activity and objectives.

The Racing Communications Manager provides PR and communications advice and support to c80 sailors in 10 Olympic classes as appropriate. They will also work with the RYA Communications Manager and Digital Manager to ensure that performance sailing is integrated with the RYA's overall communications delivery.

As a British Sailing Team staff member there are expectations of setting high professional standards and having an extensive knowledge of the sport and the area of expertise that you work within. This is a fast-paced and high-pressured environment and the Racing Communications Manager must prioritise projects based on key timings and deliverables. Strategic acumen, attention to detail and creativity are a must for this role.

As such you will be required to operate in a range of locations both on a national and international level. The role involves working on weekends and out of normal office hours and being away on location for sustained periods of time.

The accountabilities of the post holder will include but are not limited to:

Develop, agree and strategically drive a communications strategy for all areas of RYA Racing and its programmes, across multimedia platforms.

Create opportunities to increase knowledge and positive media coverage of the sport and its position in the GBR Olympic landscape, within various media sectors and with key opinion formers.

Appoint, oversee and appraise any third party agencies who are working on behalf of the RYA to deliver communications activity.

Support the Sponsorship Officer in managing athlete appearances for the RYA, commercial parties and stakeholders, in accordance with the sailors' World Class Agreement and sponsors' contractual requirements.

Support Sponsorship Officer to ensure that the RYA meets its obligations to sponsors within the overall context of the World Class and other programmes, and assist Racing Dept. Managers and WCP sailors with media and commercial issues.

Manage the communications budget.

Range of benefits including pension scheme, free life insurance, 25 days annual leave plus public holidays.

To apply please review the job description, and complete an application form and equal opportunities monitoring form.

Please note that CV's will not be accepted in lieu of a completed application form.

Should you have any queries please contact or call Becky on 01256 384720.

Closing date for applications: 13th October 2017

Interviews to be held: 20th October 2017

The RYA is committed to equality of opportunity.