Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Enterprise Cover
Rain and Sun Enterprise Cover

Hansa TT at Frensham Pond Sailability

by Peter Etherton today at 10:16 am 20 September 2017

The 7th event in the Hansa National Traveller Trophy series was hosted by Frensham Pond Sailability on Wednesday 20th September 2017. It was mild and dry with light cloud and sunny spells but there was little evidence of the forecast F3/F4 wind on arrival.

With a bumper entry of local sailors and visitors from Whitefriars, Tideway, New Forest and Chesil Sailability clubs, the 21 helms were ready to contest the 4 Hansa classes. Following Race Officer Graham Howlett's briefing, Frensham's notoriously shifty SW wind had strengthened enough to get some very competitive racing underway and the wind filled in nicely as the day progressed.

The 4 strong 2.3 class were all Frensham helms and the racing was closely contested with three of the helms taking a win apiece. Greg Parker took the honours in Race 1 and 16 year old Harry Kennington went on to win race 2. Lara Sturgis took the honours in Race 3 and the final race was won by Harry to claim his first TT victory by 1 point from Greg in 2nd, Lara 3rd and Maureen Aldridge 4th. Harry was also awarded the club's Waverley Cup for the leading Frensham 2.3 sailor.

Hansa TT at Frensham Pond - photo © Tony Machen
Hansa TT at Frensham Pond - photo © Tony Machen

The Liberty entry was missing the Rutland regulars but the competition was no less fierce between local helms Paul Phillips and Tessa Watkiss and Whitefriars helm David Durston, with all three winning races. Race 1 went to Paul from David and Tessa, who then took the win in Race 2 from Paul and David. Another win in Race 3 and 2nd in Race 4 was enough to for Paul to claim the overall win while David and Tessa finished on equal points, David taking 2nd place on countback.

In the 303 1 Person class 5 local helms were joined by Tideway's Leslie Philip and once again the fleet was closely matched with three different helms taking race wins. Kate Hedley had a perfect start with wins in Races 1 and 2. Leslie took the win in Race 3 while James Woosnam was pleased to win Race 4 after a disappointing start. Kate's 2 wins and a 3rd place were enough to give her the overall victory by 1 point from the consistent Peter Fitzpatrick with 3 2nd places and Leslie 3rd.

The largest fleet was the 8 strong 303 2 Person class with 4 local crews and 2 crews each from the New Forest and Chesil clubs. Race 1 saw Chesil's Tim Scarisbrick/Janet Whyte take the win from 14 year old Jenna Snedker sailing with father Matt in their first TT, who recovered well from an OCS to take 2nd with Peter & Peta Etherton in 3rd. Jenna and Matt went on to win the next 3 races to claim the overall victory from the consistent Tim and Janet in 2nd and the Ethertons in 3rd place, holding off a late challenge from Andy Sheath/Kate Lintott.

Class winners in the Hansa TT at Frensham Pond - photo © Tony Machen
Class winners in the Hansa TT at Frensham Pond - photo © Tony Machen

Following the traditional Frensham free tea provided by the local sailors, prizes for the first three in each class were presented by Frensham's Acting Chairman, Ivor Barrett, who also gave thanks to the hard-working Galley team and the volunteer helpers who made the day a success.

Overall Results:

Hansa 2.3 class
1st Harry Kennington (Frensham)
2nd Greg Parker (Frensham)
3rd Lara Sturgis (Frensham)
4th Maureen Aldridge (Frensham)

Hansa 303 One Person Class
1st Kate Hedley (Frensham)
2nd Peter Fitzpatrick (Frensham)
3rd Leslie Philip (Tideway)
4th James Woosnam (Frensham)
5th Margaret Foreman (Frensham)
6th Mike Everitt (Frensham)

Hansa 303 Two Person Class
1st Jenna & Matt Snedker (Frensham)
2nd Tim Scarisbrick & Janet Whyte (Chesil)
3rd Peter & Peta Etherton (Frensham)
4th Andy Sheath & Kate Lintott (Frensham)
5th Steve Kitson & Janet Knight (NFDS)
6th Philip Hall & Dave Ankers (Chesil)
7th Colin Freeman & Paul Kingston (Frensham)
8th Martin Hadley & Angela Cosford (New Forest)

Liberty Class
1st Paul Phillips (Frensham)
2nd David Durston (Whitefriars)
3rd Tessa Watkiss (Frensham)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scottish Hansa Class TT at Lochwinnoch
Fourth and final event of the season This formed part of the Scottish Multiclass Regatta. There were ten Hansas and one Challenger entered. The fleets launched in a light breeze which quickly died and left them becalmed for a time. Posted on 20 Sep Hansa TT at Notts County
A pleasing return to find club and water improved To the surprise of the Hansa sailors who regularly visit Nott's County the club had extended the clubhouse since last year's event. The welcome improvements include new cladding, a training room, and an extension to the ladies cloakroom. Posted on 18 Sep Long term legacy for sailing scheme
Cardiff Muslim Primary School children get into sailing Youngsters from a Black Minority Ethnic background will get the chance to fall in love with sailing long term thanks to the All Afloat scheme which has been running in Cardiff. Posted on 16 Sep Hansa National TT Series at Carsington
Fifteen boats take part desipite the poor forecast Gates opened at 8.30am with boats arriving soon after. Fifteen boats registered for our event despite the dismal looking weather. The lake was covered in a thick mist, obliterating the far shore with not a breath of wind. Posted on 2 Sep 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Hansa UK Nationals at Spinnaker
Hosted by New Forest Sailability The 2017 annual championships were hosted by New Forest Sailability over three days at Spinnaker Club in west Hampshire. It is a beautiful, albeit quite small, lake surrounded on many sides by trees often giving very variable winds. Posted on 22 Jul Still time to take part
In the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (5-6 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it's not too late to sign up to compete. Posted on 20 Jul RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat
Giving more children the chance to try sailing Around 50 children from ethnic minority backgrounds in Cardiff have been given the chance to try sailing, in RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat sessions full of smiles, laughter and fun. Posted on 7 Jul Hansas at Burghfield
No where near the forecast wind strength Burghfield Sailing Club's annual Hansa Sailability Open Meeting was held on Saturday 1 July. The weather forecast was benign with 10 knots blowing from the North West. The day started dull with the wind strength no where near what was forecast. Posted on 5 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy