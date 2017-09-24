Please select your home edition
4000 Open at Poole Yacht Club

by Neil Heffernan today at 1:35 pm 23-24 September 2017

With a few regulars raving in Morocco or climbing mountains in France, attendance at the 4000 open event at Poole was a little diminished, but the racing remained as close as ever, if not tighter.

A relaxed start time of just after 2pm on Saturday saw the first two races completed in Force 3-4 and sunshine. Tim and Alex Litt took first in both races, playing the tides well. Neil and Jo took second in both, ensuring a yellow boat 1-2. John and Fran took third in both although almost let Jo and Richard (who had swapped ends of the boat for this event) past in one when they decided to stop 50m before the finish line for a sandwich.

Large quantities of prosecco, red wine and lasagne later (kindly cooked by team support Louise), Sunday dawned and John and Fran had recovered their winning form, possibly as the only team not weighed down by the excellent lasagne. They took first in the first race, and a second in the second race – Neil and Jo having managed to break their consistent second placing and sneak in front of John and Fran on the last downwind leg; fast and high paying over soaking low.

Going into the last race any of the top three boats could have won the event. In the decreasing breeze John and Fran pulled out a big lead, securing the event overall and leaving the yellow boats battling over second and third place. In the end, Neil and Jo just held Tim and Alex to secure overall second in the event (on the same points as John and Fran), with Tim and Alex only one point behind in third.

4000s at Poole - photo © Mike Millard
4000s at Poole - photo © Mike Millard

Lots of thanks to the Cherubs, who as ever made for good company on and off the race course, and to Poole YC for all the organisation. Come and join us for the last events of this season at Brightlingsea Skiff Fest (7th - 8th October) and the Inlands at Rutland the weekend after that.

More Mike Millard photos on flickr here.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st4682John ReynoldsFran HowellGrafham Water SC‑331217
2nd4343Neil HeffernanJoe MorrisonQueen Mary SC‑222127
3rd4546Tim LittAlex LittRutland11‑3338
4th4572Jo De FieryRichard De FieryYorkshire Dales SC‑4444416
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
