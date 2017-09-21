Hawaiian Aliens - A party to remember!

The party in full swing! © Marine Resources The party in full swing! © Marine Resources

by Marine Resources today at 3:38 pm

Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources held their 12th and some might say 'legendary' Boat Show Party last week at the Orange Rooms during the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show.

The now famous party is held as a charity event for the shows exhibitors, industry professionals and the sailing and water sports community to let their hair down during the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. This year's party was a great success seeing partygoers donning Bart's Bash yellow shades, Hawaiian flower garlands and dancing with Fusion Aliens that simply got everywhere at this year's Boat Show!

The party was held on Thursday 21st September at Orange Rooms, Vernon Walk, Southampton. Guest were greeted with a glass of Champagne and the Hawaiian themed MR team! Cocktails were on offer throughout the evening with some interesting names; special thanks to, YachtsandYachting.com for the 'Bramble Bank', Elite Maritime Selection, EMS for the 'EMS-o Martini', The SUP Company for the 'SUP's on the Beach' and Crewsaver for '#Cocktailsafe'.

This year's raffle saw the fantastic main prize of a surf trip to for 2 to Surf Snowdonia courtesy of main party sponsor MDL Marinas go to lucky winner Tom Vallence. Andrew Simpson Foundation's prize of foiling lessons for 2 at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre in Portland went to winner and enthusiastic sailor Lesley Strickland.

Adrien Burnand, Head of Marketing at MDL Marinas, said: "Once again, Marine Resource's party was a fantastic occasion, bringing together industry professionals to celebrate the success of Southampton Boat Show. As well as unwinding after the efforts of the team, the event helps to raise vital funds for charity and MDL Marinas has been delighted to support the cause, which this year saw us donate the Surf Snowdonia raffle prize."

The Hawaiian themed photo booth hosted by The Selfie Lab and sponsored by YachtsandYachting.com and Sail-World.com saw a lot of fun throughout the evening with party-goers being able obtain their photos straight away!

Marine Resources is very pleased to announce that all the proceeds of the raffle, door money and sponsorship they raised £1500 for their chosen charity; The Andrew Simpson Foundation.

James Ward, Managing Director of Marine Resources said 'I have been holding the party for a good 12 years now and it's fantastic that year on year it gets bigger and better and raises more and more money for charity. We were delighted with the evening, venue and the continued support show to us from our party sponsors, British Marine and TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. I would like to thank everyone who came along and helped raise so much money for such a great cause. We hope you all had fun and will join us again next year.'

Marine Resources would like to thank all the parties sponsors, the companies who kindly donated to the raffle and Footprint for providing the t shirts for the bar staff. Special thanks to TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, The London Boat Show, YachtsandYachting.com and Sail-World.com for their continued support.

Photos can be found on the Marine Resources Facebook page.

Marine Resources boasts the largest number of shore based leisure marine and super yacht jobs on the web. See www.marineresources.co.uk for the latest roles available. Call +44 (0)2380 633 399 today to discuss your recruitment needs.