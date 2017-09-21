Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016

Hawaiian Aliens - A party to remember!

by Marine Resources today at 3:38 pm 21 September 2017
The party in full swing! © Marine Resources

Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources held their 12th and some might say 'legendary' Boat Show Party last week at the Orange Rooms during the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show.

The now famous party is held as a charity event for the shows exhibitors, industry professionals and the sailing and water sports community to let their hair down during the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. This year's party was a great success seeing partygoers donning Bart's Bash yellow shades, Hawaiian flower garlands and dancing with Fusion Aliens that simply got everywhere at this year's Boat Show!

The party was held on Thursday 21st September at Orange Rooms, Vernon Walk, Southampton. Guest were greeted with a glass of Champagne and the Hawaiian themed MR team! Cocktails were on offer throughout the evening with some interesting names; special thanks to, YachtsandYachting.com for the 'Bramble Bank', Elite Maritime Selection, EMS for the 'EMS-o Martini', The SUP Company for the 'SUP's on the Beach' and Crewsaver for '#Cocktailsafe'.

This year's raffle saw the fantastic main prize of a surf trip to for 2 to Surf Snowdonia courtesy of main party sponsor MDL Marinas go to lucky winner Tom Vallence. Andrew Simpson Foundation's prize of foiling lessons for 2 at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre in Portland went to winner and enthusiastic sailor Lesley Strickland.

Tom Vallence, winner of the Surf trip for 2 raffle prize courtesy of MDL Marinas - photo © Marine Resources
Tom Vallence, winner of the Surf trip for 2 raffle prize courtesy of MDL Marinas - photo © Marine Resources

Adrien Burnand, Head of Marketing at MDL Marinas, said: "Once again, Marine Resource's party was a fantastic occasion, bringing together industry professionals to celebrate the success of Southampton Boat Show. As well as unwinding after the efforts of the team, the event helps to raise vital funds for charity and MDL Marinas has been delighted to support the cause, which this year saw us donate the Surf Snowdonia raffle prize."

The Hawaiian themed photo booth hosted by The Selfie Lab and sponsored by YachtsandYachting.com and Sail-World.com saw a lot of fun throughout the evening with party-goers being able obtain their photos straight away!

Marine Resources is very pleased to announce that all the proceeds of the raffle, door money and sponsorship they raised £1500 for their chosen charity; The Andrew Simpson Foundation.

James Ward, Managing Director of Marine Resources said 'I have been holding the party for a good 12 years now and it's fantastic that year on year it gets bigger and better and raises more and more money for charity. We were delighted with the evening, venue and the continued support show to us from our party sponsors, British Marine and TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show. I would like to thank everyone who came along and helped raise so much money for such a great cause. We hope you all had fun and will join us again next year.'

James Ward, Managing Director of the Marine Resources and the Team - photo © Marine Resources
James Ward, Managing Director of the Marine Resources and the Team - photo © Marine Resources

Marine Resources would like to thank all the parties sponsors, the companies who kindly donated to the raffle and Footprint for providing the t shirts for the bar staff. Special thanks to TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, The London Boat Show, YachtsandYachting.com and Sail-World.com for their continued support.

Photos can be found on the Marine Resources Facebook page.

Marine Resources boasts the largest number of shore based leisure marine and super yacht jobs on the web. See www.marineresources.co.uk for the latest roles available. Call +44 (0)2380 633 399 today to discuss your recruitment needs.

Related Articles

Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 21 Sep Marine Resources Boat Show Party!
To be held at Orange Rooms on 21st September Leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialist, Marine Resources, is once again preparing for its industry renowned annual Charity Boat Show Party. Posted on 5 Sep Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 24 Aug Marine Resources sponsor IBI Boat Builder Award
For the second year running! Following the tremendous success of the 2016 IBI Boat Builder Awards, leading leisure marine and luxury yacht recruitment specialists Marine Resources will once again sponsor the Apprenticeship and Training Scheme Award. Posted on 22 Aug Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 27 Jul Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 13 Jul Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 30 Jun Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 15 Jun Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 2 Jun Marine Resources job updates
The latest jobs in the marine industry Marine Resources specialises in filling job vacancies within the Leisure Marine Industry. We have a variety of recruitment services to suit all types of marine employer. Posted on 18 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy