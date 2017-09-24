D-One European Championship at Circolo Nautico al mare Alassio

D-One Europeans at Alassio © Nikki Evans D-One Europeans at Alassio © Nikki Evans

by Chris Sallis today at 6:58 pm

Twenty D Ones from 6 nations gathered at the beautiful coastal town of Alassio on the Italian Rivera for the 2017 European Championships. The 8 race event was sailed in light and variable conditions with the sea breeze struggling to establish itself.

This lead to a pattern of enjoyable mornings spent in the beach front cafés or catching up with friends in the boat park followed by lunch at the marina before heading out in the afternoon sun for a couple of races. The lighter breezes made for close racing throughout the fleet with constant decision making about shifts and pressure. Gains and losses were made in every race with many photo finishes to decide placings!

Nick Craig proved adept at managing the conditions and delivered a consistent series of 1st and 2nd places. He also generously gave a seminar on how sail a D-One properly, which was hugely appreciated – and very effective, since Chris Sallis and Giles Chipperfield won the next two races, while Enrico Ciferri also won a race and led a couple more. However, everyone except Nick also managed to accumulate some high scores in the tricky conditions.

Moving into the final day of the series Nick had secured the title but 2nd place was very tight between Giles, Enrico, Marek Bachtik and Chris Sallis. Giles had an excellent day with 2 second places to take 2nd overall (and Masters Champion) with Marek, who sailed consistently well throughout the week rounding out the top 3.

With well organised sailing, pasta parties upon return to the shore and a fantastic meal cooked by the club on Friday night, CNAM, supported by their partners and sponsors Frantoio Aldo Armato and Taparosso, hosted an excellent event. CNAM hero Ennio Pogliano did great work as PRO as well as looking after everyone on shore – from fixing broken trailers to serving the regatta dinner. A special mention must also go to the Italian class Secretary Tommaso Buzzi who worked hard to bring such an international fleet together and to make sure everything went smoothly.

Class developments and future events were discussed throughout the fleet and the key international events planned for the next 3 years with the Gold Cup scheduled for Wolfgangsee in Austria next Spring and the Europeans returning to Italy on the Ligurian sea in the Autumn. 2019 will see the Gold Cup in Switzerland and France, where there is a growing fleet, hosting the European championships.

We already have a very active set of open events, and intend to link each of these major championships with another event in the same region the previous weekend, so that the many international travellers can get two events in a 10-day trip around Europe. In 2018 we hope this will bring good fleets to events for our new French D-Ones and our good Czech friends.

As the D One moves towards its 10th anniversary the class continues to build at a sustainable rate with fleets established across Europe and Luca Devoti's original concept of a high-tech, high performance single-hander enjoying close racing at great venues with a supportive community of sailors and friends has surely been realised.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club Sponsor R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 GBR5 Nick Graig Frensham Burghfield Harken/Sandiline ‑2 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 10 2 GBR411 Giles Chipperfield Lymington Town SC Andiamo 6 ‑8 1 3 1 7 2 2 22 3 CZE40 Marek Bachtik Yacht Club Cere Jana 3 ‑6 3 6 4 4 5 3 28 4 ITA315 Enrico Ciferri Yacht Club Italiano Mocachi 1 10 5 4 5 3 4 ‑11 32 5 GBR410 Chris Sallis GY Gsc 410 9 9 4 2 6 1 6 (dsq) 37 6 ITA41 Riccardo Pontremoli YCI Maria 12 2 8 5 3 10 3 (dsq) 43 7 GBR703 Ken Ward South Shields 5 3 ‑13 9 7 5 8 6 43 8 AUT20 Felix Hofinger UYCAS D‑One 10 5 7 7 8 6 ‑12 7 50 9 GBR405 Tyler Harmsworth Shoreham Sailing Club Always Entertaining 11 7 11 ‑13 9 8 13 4 63 10 GBR8 Nicholas Crickmore Oulton Broad YC Ba 8 13 10 ‑16 12 15 7 5 70 11 GBR420 Paul Birbeck Wimbleballsc Orange 7 11 12 12 15 ‑16 9 8 74 12 CZE302 Hosek Libor YC Ceska Lipa 15 ‑16 6 10 10 14 11 15 81 13 SUI101 Andreas VonArx Zurcher Segelclub The Wotti I ‑18 15 9 11 14 9 10 14 82 14 SUI53 Michel Erni RCO 4 4 16 8 11 (ocs) dns dns 85 15 ITA102 Tommaso Buzzi Lni Savona 16 12 ‑18 15 13 13 14 10 93 16 FRA401 Etienne Lobert CVLM Well‑D‑One 14 18 14 14 ‑19 11 15 12 98 17 SUI7 Patrich Rufenacht YCB 13 14 15 18 16 12 (dns) dns 109 18 GBR502 Steve Gray Gy Gsc 17 17 17 17 18 (dns) 16 9 111 19 FRA29 Emmanuel Abord Club Nautique de Voile d'Aix l (dns) dns 19 19 17 17 17 13 123 20 GBR21 Vanessa Weedon‑Jones Grafham Sc Xena 19 19 (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 143