Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
MPX package Deal Red
MPX package Deal Red
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - Day 5

by Soazig Gueho today at 7:06 pm 23-30 September 2017

The last racing day for the 44-boats strong Dragon fleet, that closed the event in style. UK's Yvan Bradbury was declared the winner of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes, with Russia's Anatoly Loginov getting silver. The classic yachts had one more race on a triangular course, better defining the overall scoreboard, in view of tomorrow's final round.

Even before the Dragons got on the race course, set east of the famous Palm Beach, there were few doubts that UK's Yvan Bradbury on Blue Haze, was going to win the 39th edition of the Régates Royales, thanks to a solid margin on Anatoly Loginov on Annapurna. The British team only had to control the Russians to be on the safe side and take the trophy home with him, with France's Jean Bréger on Ulysse and Germany's Pedro Rebelo de Andrade on Pow Wow battling for bronze. At the end of the day, Bradbury and his crew managed to finish in 24th place and grab victory with a six-points advantage on the Russians.

The last race was crucial to define the remaining top spots. The course shortened due to an extremely light and shifty wind, it was German Pedro Rebelo de Andrade to finish second and make it to the third step of the podium.

Among the 5.5, Merk Holowesko from Bahamas on New Moon is still leading with an impressive series of six wins out of eight races, with Swiss Christian Bent Wilhemsen on Otto in second. In the Tofinou class France's Patrice Riboud on Pitch snatched victory from England's Edward Fort on Pippa.

The Classics benefitted from a light wind to complete a race on a triangular course, with Cambria and Mariska duelling for the leadership, the latter winning yet another race in corrected time. Olympian, totally at ease in light airs, succeeded in leaving behind his nearly sistership Chips, skippered by Bruno Troublé. Likewise Brendan Mc Carty's NY-40 Rowdy and Q Class Leonore skippered by Italian Mauro Piani crossed in first and second respectively, whilst Argentinean Daniel Sielecki's Cippino only managed to finish in eighth place today, losing several points in the overall. These three boats will have the last say tomorrow for overall victory in the regatta.

Among the smaller Marconi class, world-famous yacht designer German Frers, helming Fjord III, the boat designed by his father in 1947, scored a first and is now separated by just point from Angelo Mozzarella's Carron II. Today's slightly stronger air also favoured the One Tonner Ganbare skippered by Don Wood, with Italy's Maxi Il Moro di Venezia owned by Massimiliano Ferruzzi closing in second.

Full results, pictures, videos and more content at www.regatesroyales.com

Serial sailors: Jacques Fauroux

They may be America's Cup, Volvo Ocean Race, Mini Transat, offshore or Olympic sailors or maybe all of the above. Many can be seen on the dock in Cannes for the Régates Royales-Trophée Panerai.

Naval architect Jacques Fauroux is known internationally for his many winning boats, like the Quarter Ton Cup Bullit and Three Quarter Ton Cup Maligawa or the 8 Metre Gaulois.

Jacques Fauroux, you're an aficionado of the Régates Royales de Cannes, who are you sailing with this time?
"I helped restoring Azaïs, a 6 Metre designed by François Camatte in 1933 and built here in Cannes for the Swiss owner Armand Martin. She was almost completely re-built by the shipyard Phonem's staff and François Ramoger, François Camatte's grandson. It was a huge task, almost all the ribs, the structure around the mast foot, 20% of the hull and the rig were replaced because the boat lied abandoned in the Netherlands. The owners wanted to take the boat to her initial state and almost all the equipment is original."

And you helped with the restoration?
"Yes, as far as the rig is concerned. Azaïs spent most part of her life in Switzerland because he was owned by a member of the local yacht club, the Société Nautique de Genève. He kept and cared for the boat until 1951, when he expired and later his son raced her before she passed hands to several other owners."

You've been involved in the designed of a few 8 Metre, right?
"Yes, the first 8 Metre I've designed was Gaulois in 1983 for Gaston Schmalz: the hull was aluminium, that was a first for the class. I took part to the America's Cup on France III between 1981 and 1983 in Newport, and that inspired me as far as materials were concerned because at the time there were no restrictions and the weight was to be similar to that of wooden boats. Later, in 1986 I designed Gitana Sixty to celebrate baron de Rothschild's sixtieth birthday, with a wooden deck and an aluminium hull, and four other identical 8 Metres called the Pandoras: La Fayette, Dora, Aluette and another one that has never been completed. The youngest one is Fleur de Lys, that was built in 2001 and I designed together with my son Nicolas."

Have the boats changed much, since the inception of the International Rule in 1907?
"The 8 Metre haven't changed much because there are few new boats but, on the other hand, there are more and more racing in the Classic division."

Big boat start on day 5 of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Big boat start on day 5 of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai day 4
Finally a 12 knot breeze in Cannes A good breeze of around twelve knots and flat seas made for an ideal setting for the Régates Royales de Cannes - Trophée Panerai. Posted on 28 Sep Seldén Mast sponsors Susie Goodall
Participating in the Golden Globe Race Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce their sponsorship of Golden Globe Race participant Susie Goodall. Posted on 28 Sep Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai day 3
One lap for the classics, two for the big boats One lap for the classics, two for the big boats, three races for the 5.5 and the Tofinou, two for the Dragons: a lot of action on the Bay of Cannes today, despite a very light northerly, not exceeding eight knots. Posted on 27 Sep Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai day 2
An excruciatingly slow day in Cannes It was an excruciatingly slow day at the Régates Royales de Cannes - Trophée Panerai, marked by very light winds. So much that at mid-afternoon most of the fleet were still out on the water looking for the slightest puff of air to get to the finish. Posted on 26 Sep Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai day 1
Quiet Cannes Grey skies and light airs were on the menu today for the opening day of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai. Two races were launched for the Dragons while the classics had some serious training before racing starts tomorrow for them too. Posted on 25 Sep Hamble Classics Regatta 2017
Diverse entry of 64 yachts for second edition The 2nd Hamble Classics Regatta hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club (15-17 September) delivered another exceptional weekend of close competition for a diverse entry of 64 yachts split into eight classes. Posted on 19 Sep Monaco Classic Week – La Belle Classe
Classic yachting in vogue The 13th Monaco Classic Week - La Belle Classe, one of the largest classic yacht meetings, ended today after a week packed with magical events in a Roaring Twenties atmosphere. Posted on 17 Sep 13th Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats
End of Season event in Tuscany On October 12‐15, for the 13th year in a row, the Tuscan city of Viareggio will be the official host for the closing ceremonies of the 2017 season devoted to historic and classic sailboats. Posted on 9 Sep Dorade takes the podium in first two events
Of 'Dorade Down Under' campaign The 'Dorade Down Under' campaign is in full swing, and Dorade, the 86-year-old Sparkman & Stephens classic yacht, is proving yet again that age is just a number with the team taking podium finishes in the first two events of its five-race series. Posted on 7 Sep 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy